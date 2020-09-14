PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - ELT Plenary Session Presentation

Log in
09/14/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Albert Bourla

Chairman &

Chief Executive Officer

Pfizer Confidential

1

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

Our discussions during Pfizer's Investor Day include forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read- outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our investigational vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 and our investigational protease inhibitor, and our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19; our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business development activities, including our proposed transaction with Mylan N.V. (Mylan) to combine Upjohn and Mylan to create a new global pharmaceutical company; plans relating to share repurchases and dividends; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results that are each subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among other things, statements regarding revenue and earnings per share growth; the development or commercial potential of our product pipeline, in-line products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class status, blockbuster status of our medicines or vaccines; and the impact of anticipated improvements to our clinical operation performance are forward-looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com. Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of COVID-19 on our sales and operations, including impacts on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in these presentations speak only as of the original date of the presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Today's discussions and presentations are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in today's presentations are the property of their respective owners.

Pfizer's Transformation: A 10-year Journey

From "Old" Pfizer …

Diversified Enterprise

Scientific "Fast Follower"

EPS Growth through Large-Scale M&A and Share Repurchases

…to "New" Pfizer

Focused, Innovative Biopharma

"First-in-Class" Science Powerhouse

EPS Growth through Durable, Organic Topline Growth

3

Our Purpose: Breakthroughs that Change Patients' Lives

BOLD MOVES

1. Unleash the power of our people

  1. Create room for meaningful work
  2. Recognize both leadership and performance
  3. Make Pfizer an amazing workplace for all

2. Deliver first-in-class science

  1. Source the best science in the world
  2. Double our innovation success rate
  3. Bring medicines to the world faster

3. Transform our go-to-market model

  1. Improve access through new payer partnerships
  2. Address the patient affordability challenge
  3. Transform the way we engage patients & physicians

  1. 4. Win the digital race in pharma

  2. Digitize drug discovery and development
  3. Enhance health outcomes and patient experience
  4. Make our work faster and easier

5. Lead

the conversation

  1. Be known as the most patient-centric company
  2. Drive pro-innovation/pro-patient policies
  3. Focus the narrative on the value of our science

VALUES

Courage

Excellence

Equity

Joy

Think big, speak up, be

Focus on what matters, agree who does

Be inclusive, act with integrity, reduce

Take pride, recognize one

decisive

what, measure outcomes

healthcare disparities

another, have fun

4

Business Unit Structure Allows for Agility and Disciplined Capital Allocation

Capital Allocation Committee

(Comprised of Five Pfizer Executive Leaders)

Internal Medicine

Oncology

Rare Disease

Vaccines

Chief

Chief

Chief

Chief

Scientific

Scientific

Scientific

Scientific

Officer

Officer

Officer

Officer

Chief

Chief

Chief

Chief

Development

Development

Development

Development

Officer

Officer

Officer

Officer

Global

Global

Global

Global

Commercial

Commercial

Commercial

Commercial

President

President

President

President

Inflammation &

Immunology

Chief

Scientific

Officer

Chief

Development

Officer

Global

Commercial

President

Hospital

Chief

Scientific

Officer

Chief

Development

Officer

Global

Commercial

President

5

Reimagining the Way We Work

  1. Simplify major corporate processes end-to-end
  1. Streamline Enabling Functions interactions from 15 to 5
    Consolidate Shared Services
  2. Centers from 20 to 6

Improve Ability to Get Things Done

Right-size

Corporate Cost

6

Aligning Incentives with a Culture of Innovation

Annual bonus for

ALL bonus-eligible

colleagues

will now be funded

based on both:

  • Financial performance
    AND
  • Success of the pipeline

7

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Principles

Environmental

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

2020 Goal: 20% reduction

Achieved: 23% reduction*

Social

Equitable pay practices

between

Women and Men globally

and

Minority and Non-minority

in the US

Governance

All but one Director

independent

>50% of Board of Directors

is diverse based on gender or ethnicity

"Governance and

Sustainability Committee"

* 23% reduction from 2012-2019

8

Strong, Diverse and Balanced Board of Directors

Ron Blaylock

Albert Bourla

Don Cornwell

Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Ph.D.

Joe Echevarria

Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

Helen Hobbs, M.D.

Susan Hockfield, Ph.D.

Jim Kilts

Dan Littman, M.D., Ph.D.

Shantanu Narayen

Suzanne Nora Johnson

James Quincey

Jim Smith

9

Five Highly Accomplished Scientists to Our Board of Directors

Ron Blaylock

Albert Bourla

Don Cornwell

Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Ph.D.

Joe Echevarria

Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

Helen Hobbs, M.D.

Susan Hockfield, Ph.D.

Jim Kilts

Dan Littman, M.D., Ph.D.

