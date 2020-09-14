PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - ELT Plenary Session Presentation 0 09/14/2020 | 03:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Pfizer Confidential 1 Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices Our discussions during Pfizer's Investor Day include forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read- outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our investigational vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 and our investigational protease inhibitor, and our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19; our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business development activities, including our proposed transaction with Mylan N.V. (Mylan) to combine Upjohn and Mylan to create a new global pharmaceutical company; plans relating to share repurchases and dividends; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results that are each subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among other things, statements regarding revenue and earnings per share growth; the development or commercial potential of our product pipeline, in-line products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class status, blockbuster status of our medicines or vaccines; and the impact of anticipated improvements to our clinical operation performance are forward-looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com. Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of COVID-19 on our sales and operations, including impacts on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in these presentations speak only as of the original date of the presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Today's discussions and presentations are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in today's presentations are the property of their respective owners. Pfizer's Transformation: A 10-year Journey From "Old" Pfizer … Diversified Enterprise Scientific "Fast Follower" EPS Growth through Large-Scale M&A and Share Repurchases …to "New" Pfizer Focused, Innovative Biopharma "First-in-Class" Science Powerhouse EPS Growth through Durable, Organic Topline Growth 3 Our Purpose: Breakthroughs that Change Patients' Lives BOLD MOVES 1. Unleash the power of our people Create room for meaningful work Recognize both leadership and performance Make Pfizer an amazing workplace for all 2. Deliver first-in-class science Source the best science in the world Double our innovation success rate Bring medicines to the world faster 3. Transform our go-to-market model Improve access through new payer partnerships Address the patient affordability challenge Transform the way we engage patients & physicians 4. Win the digital race in pharma Digitize drug discovery and development Enhance health outcomes and patient experience Make our work faster and easier 5. Lead the conversation Be known as the most patient-centric company Drive pro-innovation/pro-patient policies Focus the narrative on the value of our science VALUES Courage Excellence Equity Joy Think big, speak up, be Focus on what matters, agree who does Be inclusive, act with integrity, reduce Take pride, recognize one decisive what, measure outcomes healthcare disparities another, have fun 4 Business Unit Structure Allows for Agility and Disciplined Capital Allocation Capital Allocation Committee (Comprised of Five Pfizer Executive Leaders) Internal Medicine Oncology Rare Disease Vaccines Chief Chief Chief Chief Scientific Scientific Scientific Scientific Officer Officer Officer Officer Chief Chief Chief Chief Development Development Development Development Officer Officer Officer Officer Global Global Global Global Commercial Commercial Commercial Commercial President President President President Inflammation & Immunology Chief Scientific Officer Chief Development Officer Global Commercial President Hospital Chief Scientific Officer Chief Development Officer Global Commercial President 5 Reimagining the Way We Work Simplify major corporate processes end-to-end Streamline Enabling Functions interactions from 15 to 5

Consolidate Shared Services Centers from 20 to 6 Improve Ability to Get Things Done Right-size Corporate Cost 6 Aligning Incentives with a Culture of Innovation Annual bonus for ALL bonus-eligible colleagues will now be funded based on both: Financial performance

AND

AND Success of the pipeline 7 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Principles Environmental Greenhouse Gas Emissions 2020 Goal: 20% reduction Achieved: 23% reduction* Social Equitable pay practices between Women and Men globally and Minority and Non-minority in the US Governance All but one Director independent >50% of Board of Directors is diverse based on gender or ethnicity "Governance and Sustainability Committee" * 23% reduction from 2012-2019 8 Strong, Diverse and Balanced Board of Directors Ron Blaylock Albert Bourla Don Cornwell Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Ph.D. Joe Echevarria Scott Gottlieb, M.D. Helen Hobbs, M.D. Susan Hockfield, Ph.D. Jim Kilts Dan Littman, M.D., Ph.D. Shantanu Narayen Suzanne Nora Johnson James Quincey Jim Smith 9 Five Highly Accomplished Scientists to Our Board of Directors Ron Blaylock Albert Bourla Don Cornwell Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Ph.D. Joe Echevarria Scott Gottlieb, M.D. Helen Hobbs, M.D. Susan Hockfield, Ph.D. Jim Kilts Dan Littman, M.D., Ph.D. Shantanu Narayen Suzanne Nora Johnson James Quincey Jim Smith 10 Time is Right to Pivot to Innovation Existing innovative portfolio with strong growth (9% operational revenue growth in first half 2020)

