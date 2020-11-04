Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial chief says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:23am EST
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a

LONDON (Reuters) - The University of Oxford hopes to present late-stage trial results on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year though its top scientific investigator cautioned it would still take some time for life to return to normal.

A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard told British lawmakers of presenting trial results this year.

Pollard said working out whether or not the vaccine worked would likely come this year, after which the data would have to be carefully reviewed by regulators and then a political decision made on who should get the vaccine.

"Our bit - we are getting closer to but we are not there yet," Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said.

Asked if he expected the vaccine would start to be deployed before Christmas, he said: "There is a small chance of that being possible but I just don't know."

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to be submitted for regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate.

Work began on the Oxford vaccine in January. Called AZD1222, or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the viral vector vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

Pollard said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had set the bar for a vaccine being at least 50% effective - a level that would have a transformative impact on the pandemic.

"But to be able scientifically able to test 50% is a lot harder - you need a lot more cases to occur in the trials," he said. "So I think we are all hoping the vaccine will be more effective than that which means we will have an answer sooner."

"GAME CHANGER"

If Oxford's vaccine works, it would eventually allow the world to return to some measure of normality after the tumult of the pandemic.

Asked what success looked like, he said: "I think good is having vaccines that have significant efficacy - so whether, I mean, that is 50, 60, 70, 80 percent, whatever the figure is - is an enormous achievement.

"It means from a health system point of view, there are fewer people with COVID going into hospital, that people who develop cancer can have their operations of chemotherapy - its a complete game changer and a success if we meet those efficacy end points."

But Pollard, one of the world's top experts on immunology, said the world might not return to normal immediately.

"But unfortunately it doesn't mean we can all go back to normal immediately because it takes time to roll out vaccines, not everyone will take them," he said. "We will still have people getting this virus because it is just too good at transmitting."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PFIZER INC.
06:23aOxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial ..
RE
05:51aOxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial ..
RE
04:46aChina's Fosun to seek approval for BioNTech's COVID-19 second vaccine, ends t..
RE
04:32aChina's Fosun to seek approval for BioNTech's COVID-19 second vaccine, ends t..
RE
11/03PFIZER : Ionis and Akcea announce that Pfizer has initiated a Phase 2b clinical ..
PR
11/03Ireland's latest coronavirus curbs put 85,000 temporarily out of work
RE
11/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PayPal, The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez
11/02CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial
RE
11/02CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial
RE
11/02PFIZER : Mylan and Pfizer Receive Clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commissi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 966 M - -
Net income 2020 13 074 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,21 $
Last Close Price 36,19 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Wyllie Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.-7.63%201 103
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.05%364 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.34%287 350
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.43%194 549
NOVARTIS AG-19.03%185 528
ABBVIE INC.-0.66%155 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group