Shantanu Narayen

Suzanne Nora Johnson

James Quincey

Jim Smith

10

Time is Right to Pivot to Innovation

  • Existing innovative portfolio with strong growth (9% operational revenue growth in first half 2020)
  • No significant anticipated LOEs impact until 2026
  • 5-yearrevenue CAGR expected to be at least 6%*
  • 5-yearEPS CAGR expected to grow double-digits*
  • Healthy and increasing dividend income
  • Pipeline as strong as ever
  • Strong balance sheet and financial strength

* Expectations are risk-adjusted, exclude any COVID-19 revenues, and

11

are following the expected completion of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction

Growth Outlook Beyond 2026

  • Internal forecasts roughly in line with consensus estimates of $18-$20B in lost revenue due to patent expirations, beginning in 2026
  • We believe our current pipeline will at least replace those lost revenues*

* Expectations are risk-adjusted, exclude any COVID-19 revenues, and

12

are following the expected completion of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction

Pfizer

of the new

Decade

Pfizer Confidential

13

Mikael Dolsten

Chief Scientific Officer and President,

Worldwide Research Development and

Medical (WRDM)

14

Pfizer's R&D Turnaround Journey

10

104

2010

Large Number of

High Volume

Narrow

Located Away

Siloed

Key Therapeutic Areas

of NMEs

Modality Base

from Major Bio Hubs

Decision Making

Current

5

54

Focused on Areas

High Quality

Broad & Deep

Strategically located

Integrated

Where We Can Win

of NMEs

Modality Base

at Major Bio Hubs

Decision Making

NME (New Molecular Entities); 2010 NME counts as of year end; Current NME counts as of Q2 2020

15

Creation of Scientific Powerhouse Led to Step Change in Ph 2 Success Rate

Phase 2 Success Rates (NMEs1, 3 Year Rolling Average at Year End)

53%

47%

(n=15)

~30% Industry Average2

(n=15)

38%

(n=16)

17%

(n=24)

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD (Aug)

  1. % of NMEs (New Molecular Entity); transitioning from Phase 2 to Phase 3;
  2. 3yr rolling average; 2020 year-to-date (YTD) estimate represents the 3-year rolling average from September 1, 2017 through August 31, 2020

16

Pfizer's FIH to Approval Rate Increased by >75% & Surpassed Industry Average1

20152019

~5%

>75%

~9%

~11%~8%

Industry

1 2019 compared to 2015. 3 yr rolling cohort for Phase 1 and 5 yr rolling for later phases; FIH (First in Human)

17

Deep Expertise in Biological Drivers of Human Diseases

ONCOLOGY

INFLAMMATION

VACCINES

RARE

INTERNAL

& IMMUNOLOGY

DISEASE

MEDICINE

Cancer Vulnerabilities and

Selective and Novel

High Impact Bacterial &

Molecular Pathology of

Metabolic Dysfunction &

Drug Resistance

Cytokine Modulators

Viral Vaccines

Genetic Diseases

Cardiovascular Risk

18

Diversified Technologies Balanced Across Core & Emerging Areas

Core Technology Platforms

Small Molecules

Monoclonal Antibodies

Conjugate &

AAV

Clinical Supply

Precision Design

Precision Design

Engineered Vaccines

Gene Therapies

Accelerations

Emerging Technology Platforms

Protein

Multi-Specific

RNA

Gene Expression

AI, Multi-omics

Degraders

Biologics

Vaccines

Modulators

& Epidemiology

19

High Caliber R&D Talent Strategically Located at Biomedical Hubs

Therapeutic Area Hubs

ONCOLOGY

I&I, RARE DISEASE, INTERNAL MEDICINE

VACCINES

La Jolla, CA

Boulder, CO

Cambridge, MA

Pearl River, NY

Science & Technology Centers

Groton, CT

Sandwich, UK

St. Louis, MO

Andover, MA

Kit Creek/Sanford, NC

20

Up to 25 Breakthroughs in Patients Hands by 2025 to Drive Growth

Select examples only

25 by 2025

2026 - 2028 Opportunities

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Xtandi

BRAF Combo

Lorbrena

Talzenna+Xtandi

Ibrance

CDK2/4/6

sasanlimab

CDK2 Selective

KAT6

HER2 ADC

ARCHES

CRC 2L/3L

1L ALK NSCLC

TALAPRO2

PATINA

Breast

NMIBC

Breast

Breast

Breast

Vyndaqel

COVID-19

Ibrance

Xtandi

BCMA+CD3

RSV Maternal

BRAF Combo

BCMA+CD3

EIF4E

GUCY2C+CD3

ATTR CM

Vaccine

PENELOPE

EMBARK

Triple MM

Vaccine

1L CRC

Double MM

Breast

Cancer

Tanezumab

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

PCV20 Pediatric

Mening. Penta

PRMT5

TYK2

JAK 'X'

EZH2

OA

AD

Alopecia

Vaccine

Vaccine

Cancer

PsO

HS

Prostate

Xeljanz

C diff

IFN-B

marstacimab

Top. brepocitinib

Top. brepocitinib

ROBO2

JAK 'X'