No significant anticipated LOEs impact until 2026

5-year revenue CAGR expected to be at least 6%*

revenue CAGR expected to be at least 6%* 5-year EPS CAGR expected to grow double-digits* Healthy and increasing dividend income

Pipeline as strong as ever

Strong balance sheet and financial strength * Expectations are risk-adjusted, exclude any COVID-19 revenues, and 11 are following the expected completion of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction Growth Outlook Beyond 2026 Internal forecasts roughly in line with consensus estimates of $18-$20B in lost revenue due to patent expirations, beginning in 2026

$18-$20B in lost revenue due to patent expirations, beginning in 2026 We believe our current pipeline will at least replace those lost revenues* * Expectations are risk-adjusted, exclude any COVID-19 revenues, and 12 are following the expected completion of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction Pfizer of the new Decade Pfizer Confidential 13 Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research Development and Medical (WRDM) 14 Pfizer's R&D Turnaround Journey 10 104 2010 Large Number of High Volume Narrow Located Away Siloed Key Therapeutic Areas of NMEs Modality Base from Major Bio Hubs Decision Making Current 5 54 Focused on Areas High Quality Broad & Deep Strategically located Integrated Where We Can Win of NMEs Modality Base at Major Bio Hubs Decision Making NME (New Molecular Entities); 2010 NME counts as of year end; Current NME counts as of Q2 2020 15 Creation of Scientific Powerhouse Led to Step Change in Ph 2 Success Rate Phase 2 Success Rates (NMEs1, 3 Year Rolling Average at Year End) 53% 47% (n=15) ~30% Industry Average2 (n=15) 38% (n=16) 17% (n=24) 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD (Aug) % of NMEs (New Molecular Entity); transitioning from Phase 2 to Phase 3; 3yr rolling average; 2020 year-to-date (YTD) estimate represents the 3-year rolling average from September 1, 2017 through August 31, 2020 16 Pfizer's FIH to Approval Rate Increased by >75% & Surpassed Industry Average1 20152019 ~5% >75% ~9% ~11%~8% Industry 1 2019 compared to 2015. 3 yr rolling cohort for Phase 1 and 5 yr rolling for later phases; FIH (First in Human) 17 Deep Expertise in Biological Drivers of Human Diseases ONCOLOGY INFLAMMATION VACCINES RARE INTERNAL & IMMUNOLOGY DISEASE MEDICINE Cancer Vulnerabilities and Selective and Novel High Impact Bacterial & Molecular Pathology of Metabolic Dysfunction & Drug Resistance Cytokine Modulators Viral Vaccines Genetic Diseases Cardiovascular Risk 18 Diversified Technologies Balanced Across Core & Emerging Areas Core Technology Platforms Small Molecules Monoclonal Antibodies Conjugate & AAV Clinical Supply Precision Design Precision Design Engineered Vaccines Gene Therapies Accelerations Emerging Technology Platforms Protein Multi-Specific RNA Gene Expression AI, Multi-omics Degraders Biologics Vaccines Modulators & Epidemiology 19 High Caliber R&D Talent Strategically Located at Biomedical Hubs Therapeutic Area Hubs ONCOLOGY I&I, RARE DISEASE, INTERNAL MEDICINE VACCINES La Jolla, CA Boulder, CO Cambridge, MA Pearl River, NY Science & Technology Centers Groton, CT Sandwich, UK St. Louis, MO Andover, MA Kit Creek/Sanford, NC 20 Up to 25 Breakthroughs in Patients Hands by 2025 to Drive Growth Select examples only 25 by 2025 2026 - 2028 Opportunities 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Xtandi BRAF Combo Lorbrena Talzenna+Xtandi Ibrance CDK2/4/6 sasanlimab CDK2 Selective KAT6 HER2 ADC ARCHES  CRC 2L/3L 1L ALK NSCLC TALAPRO2 PATINA Breast NMIBC Breast Breast Breast Vyndaqel COVID-19 Ibrance Xtandi BCMA+CD3 RSV Maternal BRAF Combo BCMA+CD3 EIF4E GUCY2C+CD3 ATTR CM  Vaccine PENELOPE EMBARK Triple MM Vaccine 1L CRC Double MM Breast Cancer Tanezumab abrocitinib ritlecitinib PCV20 Pediatric Mening. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries. 26 Our Chief Scientific Officers Oncology - La Jolla Oncology - Boulder Inflammation & Immunology Jeffrey Settleman, PhD Nicolas Saccomano, PhD Michael S. Vincent, MD PhD • PhD: Yale School of Medicine • PhD: Columbia University • MD-PhD: Indiana University • Sr. Dir., Oncology, Genentech • CSO Array Biopharma • Sr. VP, Pharmatherapeutics, Pfizer • Professor, Harvard Medical School • CTO, Somalogic, CSO Bend Research • Translational Immunology Leadership • Years at Pfizer: 1+ • Years at Pfizer: 25+ • Years at Pfizer: 9+ • Published 240+ original articles • Published 80+ original articles • Published 40+ original articles Vaccines Rare Disease Internal Medicine