  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:19 2022-10-27 pm EDT
45.89 USD   -0.38%
02:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Behalf of Investors
BU
11:29aPfizer's Italian Unit Reportedly Under Tax Probe
MT
11:28aGlobal markets live: Boeing, Credit Suisse, Daimler, Ford, Unilever...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Behalf of Investors

10/27/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) (“Pfizer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Pfizer investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/pfizer-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 26, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Pfizer is the target of an Italian probe claiming that the Company hid at least 1.2 billion euros in profit by transferring money to units in other countries, including the US and the Netherlands to avoid taxes on profits. The probe began in February and covers 2017 through 2019.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Pfizer should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99 635 M - -
Net income 2022 33 812 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 46,06 $
Average target price 53,65 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-22.00%258 505
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%452 771
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.18%340 030
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.79%276 712
ABBVIE INC.12.64%269 652
MERCK & CO., INC.28.41%249 300