AS

Vaccine

Dermatomyositis

Hemo A&B

AD

PsO

Neph. Synd

IBD

PCV20 Adult

F IX GTx

F VIII GTx

Leap Frog

ritlecitinib

GBS Maternal

E-Selectin

brepocitinib

Vaccine

Hemo B

Hemo A

Drug Device

Vitiligo

Vaccine

Sickle Cell

Lupus

Somatrogon

Tanezumab

DMD GTx

ATM-AVI

Lyme Disease

Wilson's GTx

DGAT + ACC

TL1A

Ped. GHD

Cancer Pain

Duchenne

Bacterial

Vaccine

Wilson's Disease

NASH

IBD

3CL Inhibitor

p38 LMNA

Danuglipron

DGAT

Vupanorsen

COVID-19

CM

Obesity

NASH

CVD

Vupanorsen

Danuglipron

GDF15

KHK

SHTG

T2D

Cachexia

NASH

  • Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.​Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

21

Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Includes Internal & External Partnerships

Business Development and Bolt on M&A

Select examples only

25 by 2025

2026 - 2028 Opportunities

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Xtandi

BRAF Combo

Lorbrena

Talzenna+Xtandi

Ibrance

CDK2/4/6

sasanlimab

CDK2 Selective

KAT6

HER2 ADC

ARCHES

CRC 2L/3L

1L ALK NSCLC

TALAPRO2

PATINA

Breast

NMIBC

Breast

Breast

Breast

Vyndaqel

COVID-19

Ibrance

Xtandi

BCMA+CD3

RSV Maternal

BRAF Combo

BCMA+CD3

EIF4E

GUCY2C+CD3

ATTR CM

Vaccine

PENELOPE

EMBARK

Triple MM

Vaccine

1L CRC

Double MM

Breast

Cancer

Tanezumab

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

PCV20 Pediatric

Mening. Penta

PRMT5

TYK2

JAK 'X'

EZH2

OA

AD

Alopecia

Vaccine

Vaccine

Cancer

PsO

HS

Prostate

Xeljanz

C diff

IFN-B

marstacimab

Top. brepocitinib

Top. brepocitinib

ROBO2

JAK 'X'

AS

Vaccine

Dermatomyositis

Hemo A&B

AD

PsO

Neph. Synd

IBD

PCV20 Adult

F IX GTx

F VIII GTx

Leap Frog

ritlecitinib

GBS Maternal

E-Selectin

brepocitinib

Vaccine

Hemo B

Hemo A

Drug Device

Vitiligo

Vaccine

Sickle Cell

Lupus

Somatrogon

Tanezumab

DMD GTx

ATM-AVI

Lyme Disease

Wilson's GTx

DGAT + ACC

TL1A

Ped. GHD

Cancer Pain

Duchenne

Bacterial

Vaccine

Wilson's Disease

NASH

IBD

3CL Inhibitor

p38 LMNA

Danuglipron

DGAT

Vupanorsen

COVID-19

CM

Obesity

NASH

CVD

Vupanorsen

Danuglipron

GDF15

KHK

SHTG

T2D

Cachexia

NASH

  • Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.​Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

22

Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Programs to be Discussed During R&D Day

Programs to be Discussed During R&D Day

Select examples only

25 by 2025

2026 - 2028 Opportunities

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Xtandi

BRAF Combo

Lorbrena

Talzenna+Xtandi

Ibrance

CDK2/4/6

sasanlimab

CDK2 Selective

KAT6

HER2 ADC

ARCHES

CRC 2L/3L

1L ALK NSCLC

TALAPRO2

PATINA

Breast

NMIBC

Breast

Breast

Breast

Vyndaqel

COVID-19

Ibrance

Xtandi

BCMA+CD3

RSV Maternal

BRAF Combo

BCMA+CD3

EIF4E

GUCY2C+CD3

ATTR CM

Vaccine

PENELOPE

EMBARK

Triple MM

Vaccine

1L CRC

Double MM

Breast

Cancer

Tanezumab

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

PCV20 Pediatric

Mening. Penta

PRMT5

TYK2

JAK 'X'

EZH2

OA

AD

Alopecia

Vaccine

Vaccine

Cancer

PsO

HS

Prostate

Xeljanz

C diff

IFN-B

marstacimab

Top. brepocitinib

Top. brepocitinib

ROBO2

JAK 'X'

AS

Vaccine

Dermatomyositis

Hemo A&B

AD

PsO

Neph. Synd

IBD

PCV20 Adult

F IX GTx

F VIII GTx

Leap Frog

ritlecitinib

GBS Maternal

E-Selectin

brepocitinib

Vaccine

Hemo B

Hemo A

Drug Device

Vitiligo

Vaccine

Sickle Cell

Lupus

Somatrogon

Tanezumab

DMD GTx

ATM-AVI

Lyme Disease

Wilson's GTx

DGAT + ACC

TL1A

Ped. GHD

Cancer Pain

Duchenne

Bacterial

Vaccine

Wilson's Disease

NASH

IBD

3CL Inhibitor

p38 LMNA

Danuglipron

DGAT

Vupanorsen

COVID-19

CM

Obesity

NASH

CVD

Vupanorsen

Danuglipron

GDF15

KHK

SHTG

T2D

Cachexia

NASH

  • Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.​Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