Kathrin U. Jansen, PhD Seng H. Cheng, PhD Morris Birnbaum, MD PhD • PhD: Phillips Universitaet, Germany • PhD: University of London • MD-PhD: Brown University • Sr. VP, Vaccine R&D Wyeth • VP, Genetic Diseases, Genzyme • Professor, University of Pennsylvania • Head of Microbial Vaccines, Merck • Global Head, Rare Diseases, Sanofi • Investigator, Howard Hughes Institute • Years at Pfizer: 11+ • Years at Pfizer: 2+ • Years at Pfizer: 6+ • Published 180+ original articles • Published 250+ original articles • Published 220+ original articles 27 Rod MacKenzie Chief Development Officer & Executive Vice President, Global Product Development From Bottom Quartile in 2015… Industry Ranking Industry Ranking Industry Ranking Days 180 #14 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 #16 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 #7 Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit Primary Completion Date to Database Release Primary Completion Date to Submission 29 Source: To Top Quartile in 2019… Industry Ranking Days 180 #14 to #1 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 30 days 20 (18%) 0 Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit Industry Ranking 80 #16 to #2 70 60 50 40 30 20 39 days 10 (54%) 0 Primary Completion Date to Database Release Industry Ranking 350 #7 to #3 300 250 200 150 100 50 140 days (44%) 0 Primary Completion Date to Submission 30 Source: Aspiring to Improve through 2021 and Beyond 49 days 29% Days 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit 44 days 60% 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Primary Completion Date to Database Release Projected 167 days 52% 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Primary Completion Date to Submission 31 Source: Centre for Medicines Research International Limited (CMR) Improving Operational Performance Along 3 Dimensions Organization & Operational Excellence Rigorous Focus Culture & Capabilities on Cycle Times Integrated global Excellence across Focus on development organization processes and systems operationally-addressable Patient centric culture, Innovation transforming cycle times focused on continuous clinical trials improvement 32 Created a New PFE Division for Late-Stage Development in 2016 Consolidated 4 Existing Organizations- 2 from Commercial & 2 from Worldwide R&D to Create Unified Discipline of Excellence Oncology Clinical I&I, IM, Global Development Rare Disease, Regulatory Development & Operations Development Affairs Global Product Development 33 33 Patient Centricity and Equity in Clinical Trials Our Goal: Design clinical trials so that enrollment can reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the countries in which we operate and the epidemiology of the diseases we work to treat Focused effort to build trust Enhance partnership with sites Build awareness of Pfizer trials and relationships on shared goals of participant by making it easy to find information with diverse communities experience and access to trials and connect with sites 34 Our Chief Development Officers Jim Rusnak, MD, PhD Bill Gruber, MD Mike Corbo, RPh, PhD Brenda Cooperstone, MD Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD Internal Medicine & Hospital Vaccines Inflammation & Immunology Rare Disease Oncology • MD: University of Pittsburgh • MD, Residency, Chief Residency, • PhD: Rutgers University • MD: McGill University • MD: Royal Marsden & Royal • PhD: University of Pittsburgh Infectious Diseases • RPh: Rutgers College of • Residency: Montreal Children's Free Hospitals, London • Residency: Mayo Clinic Fellowship: Baylor College of Pharmacy Hospital • PhD: Institute of Cancer • 11 Years at Pfizer; 20 Industry Medicine and Texas Children's • 9 Years at Pfizer; 31 Industry • Clinical Fellowship: Children's Research, London • Eliquis, Chantix, Lyrica, Hospital • Adalimumab, Bevacizumab, Hospital of Philadelphia • Director, University College Steglujan, Avapro, Nulojix, • 21 Years at Pfizer, Industry Eucrisa/Staquis, Infliximab, • Research Fellowship: University London Cancer Institute Onglyza • Reports to Kathrin Jansen, PhD, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Xeljanz, of Pennsylvania • Adj. Professor, Yale University Head of Vaccine R&D Evra, Excedrin Quickmelts, • 21 Years at Pfizer, Industry • 7 Years at Pfizer, Industry • Prevnar, Prevnar 13, Trumenba, Nulojix, Orencia • BeneFIX, Prevnar, Rapamune, • Bavencio, Braftovi, Ibrance, FluMist/Fluenz, FSMEImmun, Refacto, Vyndaqel/Vyndamax Inylta, Lorbrena, Xtandi Meningitec, Nimenrix 100 years industry experience