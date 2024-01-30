Dish Network Scraps Swap Deal to Push Out Debt Maturity

The EchoStar subsidiary ended an offer to swap billions of dollars in unsecured notes for longer-dated secured debt.

Citigroup Sued Over Handling of Online Scams

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants the bank to pay back defrauded customers.

UPS to Cut 12,000 Jobs and Mandate Return to Offices Five Days a Week

CEO Carol Tomé said the cuts are a part of efforts to change how the company works amid a slowdown in shipments.

GM Bullish Outlook Boosted by New Gas Models, Narrower EV Losses

The automaker plans to introduce some plug-in hybrid models as it forecasts better-than-expected earnings.

Oil Services Sink After Saudi Aramco Lowers Production Goal

The state-owned company pulled back on its capacity target at the direction of the Saudi Arabian government.

JetBlue still evaluating options of Spirit merger, stock drops after earnings

What may have also disappointed investors, JetBlue didn't provide any specific updates on its deal to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE in the earnings release.

HCA's stock jumps as fourth-quarter results top expectations

HCA Healthcare's stock jumped early Tuesday after the hospital operator reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

Pfizer's earnings top expectations, but stock wavers as some key product sales disappoint

Pfizer stock rose early Tuesday as the drugmaker beat analysts' earnings expectations and reaffirmed full-year 2024 guidance.

New Drug Shown to Relieve Pain Without Getting Patients Addicted

The non-opioid drug from Vertex Pharmaceuticals lowered the pain of study subjects, though it didn't work better than popular painkiller Vicodin.

The Real Evergrande Reckoning Is for China's Foreign Creditors

Offshore lenders to other property developers in the country should be worried about the precedent.