23

Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Projected Approvals by 2021

Projected Approvals by 2021

Select examples only

25 by 2025

2026 - 2028 Opportunities

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Xtandi

BRAF Combo

Lorbrena

Talzenna+Xtandi

Ibrance

CDK2/4/6

sasanlimab

CDK2 Selective

KAT6

HER2 ADC

ARCHES

CRC 2L/3L

1L ALK NSCLC

TALAPRO2

PATINA

Breast

NMIBC

Breast

Breast

Breast

Vyndaqel

COVID-19

Ibrance

Xtandi

BCMA+CD3

RSV Maternal

BRAF Combo

BCMA+CD3

EIF4E

GUCY2C+CD3

ATTR CM

Vaccine

PENELOPE

EMBARK

Triple MM

Vaccine

1L CRC

Double MM

Breast

Cancer

Tanezumab

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

PCV20 Pediatric

Mening. Penta

PRMT5

TYK2

JAK 'X'

EZH2

OA

AD

Alopecia

Vaccine

Vaccine

Cancer

PsO

HS

Prostate

Xeljanz

C diff

IFN-B

marstacimab

Top. brepocitinib

Top. brepocitinib

ROBO2

JAK 'X'

AS

Vaccine

Dermatomyositis

Hemo A&B

AD

PsO

Neph. Synd

IBD

PCV20 Adult

F IX GTx

F VIII GTx

Leap Frog

ritlecitinib

GBS Maternal

E-Selectin

brepocitinib

Vaccine

Hemo B

Hemo A

Drug Device

Vitiligo

Vaccine

Sickle Cell

Lupus

Somatrogon

Tanezumab

DMD GTx

ATM-AVI

Lyme Disease

Wilson's GTx

DGAT + ACC

TL1A

Ped. GHD

Cancer Pain

Duchenne

Bacterial

Vaccine

Wilson's Disease

NASH

IBD

3CL Inhibitor

p38 LMNA

Danuglipron

DGAT

Vupanorsen

COVID-19

CM

Obesity

NASH

CVD

Vupanorsen

Danuglipron

GDF15

KHK

SHTG

T2D

Cachexia

NASH

  • Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.​Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

24

Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Projected Pivotal Readouts by 2021

Projected Pivotal Readouts by 2021

Select examples only

25 by 2025

2026 - 2028 Opportunities

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Xtandi

BRAF Combo

Lorbrena

Talzenna+Xtandi

Ibrance

CDK2/4/6

sasanlimab

CDK2 Selective

KAT6

HER2 ADC

ARCHES

CRC 2L/3L

1L ALK NSCLC

TALAPRO2

PATINA

Breast

NMIBC

Breast

Breast

Breast

Vyndaqel

COVID-19

Ibrance

Xtandi

BCMA+CD3

RSV Maternal

BRAF Combo

BCMA+CD3

EIF4E

GUCY2C+CD3

ATTR CM

Vaccine

PENELOPE

EMBARK

Triple MM

Vaccine

1L CRC

Double MM

Breast

Cancer

Tanezumab

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

PCV20 Pediatric

Mening. Penta

PRMT5

TYK2

JAK 'X'

EZH2

OA

AD

Alopecia

Vaccine

Vaccine

Cancer

PsO

HS

Prostate

Xeljanz

C diff

IFN-B

marstacimab

Top. brepocitinib

Top. brepocitinib

ROBO2

JAK 'X'

AS

Vaccine

Dermatomyositis

Hemo A&B

AD

PsO

Neph. Synd

IBD

PCV20 Adult

F IX GTx

F VIII GTx

Leap Frog

ritlecitinib

GBS Maternal

E-Selectin

brepocitinib

Vaccine

Hemo B

Hemo A

Drug Device

Vitiligo

Vaccine

Sickle Cell

Lupus

Somatrogon

Tanezumab

DMD GTx

ATM-AVI

Lyme Disease

Wilson's GTx

DGAT + ACC

TL1A

Ped. GHD

Cancer Pain

Duchenne

Bacterial

Vaccine

Wilson's Disease

NASH

IBD

3CL Inhibitor

p38 LMNA

Danuglipron

DGAT

Vupanorsen

COVID-19

CM

Obesity

NASH

CVD

Vupanorsen

Danuglipron

GDF15

KHK

SHTG

T2D

Cachexia

NASH

  • Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.​Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

25

Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Projected Early Stage Readouts by 2021

Projected Early Stage Readouts by 2021

Select examples only

25 by 2025

2026 - 2028 Opportunities

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Xtandi

BRAF Combo

Lorbrena

Talzenna+Xtandi

Ibrance

CDK2/4/6

sasanlimab

CDK2 Selective

KAT6

HER2 ADC

ARCHES

CRC 2L/3L

1L ALK NSCLC

TALAPRO2

PATINA

Breast

NMIBC

Breast

Breast

Breast

Vyndaqel

COVID-19

Ibrance

Xtandi

BCMA+CD3

RSV Maternal

BRAF Combo

BCMA+CD3

EIF4E

GUCY2C+CD3

ATTR CM

Vaccine

PENELOPE

EMBARK

Triple MM

Vaccine

1L CRC

Double MM

Breast

Cancer

Tanezumab

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

PCV20 Pediatric

Mening. Penta

PRMT5

TYK2

JAK 'X'