bringing >30 medicines and vaccines to patients, with cumulative lifetime revenues in the region of approximately $150Bn 35 Focus on Operational Excellence and Capabilities 44 Workstreams, 700+ Colleague Volunteers, & 12 Months of Work Leading to: Excellence Across Processes & Systems Cost Efficiencies Better Data Quality & Partner Experience ~$750M Reinvested in Portfolio Adoption of clinical trial data standards Eliminated redundant roles and activities Simpler data collection and review processes Renegotiated vendor agreements Centralized, Pfizer-owned clinical focused on milestone achievement and operations data model Resulted in many fewer protocol amendments 36 First-In-Industry Innovations are Transforming our Clinical Trials Innovations to Accelerate Trials, Improve Quality, and Drive Efficiencies Breakthrough Site-Less Digitally Source Automated Clinical Change Accelerator Clinical Trial Clinical Data Document Creation Crowd-source innovative Improve the patient's Digitize clinical data transfer Digitize clinical content to Artificial Intelligence and experience by bringing the from any current EHR system or enable re-use and Machine Learning clinical trial to the patient emerging source (wearables, apps) automate authoring capabilities in 6 weeks Discovered a novel First regulatory-grade study Integrated with Ochsner EHR Automated protocol & study Deep Learning capability launched with Verily for a Phase 2 oncology study monitoring plan Reduce database Anticipated 50% reduction 0 data errors 20% reduction in time to queries by 50% in recruitment time and Near real-time author; 15% reduction in 25% increase in retention data availability document review time 37 External Collaborations Are Improving Clinical Trial Productivity Focus is on Improving Data Quality & Patient Experience, Expanding Access and Speeding Patient Recruitment Creating faster, increased patient access Deploying digital technology Helping doctors and clinics become to clinical trials and streamlining data to re-engineer how we conduct investigators and trial sites by providing capture via Electronic Health Records clinical trials in the first fully-remote resources and support to run a trial and mobile tools registrational study ~abrocitinib for ~RSV maternal vaccine, NASH ~crisaborole, gene therapy vitiligo, alopecia, psoriasis Integrating and increasing the use of Promoting harmonization Engaging on social media and real-world data in our oncology trials in systems and processes across the partnering with patient ~Ibrance for male breast cancer biopharma industry to simplify communities for recruitment clinical trials for all stakeholders ~Tanezumab™, Xeljanz™ Trademarks are the property of their respective owners and used for information purposes only 38 Removing 2.5 Years from First-in-Human to Approval Development Cycle Times 9.4 Years 5.2 4.2 Operationally Addressable White space, strategy development, planning, decision-making time, time to recruit our clinical studies and other areas in our control Operationally Fixed Regulatory review periods, trial study period, statutory requirements associated with pricing & reimbursement 2017 39 FIH to Approval Clinical Operational Cycle Times Expected to Decrease by 2.5 YEARS by 2021 Times (years ) 2.5 Years Cycle 5.2 4.8 4.3 3.5 2.7 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 40 Cycle Time Improvements are Demonstrated in ALL Phases of Clinical Development Source of Cycle Time Savings Cycle Time Savings Expected Earlier Investment in Clinical Supplies 8 months Streamlined Study Start Up 2 months Targeted Clinical Trial Recruitment 5.5 months Rapid Database Release 3 months Automation of Processes 11.5 months Total Reduction 2.5 years 41 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Accelerated Development Timeline First Approved Regulatory Approval First Subject First Visit First Subject First Visit Protocol to for Phase 2b/3 to to 6K Dosed To 20K Dosed First Subject First Visit First Subject First Visit in Phase 2b/3 12 Days 2 Hours 18 Days 35 Days 42 For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer 2L First in Human to Approval in 4.8 years US Approval: November 2, 2018 Positive CROWN Study Results in 1L: August 2020 Previous Pfizer Median: 9.8 years Industry Median: 7.8 years 43 Angela Hwang Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals 44 Biopharma Positioned for Continued Growth 1 Expect At Least 6%+ 2020-2025E Revenue CAGR 2 Confidence behind near- term growth drivers 3 Exciting Pipeline with Commercial Expertise Strong In-Line Performance

