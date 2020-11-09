Joe Biden Kicks Off Transition Focused on Coronavirus -- 2nd Update

By Joshua Jamerson and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden is starting the first week of his transition focused on the coronavirus pandemic, as both political parties weigh how to handle potential distribution of a vaccine in light of positive news from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE.

Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received their first briefing on the pandemic from the transition team's newly announced Covid-19 advisory board Monday, following the announcement of a study that showed the Pfizer vaccine to be more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom.

Mr. Biden congratulated the scientists who had been working on the vaccine but warned that mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing would be the best defense against the coronavirus until next year at the earliest.

After the briefing, Mr. Biden said Americans needed to brace for a "very dark winter" during which the pandemic continues.

Mr. Biden said that the federal approval process for any vaccine would need to be grounded in science and be transparent so that Americans have faith that it is safe. "The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing," Mr. Biden said, nodding to rising cases in the U.S. "The projections still indicate we could lose 200,000 more lives in the coming months, before a vaccine can be made widely available. So we can't forgo the important work that needs to be done between now and then to get our country through the worst wave yet in this pandemic."

He called for any approved vaccine to be "distributed equitably, and efficiently, and free for every American."

Earlier Monday, Mr. Biden announced a team of health experts and scientists who will advise the transition team on a plan for getting the coronavirus pandemic under control in the U.S. as daily cases reach record highs. Mr. Biden's transition team was also weighing who would fill senior roles in the White House and across the government.

President Trump hasn't conceded the race, and his legal team is moving forward with challenges in several key battleground states. Many congressional Republicans have supported the president's desire to pursue legal fights and have thus far declined to call Mr. Biden the president-elect.

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine), who last week won re-election, congratulated Mr. Biden on what she described as his apparent victory, one of the few Republican lawmakers to do so. She said that he and Ms. Harris "should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th."

Mr. Biden said Monday that he won the election, as the Associated Press and other outlets declared Saturday. "This election is over," he said, adding: "It's time to put aside the partisanship."

Mr. Trump had no public events scheduled Monday, but Vice President Mike Pence was expected to lead a White House coronavirus task force meeting later in the afternoon.

"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning. Mr. Pence tweeted: "Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers."

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris said during the campaign that they would trust the scientific community's assessment of the efficacy and safety of a vaccine, but they wouldn't take Mr. Trump's word for it.

"Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump," Mr. Biden said during a September speech. Ms. Harris, during her October debate with Mr. Pence, said: "If the public-health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it."

A Biden spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment Monday.

Democrats and Republicans, including lawmakers in Congress, are divided over how much the vaccine should cost and how it should be distributed to the public. According to plans laid out by the Trump administration, most Americans are expected to have free access to a vaccine. Seniors and people in private health-insurance plans are among those who won't be charged, with Medicare covering the cost of administering the vaccine for seniors. The administration's plans haven't addressed the small chunk of Americans who are in short-term coverage plans.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on ABC News that the Pfizer development amounted to "good news, bad news."

"The good news is that the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is that it's about 2 months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan," said Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat. "They're going to take this vaccine and they're going to go through the private mechanism: through hospitals, through drug market chains, et cetera. That's going to be slow and that's going to bypass the communities that we call health-care deserts."

Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) said he was politicizing the vaccine news. "What on earth is Governor Cuomo talking about?" the lawmaker said. "When we get a vaccine, we're going to need all hands on deck distributing it as fast as possible -- shamelessly politicizing this is dangerous and stupid."

--Stephanie Armour contributed to this article.

