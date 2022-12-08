IN BRIEF: Pfizer gets US emergency approval for Omicron vaccine

Pfizer Inc - New York-based pharmaceutical company - Alongside its German partner BioNTech SE, gets emergency use authorisation from the US Food & Drug Administration for their Omicron bivalent Covid vaccine as the third 3-microgram dose in the three-dose primary series for children under 5 years. Says children in this age group can receive a primary series consisting of two 3-microgram doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine followed by a third 3-microgram dose of the bivalent vaccine to complete the primary series.

Pfizer Chair & Chief Executive Officer says: "Nearly 40 million Americans have received a booster dose of an updated vaccine. It is critical that we all continue to do our part to help protect ourselves by staying up to date with Covid vaccinations, as recommended by public health authorities, especially now as we plan to gather for the holidays and head into the winter season."

Current stock price: USD51.21, up 1.9%

12-month change: down 0.4%