In-Line Performance Already Generating 9% Growth in 1H20*

No significant LoEs anticipated until 2026 • Ibrance • Vyndaqel • Xtandi • Eliquis Oncology Biosimilars • Xeljanz

Braftovi/Mektovi

~$15B potential pipeline revenue in 2025 (non-risk adjusted)

(non-risk adjusted) Commercial scale with established field footprint

Knowledge transfer across Biopharma to ensure launch excellence *Operational Revenue Growth 45 Biopharma Business Units: $41.6B 2020 Revenue (2020 Guidance midpoint) Internal Medicine Michael Gladstone, Global President Up to 2 Primary Care launches by 2025

6 potential first-in-class metabolic MOAs in the pipeline Vaccines Nanette Cocero, Global President Up to 6 Innovative Vaccines by 2025

~$6B 2025 potential pipeline Rev Inflammation & Immunology Richard Blackburn, Global President Up to 12 NMEs across 24 potential indications

~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev Rare Disease Suneet Varma, Global President Will be the only company with 3 Ph3 Gene Therapy programs

~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev Oncology Hospital Andy Schmeltz, Global President Angela Lukin, Global President • Up to 14 potential approvals by 2025 • #1 in Sterile Injectables and Anti-infectives • ~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev • 3 potential Novel NMEs and new drug device platforms by 2025 Emerging Markets Susan Silbermann, President Extends our Innovative Portfolio with >140 launches in 2020 * Non-risk adjusted Revenue 46 At Least 6%+ 2020-2025E CAGR Supported By In-Line and Selected Pipeline Growth Drivers Potential Potential Pipeline non-risk adjusted Revenue Potential Non-risk adjusted Revenue In-line Incremental Mid-Point Revenue $15B+ ~$64.6B $55.7B Guidance $8B+ $41.6B >$3B Potential Peak: Abrocitinib, Vupanorsen, PCV20 Vx* >$2B Potential Peak: DMD GTx >$1B Potential Peak: RSV Vx, Talzenna, C. difficile Vx, ritlecitinib, Pentavalent Vx, Hem A GTx $500M-$1B Potential Peak: marstacimab, somatrogon, Hem B GTx, LMNA-related DCM, Sterile Injectables 6%+ CAGR '20-'25E 2020 2025 2020 mid-point guidance issued on July 28, 2020 Peak Revenues occur post-2025 *PCV20 not calculated as part of 2025 revenue of $15B (non- risk adjusted) 47 Select Launches by 2025 vupanorsen (SHTG) sasanlimab (NMIBC) Talzenna Braf/Mek (mCRPC) (1L mCRC) tanezumab Lorbrena Xtandi BCMA + CD3 LMNA-related (OA) (1L ALK+ NSCLC) (EMBARK) (MM) Dilated CM Braf/Mek abrocitinib ritlecitinib DMD GTx marstacimab recifercept (CRC 2L/3L) (AD) (Alopecia) (Pan Hem) (achondroplasia) Bavencio Somatrogon Hem B GTx Hem A GTx Penta Vx Topical brepocitinib (Bladder) (Ped GHD) (AD) COVID Vx PCV20 Adult Vx C. difficile Vx PCV20 Peds Vx RSV Maternal Vx ritlecitinib (Vitiligo) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 KEY Vaccines Rare Disease I&I Oncology Internal Medicine Approval timelines are subject to change and subject to clinical trial, event rates, & regulatory success. Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries. 48 Commercial Excellence Case Studies What We Learned Today to Enable Tomorrow 49 Vyndaqel: Suspicion and Detection of ATTR-Cardiomyopathy Building Capabilities in Diagnosis Diagnosis† Treatment† Vyndaqel Market Share† Written Scripts Patients on Therapy Vyndaqel Payer Mix 15% 85% Vyndaqel: 80% Hub + Non-Hub† ~10,300 6,200 20% Commercial/ Other 80% Medicare Capturing New Patients Through Education Leading to Diagnosis Estimated Cumulative US Diagnosis Rate of ATTR-CM 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Actual Estimate † Estimates as of June 2020 50 Xeljanz: Positioned for Continued Growth in 2021+ With Strong Fundamentals to Lead Our JAK Pipeline In 2021+ TRx Growth Expected to Continue with a Significantly