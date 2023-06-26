Health-care companies ticked down as obesity-drug fervor waned.

Pfizer shares fell after the Big Pharma company discontinued development of a candidate to join the new category of weight-loss drugs.

Eli Lilly shares fell slightly a session after promising data on an obesity drug was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

UnitedHealth Group agreed to buy home-health and institutional health-care provider Amedisys for about $3.29 billion, upending a prior deal for the healthcare-services provider to combine with Option Care Health.

Pharvaris shares rose after the clinical-stage company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted a clinical hold on an Investigational New Drug application.

MoonLake Immuotherapeutics rose sharply after an experimental arthritis treatment showed promise in a mid-stage clinical trial.