EZH2

OA

AD

Alopecia

Vaccine

Vaccine

Cancer

PsO

HS

Prostate

Xeljanz

C diff

IFN-B

marstacimab

Top. brepocitinib

Top. brepocitinib

ROBO2

JAK 'X'

AS

Vaccine

Dermatomyositis

Hemo A&B

AD

PsO

Neph. Synd

IBD

PCV20 Adult

F IX GTx

F VIII GTx

Leap Frog

ritlecitinib

GBS Maternal

E-Selectin

brepocitinib

Vaccine

Hemo B

Hemo A

Drug Device

Vitiligo

Vaccine

Sickle Cell

Lupus

Somatrogon

Tanezumab

DMD GTx

ATM-AVI

Lyme Disease

Wilson's GTx

DGAT + ACC

TL1A

Ped. GHD

Cancer Pain

Duchenne

Bacterial

Vaccine

Wilson's Disease

NASH

IBD

3CL Inhibitor

p38 LMNA

Danuglipron

DGAT

Vupanorsen

COVID-19

CM

Obesity

NASH

CVD

Vupanorsen

Danuglipron

GDF15

KHK

SHTG

T2D

Cachexia

NASH

  • Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.​Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

26

Our Chief Scientific Officers

Oncology - La Jolla

Oncology - Boulder

Inflammation & Immunology

Jeffrey Settleman, PhD

Nicolas Saccomano, PhD

Michael S. Vincent, MD PhD

• PhD: Yale School of Medicine

PhD: Columbia University

MD-PhD: Indiana University

• Sr. Dir., Oncology, Genentech

CSO Array Biopharma

Sr. VP, Pharmatherapeutics, Pfizer

• Professor, Harvard Medical School

• CTO, Somalogic, CSO Bend Research

Translational Immunology Leadership

• Years at Pfizer: 1+

Years at Pfizer: 25+

Years at Pfizer: 9+

• Published 240+ original articles

• Published 80+ original articles

• Published 40+ original articles

Vaccines

Rare Disease

Internal Medicine

Kathrin U. Jansen, PhD

Seng H. Cheng, PhD

Morris Birnbaum, MD PhD

• PhD: Phillips Universitaet, Germany

• PhD: University of London

MD-PhD: Brown University

• Sr. VP, Vaccine R&D Wyeth

• VP, Genetic Diseases, Genzyme

• Professor, University of Pennsylvania

• Head of Microbial Vaccines, Merck

• Global Head, Rare Diseases, Sanofi

Investigator, Howard Hughes Institute

• Years at Pfizer: 11+

• Years at Pfizer: 2+

Years at Pfizer: 6+

• Published 180+ original articles

• Published 250+ original articles

• Published 220+ original articles

27

Rod MacKenzie

Chief Development Officer & Executive Vice President, Global Product Development

From Bottom Quartile in 2015…

Industry Ranking

Industry Ranking

Industry Ranking

Days 180

#14

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

#16

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

#7

Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit

Primary Completion Date

to Database Release

Primary Completion Date

to Submission

29

Source:

To Top Quartile in 2019…

Industry Ranking

Days 180

#14 to #1

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

30 days

20

(18%)

0

Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit

Industry Ranking

80

#16 to #2

70

60

50

40

30

20

39 days

10

(54%)

0

Primary Completion Date

to Database Release

Industry Ranking

350

#7 to #3

300

250

200

150

100

50

140 days

(44%)

0

Primary Completion Date

to Submission

30

Source:

Aspiring to Improve through 2021 and Beyond

49 days

29%

Days 180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit

44 days

60%

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Primary Completion Date

to Database Release

Projected

167 days

52%

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Primary Completion Date

to Submission

31

Source: Centre for Medicines Research International Limited (CMR)

Improving Operational Performance Along 3 Dimensions

Organization &

Operational Excellence

Rigorous Focus

Culture

& Capabilities

on Cycle Times

Integrated global

Excellence across

Focus on

development organization

processes and systems

operationally-addressable

Patient centric culture,

Innovation transforming

cycle times

focused on continuous

clinical trials

improvement

32

Created a New PFE Division for Late-Stage Development in 2016

Consolidated 4 Existing Organizations-

2 from Commercial & 2 from Worldwide R&D to Create Unified Discipline of Excellence

Oncology

Clinical

I&I, IM,

Global

Development

Rare Disease,

Regulatory

Development

& Operations

Development

Affairs

Global Product

Development

33 33

Patient Centricity and Equity in Clinical Trials

Our Goal: Design clinical trials so that enrollment can reflect

the racial and ethnic diversity of the countries in which we operate and the epidemiology of the diseases we work to treat