Lower Offset from Price % US Xeljanz Lives with Xeljanz US Annual TRx Access 100% Favorable Access 550 FavorablewithCoverage 80% (Thousands)TRx 500 450 60% 400 40% 350 300 % 20% 250 200 Total 0% 150 2016 2017 2018 2019 July 2021 2020 100 Commercial Medicare 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 180M Lives 45M Lives Source: Milliman XELJANZ Formulary Access Landscapes; Jul 2020 Source: IMS Entrench in Rheumatology with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) in 2021 RA PsA UC AS Diagnosed 2,327 961 943 547 Treated 1,680 481 712 465 %Tx 72% 50% 76% 85% On Advanced 571 180 129 56 Therapy % On Advance 34% 37% 18% 12% Therapies %TNF 60% 60% 61% 89% %Other Biologics 30% 37% 35% 11% %Xeljanz 10% 3% 4% 0% Xeljanz Launch 2012 2017 2018 2021E Source: IQVIA, Decision Resources US Only Prevalence, Diagnosed patients, patients treated all in 000's AS Launch dependent on regulatory approval, PDUFA 4/19/2021 51 Significant 2021 Opportunity for Pfizer's Industry-Leading Oncology Biosimilar Portfolio Growing Role for Oncology Biosimilars and Recognition of Pfizer's Portfolio US mAbs Biosimilar Penetration (July) Bevacizumab Trastuzumab Rituximab 42% 40% 22% Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars: Portfolio Expectations >$1B Potential Global Revenue in 2021 #1 Broadest Portfolio, with 6 Approved Oncology Biosimilars 70-90% Expected Preferred/Parity US mAb Access in 2021 52 Ibrance: A Standard of Care in Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) Building a Portfolio of Next-Gen CDK Inhibitors HCPs Continue to See Ibrance Remaining the Market Leader in mBC post-PALLAS Ibrance Continued Confidence in mBC Leadership Supported By Real-World Data "Not really, there isn't a negative impact [from the PALLAS news]. There are always negative trials in oncology…there will be no impact in how I approach mBC" "The findings from monarchE will not change my opinion on the CDK4/6 inhibitors in the metastatic setting…" [KOL, Oncologist, Belgium] B PSM Median OS (months) 100 NR 43.1 PAL+LET LET 8095% CI 95% CI (NE-NE)(34.2-NE) 0% 60 Survival, 40 Overall 20 Hazard Rate=0.58 "I won't extrapolate the results from adjuvant to metastatic. I would just see what the trials in each setting say and go by that data" Internal Data: HCP Survey Q2/Q3 2020 N=20 95% CI (0.46-0.73) 0 P<0.0001 0 6 12 18 24 30 48 36 42 Time, mo Patients at risk, n: 464 444 383 312 238 172 117 64 21 464 411 357 285 222 160 103 53 23 DeMichele A, Cristofanilli M, Brufsky A, et al. Abstract P1-19-02: Overall survival for first-line palbociclib plus letrozole vs letrozole alone for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients in US real-world clinical practice. Cancer Research. 2020;80(4 Supplement):P1-19-02. 53 Best in Class Commercial Organization Unique Breadth & Depth of Therapeutic Areas Resource Sharing and Stronger Capital Allocation

Continual shift of indirect to direct spending

Strong track record of driving growth in each business unit Setting New Standards for Launch Delivering Breakthroughs

Industry leading capabilities in diagnosis, patient activation, and patient support

Extending launches in Emerging Markets (including China) Partner Throughout Development Unique Triad structure for seamless partnership

Early Development → Late Development →

Lifecycle Management

Integrating Patient Centered Outcomes

Pricing and Access Insights 54 Biopharma Positioned for Significant Growth to 2025 and Beyond Commercial Excellence to Maximize Value Focused on 7 Key In-Line Growth Exciting Late-Stage Pipeline Drivers ~$8B Growth by ~$15B Growth by 2025 2025 (non-risk adjusted) Delivering An Expected 6%+ 2020-2025E Revenue CAGR 55 Attachments Original document

