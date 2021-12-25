Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/23 04:10:00 pm
58.71 USD   -1.41%
01:20pIsrael orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill
RE
12/24EXPLAINER : What COVID-19 therapies are available in US?
AQ
12/24Health Dept Commences With J&J Booster Shots
AQ
Israel orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill

12/25/2021 | 01:20pm EST
JERUSALEM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc's anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report.

Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. There was no immediate confirmation from the company.

The first oral and at home treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from Pfizer's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains effectiveness against the Omicron variant, it said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 886 M - -
Net income 2021 21 946 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 330 B 330 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,71 $
Average target price 54,52 $
Spread / Average Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.59.49%329 531
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.91%442 934
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.83%332 965
NOVO NORDISK A/S67.61%247 898
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY61.75%247 590
ABBVIE INC.24.21%235 287