Pfizer has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded approved its Abrysvo respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine to include the protection of infants through their mothers.

The New York drugmaker on Monday said the FDA approved Abrysvo to help protect infants at birth through six months of life from lower respiratory tract disease due to RSV by active immunization of pregnant women.

Pfizer said the FDA green light makes Abrysvo the first and only maternal immunization to help protect newborns from RSV, a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness that can be potentially life-threatening for young infants.

Pfizer said virtually all children develop an RSV infection by the time they are two years old, and that up to 600,000 infants experience lower respiratory tract disease due to RSV in the U.S. each year, making it a leading cause of hospitalization in children less than one year of age.

The FDA in May approved Abrysvo for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older, and a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel in June recommended the vaccine for use in that population.