Focused effort to build trust

Enhance partnership with sites

Build awareness of Pfizer trials

and relationships

on shared goals of participant

by making it easy to find information

with diverse communities

experience and access to trials

and connect with sites

34

Our Chief Development Officers

Jim Rusnak, MD, PhD

Bill Gruber, MD

Mike Corbo, RPh, PhD

Brenda Cooperstone, MD

Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD

Internal Medicine & Hospital

Vaccines

Inflammation & Immunology

Rare Disease

Oncology

• MD: University of Pittsburgh

• MD, Residency, Chief Residency,

• PhD: Rutgers University

• MD: McGill University

• MD: Royal Marsden & Royal

• PhD: University of Pittsburgh

Infectious Diseases

• RPh: Rutgers College of

• Residency: Montreal Children's

Free Hospitals, London

• Residency: Mayo Clinic

Fellowship: Baylor College of

Pharmacy

Hospital

• PhD: Institute of Cancer

• 11 Years at Pfizer; 20 Industry

Medicine and Texas Children's

• 9 Years at Pfizer; 31 Industry

• Clinical Fellowship: Children's

Research, London

• Eliquis, Chantix, Lyrica,

Hospital

• Adalimumab, Bevacizumab,

Hospital of Philadelphia

• Director, University College

Steglujan, Avapro, Nulojix,

• 21 Years at Pfizer, Industry

Eucrisa/Staquis, Infliximab,

• Research Fellowship: University

London Cancer Institute

Onglyza

• Reports to Kathrin Jansen, PhD,

Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Xeljanz,

of Pennsylvania

• Adj. Professor, Yale University

Head of Vaccine R&D

Evra, Excedrin Quickmelts,

• 21 Years at Pfizer, Industry

• 7 Years at Pfizer, Industry

• Prevnar, Prevnar 13, Trumenba,

Nulojix, Orencia

• BeneFIX, Prevnar, Rapamune,

• Bavencio, Braftovi, Ibrance,

FluMist/Fluenz, FSMEImmun,

Refacto, Vyndaqel/Vyndamax

Inylta, Lorbrena, Xtandi

Meningitec, Nimenrix

100 years industry experience bringing >30 medicines and vaccines to patients, with cumulative lifetime revenues in the region of approximately $150Bn

35

Focus on Operational Excellence and Capabilities

44 Workstreams, 700+ Colleague Volunteers, & 12 Months of Work Leading to:

Excellence Across Processes & Systems

Cost Efficiencies

Better Data Quality & Partner Experience

~$750M Reinvested in Portfolio

Adoption of clinical trial data standards

Eliminated redundant roles and activities

Simpler data collection and review processes

Renegotiated vendor agreements

Centralized, Pfizer-owned clinical

focused on milestone achievement

and operations data model

Resulted in many fewer protocol amendments

36

First-In-Industry Innovations are Transforming our Clinical Trials

Innovations to Accelerate Trials, Improve Quality, and Drive Efficiencies

Breakthrough

Site-Less

Digitally Source

Automated Clinical

Change Accelerator

Clinical Trial

Clinical Data

Document Creation

Crowd-source innovative

Improve the patient's

Digitize clinical data transfer

Digitize clinical content to

Artificial Intelligence and

experience by bringing the

from any current EHR system or

enable re-use and

Machine Learning

clinical trial to the patient

emerging source (wearables, apps)

automate authoring

capabilities in 6 weeks

Discovered a novel

First regulatory-grade study

Integrated with Ochsner EHR

Automated protocol & study

Deep Learning capability

launched with Verily

for a Phase 2 oncology study

monitoring plan

Reduce database

Anticipated 50% reduction

0 data errors

20% reduction in time to

queries by 50%

in recruitment time and

Near real-time

author; 15% reduction in

25% increase in retention

data availability

document review time

37

External Collaborations Are Improving Clinical Trial Productivity

Focus is on Improving Data Quality & Patient Experience, Expanding Access and Speeding Patient Recruitment

Creating faster, increased patient access

Deploying digital technology

Helping doctors and clinics become

to clinical trials and streamlining data

to re-engineer how we conduct

investigators and trial sites by providing

capture via Electronic Health Records

clinical trials in the first fully-remote

resources and support to run a trial

and mobile tools

registrational study

~abrocitinib for

~RSV maternal vaccine, NASH

~crisaborole, gene therapy

vitiligo, alopecia, psoriasis

Integrating and increasing the use of

Promoting harmonization

Engaging on social media and

real-world data in our oncology trials

in systems and processes across the

partnering with patient

~Ibrance for male breast cancer

biopharma industry to simplify

communities for recruitment

clinical trials for all stakeholders

~Tanezumab™, Xeljanz™

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners and used for information purposes only

38

Removing 2.5 Years from First-in-Human to Approval Development Cycle Times

9.4 Years 5.2

4.2

Operationally Addressable

White space, strategy development,

planning, decision-making time,

time to recruit our clinical studies and

other areas in our control

Operationally Fixed

Regulatory review periods,

trial study period, statutory requirements associated with pricing & reimbursement

2017

39

FIH to Approval Clinical Operational Cycle Times Expected to Decrease by 2.5 YEARS by 2021

Times (years )

