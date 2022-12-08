Advanced search
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
12:26 2022-12-08
51.70 USD   +2.90%
12:26pFDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids
AQ
11:45aPfizer/BioNTech's Bivalent COVID-19 Shot Gets US Approval for Children Ages Six Months to 4 Years
MT
11:38aPfizer, BioNTech Secure FDA Authorization for Updated COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Children
MT
IN BRIEF: Pfizer gets US emergency approval for Omicron vaccine

12/08/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Pfizer Inc - New York-based pharmaceutical company - Alongside its German partner BioNTech SE, gets emergency use authorisation from the US Food & Drug Administration for their Omicron bivalent Covid vaccine as the third 3-microgram dose in the three-dose primary series for children under 5 years. Says children in this age group can receive a primary series consisting of two 3-microgram doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine followed by a third 3-microgram dose of the bivalent vaccine to complete the primary series.

Pfizer Chair & Chief Executive Officer says: "Nearly 40 million Americans have received a booster dose of an updated vaccine. It is critical that we all continue to do our part to help protect ourselves by staying up to date with Covid vaccinations, as recommended by public health authorities, especially now as we plan to gather for the holidays and head into the winter season."

Current stock price: USD51.21, up 1.9%

12-month change: down 0.4%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

BIONTECH SE 3.94% 169.255 Delayed Quote.-36.92%
PFIZER, INC. 2.57% 51.4927 Delayed Quote.-15.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100 B - -
Net income 2022 33 343 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 282 B 282 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,24 $
Average target price 53,78 $
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-15.82%282 013
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.94%463 208
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.42%353 438
ABBVIE INC.22.16%292 407
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.94%283 266
MERCK & CO., INC.43.65%279 122