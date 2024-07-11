Health-care companies rose as the obesity-drug wars looked set to continue.
Pfizer said it's back in the race to get an effective weight-loss drug to market, focusing development plans on a once-a-day pill from the same Glucagon-like peptide 1 family as blockbuster injections produced by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Shares of Pfizer, which are down sharply for the year to date, initially surged before moderating gains. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly retreated.