2.5 Years

Cycle

5.2

4.8

4.3

3.5

2.7

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

40

Cycle Time Improvements are Demonstrated in ALL Phases of Clinical Development

Source of Cycle Time Savings

Cycle Time Savings Expected

Earlier Investment in Clinical Supplies

8 months

Streamlined Study Start Up

2 months

Targeted Clinical Trial Recruitment

5.5 months

Rapid Database Release

3 months

Automation of Processes

11.5 months

Total Reduction

2.5 years

41

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Accelerated Development Timeline

First Approved

Regulatory Approval

First Subject First Visit

First Subject First Visit

Protocol to

for Phase 2b/3 to

to 6K Dosed

To 20K Dosed

First Subject First Visit

First Subject First Visit

in Phase 2b/3

12 Days

2 Hours

18 Days

35 Days

42

For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer 2L First in Human to Approval in 4.8 years US Approval: November 2, 2018

Positive CROWN Study Results in 1L: August 2020

Previous Pfizer Median: 9.8 years

Industry Median: 7.8 years

43

Angela Hwang

Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals

44

Biopharma Positioned for Continued Growth

1

Expect At Least 6%+

2020-2025E Revenue CAGR

2

Confidence behind near-

term growth drivers

3

Exciting Pipeline with

Commercial Expertise

  • Strong In-Line Performance
    • Already Generating 9% Growth in 1H20*
  • No significant LoEs anticipated until 2026

Ibrance

Vyndaqel

Xtandi

Eliquis

  • Oncology Biosimilars • Xeljanz
  • Braftovi/Mektovi
  • ~$15B potential pipeline revenue in 2025 (non-risk adjusted)
  • Commercial scale with established field footprint
  • Knowledge transfer across Biopharma to ensure launch excellence

*Operational Revenue Growth

45

Biopharma Business Units: $41.6B 2020 Revenue (2020 Guidance midpoint)

Internal Medicine

Michael Gladstone, Global President

  • Up to 2 Primary Care launches by 2025
  • 6 potential first-in-class metabolic MOAs in the pipeline

Vaccines

Nanette Cocero, Global President

  • Up to 6 Innovative Vaccines by 2025
  • ~$6B 2025 potential pipeline Rev

Inflammation &

Immunology

Richard Blackburn, Global President

  • Up to 12 NMEs across 24 potential indications
  • ~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev

Rare Disease

Suneet Varma, Global President

  • Will be the only company with 3 Ph3 Gene Therapy programs
  • ~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev

Oncology

Hospital

Andy Schmeltz, Global President

Angela Lukin, Global President

Up to 14 potential approvals by 2025

#1 in Sterile Injectables and Anti-infectives

~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev

3 potential Novel NMEs and new drug

device platforms by 2025

Emerging Markets

Susan Silbermann, President

  • Extends our Innovative Portfolio with >140 launches in 2020

* Non-risk adjusted Revenue

46

At Least 6%+ 2020-2025E CAGR Supported By In-Line and Selected Pipeline Growth Drivers

Potential

Potential

Pipeline non-risk adjusted Revenue

Potential

Non-risk adjusted

Revenue

In-line Incremental

Mid-Point

Revenue

$15B+

~$64.6B

$55.7B

Guidance

$8B+

$41.6B

>$3B Potential Peak: Abrocitinib, Vupanorsen, PCV20 Vx*

>$2B Potential Peak: DMD GTx

>$1B Potential Peak: RSV Vx, Talzenna, C. difficile Vx, ritlecitinib, Pentavalent Vx, Hem A GTx

$500M-$1B Potential Peak: marstacimab, somatrogon, Hem B GTx, LMNA-related DCM, Sterile Injectables

6%+ CAGR

'20-'25E

2020

2025

2020 mid-point guidance issued on July 28, 2020

Peak Revenues occur post-2025

*PCV20 not calculated as part of 2025 revenue of $15B (non- risk adjusted)

47

Select Launches by 2025

vupanorsen

(SHTG)

sasanlimab

(NMIBC)

Talzenna

Braf/Mek

(mCRPC)

(1L mCRC)

tanezumab

Lorbrena

Xtandi

BCMA + CD3

LMNA-related

(OA)

(1L ALK+ NSCLC)

(EMBARK)

(MM)

Dilated CM

Braf/Mek

abrocitinib

ritlecitinib

DMD GTx

marstacimab

recifercept

(CRC 2L/3L)

(AD)

(Alopecia)

(Pan Hem)

(achondroplasia)

Bavencio

Somatrogon

Hem B GTx

Hem A GTx

Penta Vx

Topical brepocitinib

(Bladder)

(Ped GHD)

(AD)

COVID Vx

PCV20 Adult Vx

C. difficile Vx

PCV20 Peds Vx

RSV Maternal Vx

ritlecitinib

(Vitiligo)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

KEY

Vaccines Rare Disease

I&I

Oncology

Internal Medicine

Approval timelines are subject to change and subject to clinical trial, event rates, & regulatory success. Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.​ Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.

