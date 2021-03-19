Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Losing Dollars By Pinching Pennies : When Short-Termism Goes Bad

03/19/2021 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Charley Grant

This time a year ago, Navin Katyal's phone wouldn't stop ringing.

The head of Pfizer's North American hospital unit, which sells 165 different medications like antibiotics, analgesics and sedatives for patients on ventilators, was receiving the same message from his thousands of customers as Covid-19 spread: We need more medicine, and we need it now. "Unprecedented demand all at once," he said to me this week. To respond properly to the crisis, Pfizer had to crank up production but also determine whose requirements were most urgent. "Just as with products like toilet paper, we had to sort out who was using the drugs and who was stocking up," he said.

Pfizer is hardly the only company to be forced to figure it out on the fly: The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that supply chain woes have mounted world-wide for all sorts of businesses, thanks to the pandemic and other disruptions. The world is learning that a just-in-time inventory system and a short-term focus on maximizing return on investment is no match for a restive Mother Nature.

Mr. Katyal's unit sells items that carry low profit margins, but no one doubts their importance after the pandemic. The emergency ramp-up of those products was a success: It was able to quadruple normal production rates of nine drugs that were in especially high demand. But for its customers, it was too late to avoid the damage. No stockpiles of essential medicines or personal protective equipment for medical staff made the early stages of the pandemic deadlier and more disruptive than it otherwise might have been.

If the extra deaths weren't bad enough, the situation also wreaked financial havoc for hospitals, which further impacted patient care. Suddenly, elective surgeries like hip replacements were too risky to perform for many hospitals, and a key profit center was lost. Medical equipment with seven-figure price tags was mothballed for want of small-ticket items like masks, gloves and gowns.

If only public health disruptions were the only sort that businesses have to worry about. Severe winter weather in Texas last month froze generators' water intake facilities and knocked out power for days, snarling local economic activity in the process. Utilities were caught off guard by the weather, even though such extremes aren't entirely new. In a business world where maximizing return on investment has long been the highest priority, corporate America has a way of costing itself big by not adequately preparing for trouble.

So why do similar mistakes keep playing out? In the case of Texas, strategist Michele Wucker points out that the massive financial losses are distributed among homeowners, renters and businesses that need a reliable grid to function. Those entities didn't have a say in whether equipment should be winterized. "Businesses are basically being subsidized for taking unwise risk when the consequences of bad decisions fall mainly on customers and taxpayers," said Ms. Wucker, author of the new book You Are What You Risk: The New Art and Science of Navigating an Uncertain World. The end result, she told me this week, is that the benefits of risk taking are privatized, while the consequences of bad decisions can be socialized. The short-termism that Wall Street often demands of CEOs certainly doesn't help.

While that explanation is clear, its implications are worrying: after all, bad incentives are much more difficult to fix than they are to identify.

As for hospital shortages, things aren't as simple as executives failing to prepare for trouble, explains Mr. Katyal. After all, they have significant cost pressures of their own. Bulk contracting can help hospitals use collective buying power to bring down expenses, but that has a downside: A 2019 report from the Food and Drug Administration highlighted a lack of financial incentives to maximize production of certain drugs, coupled with contracts that could reset prices for manufacturers without warning. "Contracts should ensure that manufacturers earn sustainable...returns on their investment in launching or continuing to market prescription drugs, especially older generic drugs that remain important elements of the medical armamentarium."

Clearly, there is value in fixing the next societal pressure point before it bursts, not after. At least some management teams are wide awake. For instance, scientists at Genentech and parent company Roche are working to develop new classes of antibiotics to keep up with the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. "So much of our practice of modern medicine requires good infection control," explained Genentech vice president and staff scientist Man-Wah Tan; basic dental procedures and routine surgeries could eventually become too dangerous to perform were the problem left unchecked.

Discovering new antibiotics isn't the only hurdle: Figuring out how to incentivize more development is also a challenge. After all, a new antibiotic that can tackle drug-resistant infection should be used sparingly in order to preserve its useful life, according to John Young, head of global infectious disease research at Roche, making it a challenge to sell.

Away from healthcare, companies like 3M are focused on rebuilding confidence in the return to work and play. After quadrupling production of its N95 respirators last year, 3M now expects increased demand for hygiene monitoring systems for food service areas and a protective film it makes for handrails, among other products, said Chief Technology Officer John Banovetz.

Anticipating what's coming next has always been a good way for companies to turn a profit. But in less turbulent times, executives have often been rewarded for pinching pennies instead.

Over the past year it's become clear that pinching too hard can cost them, and their customers, dollars.

Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 1114ET

All news about PFIZER, INC.
11:15aLOSING DOLLARS BY PINCHING PENNIES  : When Short-Termism Goes Bad
DJ
10:24aASTRAZENECA  : Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing Astr..
RE
10:14aBIONTECH  : Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer
AQ
03:04aAfter gambling France could dodge new COVID lockdown, Macron forced to back d..
RE
01:56aASTRAZENECA  : Philippines Authorizes Emergency Use of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccin..
MT
03/18U.S. Plans to Send AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada -- 4th Update
DJ
03/18ASTRAZENECA  : Britain to slow vaccine rollout due to supply crunch in India, te..
RE
03/18U.S. Plans to Send AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada--4th Update
DJ
03/18JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Covid-19 Variant Vaccines in Works at Johnson & Johnson
DJ
03/18AstraZeneca Vaccine's Woes in Europe Aren't Hurting Its Appeal Elsewhere
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 502 M - -
Net income 2021 15 278 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,94 $
Last Close Price 35,77 $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-2.77%197 523
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.96%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.83%288 269
ABBVIE INC.-3.15%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%192 886
NOVARTIS AG-4.90%191 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