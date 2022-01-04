Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pfizer, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Japan's Kishida lays out new contigency plan against Omicron risk

01/04/2022 | 05:09am EST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks before the media at his official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will gear up efforts to deal with a possible surge in Omicron coronavirus cases and aim to deliver oral treatment using Pfizer Inc's drugs nationwide next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

Kishida also said the government will decide next week whether to extend border controls, which he said had prevented a spike in infection numbers.

"We'll prepare to shift the focus of Japan's Omicron response to domestic measures to guard against the worst-case scenario of a possible spike in community transmissions," Kishida told a news conference.

Aside from antiviral pills developed by Merck & Co Inc already delivered nationwide, the government will aim to roll out "at the earliest date possible in February" Pfizer's oral treatment drugs in Japan, he said.

As more oral drugs become available, Japan will allow more patients to receive treatment at home to avoid a resurgence in infections from triggering a shortage of hospital beds, he said.

Japan is betting heavily on oral treatments to keep serious infections and deaths at bay should a feared sixth wave of the pandemic emerge. The government agreed in November to pay Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their drug molnupiravir.

"If a spike in infections lead to a shortage of hospital beds, we must flexibly consider ramping up curbs on activity," Kishida said.

The prime minister also said he will forgo overseas visits before the next session of parliament starts on Jan. 17 to focus on laying out anti-pandemic measures. There have been media reports that Kishida was planning to visit Australia and the United States before parliament convenes.

In December, Japan confirmed its first known case of an Omicron infection that could not be traced back to overseas travellers.

A total of 993 Omicron cases have been found in Japan as of Monday, including 295 cases considered as community transmissions, according to the health ministry.

Jiji news agency reported that daily COVID-19 infections in Japan exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa has entered the "sixth wave" of the coronavirus, Okinawa goveror Denny Tamaki told reporters on Tuesday, noting the highly transmissible Omicron variant's role in the spread of infections.

Okinawa reported a fresh 225 virus cases on Tuesday, the highest in more than three months, said Tamaki, adding infections inside U.S. military bases in the prefecture continued to increase.

A coronavirus cluster linked to a U.S. base in Okinawa https://www.reuters.com/world/coronavirus-cluster-linked-us-base-japan-grows-least-180-2021-12-20 was discovered last month.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya; additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Michael Perry & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 891 M - -
Net income 2021 21 946 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 318 B 318 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 56,65 $
Average target price 55,48 $
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-4.06%317 969
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.27%451 596
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.05%333 589
NOVO NORDISK A/S-3.06%246 541
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.63%246 348
ABBVIE INC.0.01%239 406