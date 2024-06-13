Health-care companies were more or less flat amid mixed drug developments.

Rare-disease drug maker Sarepta Therapeutics rose sharply after analysts at brokerage William Blair said a setback in clinical trials of a Pfizer muscular dystrophy treatment candidate will remove competitive threats to a Sarepta treatment for the same condition. Pfizer shares were flat.

The founder and head doctor of telehealth company Done Global were arrested and charged with fraud, accused by federal authorities of conspiring to provide easy access to Adderall and other stimulants.

