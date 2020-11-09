Joe Biden Kicks Off Transition Focused on Coronavirus -- 5th Update

By Joshua Jamerson and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden started the first week of his transition focused on the coronavirus pandemic, as both political parties weigh how to handle potential distribution of a vaccine in light of positive news from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE.

Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received their first briefing Monday on the pandemic from the transition team's newly announced Covid-19 advisory board, after a study showed the Pfizer vaccine to be more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom.

Mr. Biden congratulated the scientists who had been working on the vaccine but said that mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing would be the best defense against the coronavirus until next year at the earliest.

After the briefing, he said Americans needed to brace for a "very dark winter" as the pandemic continues.

Mr. Biden said that the federal approval process for any vaccine would need to be grounded in science and be transparent so that Americans have faith that it is safe. "The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing," he said, nodding to rising cases in the U.S. "The projections still indicate we could lose 200,000 more lives in the coming months, before a vaccine can be made widely available. So we can't forgo the important work that needs to be done between now and then to get our country through the worst wave yet in this pandemic."

He called for any approved vaccine to be "distributed equitably, and efficiently, and free for every American."

President Trump praised the developments about the Pfizer vaccine. "STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, some White House advisers expressed some frustration about the timing of the announcement so close after Mr. Biden was named president-elect, people familiar with the matter said. During a White House coronavirus task force meeting, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar pressed Food and Drug Commissioner Stephen Hahn on whether the agency played any role in the timing of the announcement, although Dr. Hahn said it was a decision made by the drugmakers, one person familiar with the meeting said.

Mr. Trump, who made no public appearances Monday, hasn't conceded the race. His presidential campaign filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, where the Associated Press said Mr. Biden had enough votes to be declared the winner, asking a federal court to stop certification of Pennsylvania's election results until mail-in ballots in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties are reviewed.

Matthew Morgan, a Trump campaign lawyer, said that Republicans were unfairly treated in Pennsylvania's presidential election process and that GOP poll watchers weren't able to closely observe mail-in ballot counting. He didn't provide any evidence for the allegations. The suit was filed by the Trump campaign and people identified as Pennsylvania voters in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania against state Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat. Her office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attorney General William Barr on Monday authorized federal prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting tabulation and irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, saying in a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that investigations "may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State."

Mr. Barr's memo noted that "nothing here should be taken as any indication that the department has concluded that voting irregulation have impacted the outcome of any election." He added that "specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be the basis for initiating federal inquiries."

Longstanding Justice Department policy had generally instructed officials not to open investigations into election-related criminal behavior until after the election is complete and the results are certified, so as not to give the appearance that the department is trying to affect the outcome.

The Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, stepped down from his post Monday night, telling colleagues his decision was in response to Mr. Barr's memo. He will stay on as a prosecutor at the Justice Department in a nonsupervisory role, according to a person familiar with the matter and to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues. That email was shared on Twitter by Vanita Gupta, former head of the department's civil rights division. "Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications...I regretfully must resign from my role as director of the Election Crimes Branch," Mr. Pilger wrote.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel indicated Monday that the party's stance was that the election wasn't over, though she acknowledged that it wasn't clear that any of the legal efforts would alter the outcome as projected by the Associated Press. "We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been uncovered," she said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) also backed Mr. Trump's challenges, saying he was "100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options."

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine), who last week won re-election, congratulated Mr. Biden on Monday on what she described as his apparent victory -- one of the few Republican lawmakers to do so. She said that he and Ms. Harris "should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th."

Mr. Biden said Monday that he won the election, as the AP and other outlets declared Saturday. "This election is over," he said, adding: "It's time to put aside the partisanship."

Wall Street rallied Monday, reflecting the reduced uncertainty surrounding the U.S. elections and expectations that a Democratic-controlled White House and potentially divided Congress could result policies on taxes and spending that are more moderate than had been expected. Investors also cheered the Pfizer developments.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris said during the campaign that they would trust the scientific community's assessment of the efficacy and safety of a vaccine, but they wouldn't take Mr. Trump's word for it.

"Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump," Mr. Biden said during a September speech, drawing criticism from some Republicans.

Ms. Harris, during her October debate with Mr. Pence, said: "If the public-health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

A Biden spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment Monday.

Democrats and Republicans, including lawmakers in Congress, have been divided over how much the vaccine should cost and how it should be distributed to the public. According to plans laid out by the Trump administration, most Americans are expected to have free access to a vaccine. Seniors and people in private health-insurance plans are among those who won't be charged, with Medicare covering the cost of administering the vaccine for seniors. The administration's plans haven't addressed the small chunk of Americans who are in short-term coverage plans.

