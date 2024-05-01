May 01, 2024 at 01:16 pm EDT

Tesla's Downsizing Worries Supercharger Industry

Widespread layoffs within the Tesla unit are a blow to efforts to build out a national charging network.

Estée Lauder's China Problems Aren't Going Away

The cosmetics company cut its 2024 sales guidance, overshadowing a strong result for its fiscal third quarter.

Viking Stock Sails Higher In Trading Debut

The company's market capitalization upon debut should sit at $10.3 billion.

Mastercard cuts its revenue outlook - but that has nothing to do with spending

The new forecast reflects Mastercard's updated projection for the strong dollar's impact on results.

Pfizer's first-quarter results top estimates, while drugmaker boosts full-year profit outlook

Pfizer on Wednesday reported first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, and raised its full-year profit guidance as cancer and heart-disease drugs helped offset plummeting COVID product sales.

AI Cloud Computing Startup CoreWeave Valued at $19 Billion in New Funding Round

The company has raised $1.1 billion from investors including Fidelity and Magnetar Capital.

Goldman Promotes Partner to Senior Deal Role

Dan Blank has been named co-chair of Goldman's Global M&A group to help drive dealmaking efforts.

New York Community Bancorp's stock jumps after narrower-than-expected loss

New CEO Joseph Otting sees a "path to profitability" in the next two years.

Reclassifying Cannabis Still Leaves Pot Stocks in Limbo

Marijuana may soon be considered a less dangerous drug, but it is a long way from being treated like alcohol or tobacco.

CVS Made a Big Bet on Medicare. It's Looking Risky.

The company's Medicare business, hit by higher medical costs, pushed down CVS's first-quarter earnings.

