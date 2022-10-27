Advanced search
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
2022-10-27
45.95 USD   -0.25%
10:36aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pfizer Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
06:33aItalian tax authorities investigate Pfizer profits -sources
RE
04:08aPfizer Completes $5.4 Billion Acquisition Of Sickle Cell Disease Drug Innovator
AQ
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pfizer Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/27/2022 | 10:36am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PFE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Pfizer is the subject of a report published by Bloomberg on October 26, 2022. According to the report, the Company is under investigation by Italian officials who claim that it hid at least 1.2 billion euros in profit through a scheme of transferring money to avoid paying taxes in the country. The probe reportedly began earlier in 2022 and covers a period of time from 2017 to 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99 635 M - -
Net income 2022 33 812 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
