Israel orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill

JERUSALEM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Israel has ordered 100,000
units of Pfizer Inc's anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid
for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an
Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television
report.
Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
agreed the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert
Bourla. There was no immediate confirmation from the company.
The first oral and at home treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid
was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and
deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to
data from Pfizer's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the
drug retains effectiveness against the Omicron variant, it said.