48

Commercial Excellence Case Studies

What We Learned Today

to Enable Tomorrow

49

Vyndaqel: Suspicion and Detection of ATTR-Cardiomyopathy Building Capabilities in Diagnosis

Diagnosis

Treatment

Vyndaqel

Market Share

Written Scripts

Patients on

Therapy

Vyndaqel

Payer Mix

15%

85%

Vyndaqel: 80%

Hub + Non-Hub

~10,300

6,200

20%

Commercial/

Other

80%

Medicare

Capturing New Patients Through Education

Leading to Diagnosis

Estimated Cumulative US Diagnosis

Rate of ATTR-CM

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Actual Estimate

Estimates as of June 2020

50

Xeljanz: Positioned for Continued Growth in 2021+ With Strong Fundamentals to Lead Our JAK Pipeline

In 2021+ TRx Growth Expected to Continue with a

Significantly Lower Offset from Price

% US Xeljanz Lives with

Xeljanz US Annual TRx

Access

100%

Favorable Access

550

FavorablewithCoverage

80%

(Thousands)TRx

500

450

60%

400

40%

350

300

%

20%

250

200

Total

0%

150

2016 2017 2018

2019 July

2021

2020

100

Commercial

Medicare

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

180M Lives

45M Lives

Source: Milliman XELJANZ Formulary Access Landscapes; Jul 2020

Source: IMS

Entrench in Rheumatology with

Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) in 2021

RA

PsA

UC

AS

Diagnosed

2,327

961

943

547

Treated

1,680

481

712

465

%Tx

72%

50%

76%

85%

On Advanced

571

180

129

56

Therapy

% On Advance

34%

37%

18%

12%

Therapies

%TNF

60%

60%

61%

89%

%Other Biologics

30%

37%

35%

11%

%Xeljanz

10%

3%

4%

0%

Xeljanz Launch

2012

2017

2018

2021E

Source: IQVIA, Decision Resources US Only

Prevalence, Diagnosed patients, patients treated all in 000's

AS Launch dependent on regulatory approval, PDUFA 4/19/2021

51

Significant 2021 Opportunity for Pfizer's Industry-Leading Oncology Biosimilar Portfolio

Growing Role for Oncology Biosimilars and

Recognition of Pfizer's Portfolio

US mAbs Biosimilar Penetration (July)

Bevacizumab

Trastuzumab

Rituximab

42%

40%

22%

Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars:

Portfolio Expectations

>$1B

Potential Global Revenue

in 2021

#1

Broadest Portfolio, with

6 Approved Oncology Biosimilars

70-90% Expected Preferred/Parity US mAb Access in 2021

52

Ibrance: A Standard of Care in Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) Building a Portfolio of Next-Gen CDK Inhibitors

HCPs Continue to See Ibrance Remaining the

Market Leader in mBC post-PALLAS

Ibrance Continued Confidence in mBC Leadership Supported By Real-World Data

"Not really, there isn't a negative impact [from the PALLAS news]. There are always negative trials in oncology…there will be no impact in how I approach mBC"

"The findings from monarchE will not change my opinion on the CDK4/6 inhibitors in the metastatic setting…" [KOL, Oncologist, Belgium]

B

PSM

Median OS (months)

100

NR

43.1

PAL+LET LET

8095% CI 95% CI (NE-NE)(34.2-NE)

0%

60

Survival,

40

Overall

20

Hazard Rate=0.58

"I won't extrapolate the results from adjuvant to metastatic. I would just see what the trials in each setting say and go by that data"

Internal Data: HCP Survey Q2/Q3 2020 N=20

95% CI (0.46-0.73)

0

P<0.0001

0

6

12

18

24

30

48

36

42

Time, mo

Patients at risk, n:

464

444

383

312

238

172

117

64

21

464

411

357

285

222

160

103

53

23

DeMichele A, Cristofanilli M, Brufsky A, et al. Abstract P1-19-02: Overall survival for first-line palbociclib plus letrozole vs letrozole alone for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients in US real-world clinical practice. Cancer Research. 2020;80(4 Supplement):P1-19-02.

53

Best in Class Commercial Organization

Unique Breadth & Depth of Therapeutic Areas

  • Resource Sharing and Stronger Capital Allocation
  • Continual shift of indirect to direct spending
  • Strong track record of driving growth in each business unit

Setting New Standards for Launch

  • Delivering Breakthroughs
  • Industry leading capabilities in diagnosis, patient activation, and patient support
  • Extending launches in Emerging Markets (including China)

Partner Throughout

Development

  • Unique Triad structure for seamless partnership
    • Early Development → Late Development →
      Lifecycle Management
  • Integrating Patient Centered Outcomes
  • Pricing and Access Insights

54

Biopharma Positioned for Significant Growth to 2025 and Beyond

Commercial Excellence to Maximize Value Focused on

7 Key In-Line Growth

Exciting Late-Stage Pipeline

Drivers ~$8B Growth by

~$15B Growth by 2025

2025

(non-risk adjusted)

Delivering An Expected 6%+ 2020-2025E Revenue CAGR

55

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 13 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
