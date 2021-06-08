New Zealand PM Ardern to take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week

WELLINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she would get her first
COVID-19 shot at the end of next week, as the country prepared
to receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
"For me, it's been important that I allow those in the most
at risk group... to be prioritised," Ardern said in a news
conference.
"I'm choosing to be vaccinated at this point in order to
play my role in demonstrating that I consider it to be
absolutely safe and also really critical to keep others safe,"
she said.
Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million
doses of vaccine to New Zealand in July, Ardern said.
The Pacific island nation, which has been among the most
successful in the world in containing the spread of COVID-19,
has so far fully vaccinated about 250,000 of its 5 million
population.
About 20,000 doses a day are being administered, and the
Pfizer deliveries will enable that pace to increase
significantly, Ardern said. At the peak of the programme in
August and September, 50,000 doses will be administered each
day, she said.
New Zealand has had 2,336 confirmed cases and 26 deaths from
the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon. Editing by Gerry Doyle)