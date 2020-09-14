PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - ELT Plenary Session Presentation
0
09/14/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
Albert Bourla
Chairman &
Chief Executive Officer
Pfizer Confidential
1
Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices
Our discussions during Pfizer's Investor Day include forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read- outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our investigational vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 and our investigational protease inhibitor, and our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19; our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business development activities, including our proposed transaction with Mylan N.V. (Mylan) to combine Upjohn and Mylan to create a new global pharmaceutical company; plans relating to share repurchases and dividends; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results that are each subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among other things, statements regarding revenue and earnings per share growth; the development or commercial potential of our product pipeline, in-line products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class status, blockbuster status of our medicines or vaccines; and the impact of anticipated improvements to our clinical operation performance are forward-looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com. Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of COVID-19 on our sales and operations, including impacts on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in these presentations speak only as of the original date of the presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Today's discussions and presentations are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in today's presentations are the property of their respective owners.
Pfizer's Transformation: A 10-year Journey
From "Old" Pfizer …
Diversified Enterprise
Scientific "Fast Follower"
EPS Growth through Large-Scale M&A and Share Repurchases
…to "New" Pfizer
Focused, Innovative Biopharma
"First-in-Class" Science Powerhouse
EPS Growth through Durable, Organic Topline Growth
3
Our Purpose: Breakthroughs that Change Patients' Lives
BOLD MOVES
1. Unleash the power of our people
Create room for meaningful work
Recognize both leadership and performance
Make Pfizer an amazing workplace for all
2. Deliver first-in-class science
Source the best science in the world
Double our innovation success rate
Bring medicines to the world faster
3. Transform our go-to-market model
Improve access through new payer partnerships
Address the patient affordability challenge
Transform the way we engage patients & physicians
4. Win the digital race in pharma
Digitize drug discovery and development
Enhance health outcomes and patient experience
Make our work faster and easier
5. Lead
the conversation
Be known as the most patient-centric company
Drive pro-innovation/pro-patient policies
Focus the narrative on the value of our science
VALUES
Courage
Excellence
Equity
Joy
Think big, speak up, be
Focus on what matters, agree who does
Be inclusive, act with integrity, reduce
Take pride, recognize one
decisive
what, measure outcomes
healthcare disparities
another, have fun
4
Business Unit Structure Allows for Agility and Disciplined Capital Allocation
Capital Allocation Committee
(Comprised of Five Pfizer Executive Leaders)
Internal Medicine
Oncology
Rare Disease
Vaccines
Chief
Chief
Chief
Chief
Scientific
Scientific
Scientific
Scientific
Officer
Officer
Officer
Officer
Chief
Chief
Chief
Chief
Development
Development
Development
Development
Officer
Officer
Officer
Officer
Global
Global
Global
Global
Commercial
Commercial
Commercial
Commercial
President
President
President
President
Inflammation &
Immunology
Chief
Scientific
Officer
Chief
Development
Officer
Global
Commercial
President
Hospital
Chief
Scientific
Officer
Chief
Development
Officer
Global
Commercial
President
5
Reimagining the Way We Work
Simplify major corporate processes end-to-end
Streamline Enabling Functions interactions from 15 to 5
Consolidate Shared Services
Centers from 20 to 6
Improve Ability to Get Things Done
Right-size
Corporate Cost
6
Aligning Incentives with a Culture of Innovation
Annual bonus for
ALL bonus-eligible
colleagues
will now be funded
based on both:
Financial performance
AND
Success of the pipeline
7
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Principles
Environmental
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
2020 Goal: 20% reduction
Achieved: 23% reduction*
Social
Equitable pay practices
between
Women and Men globally
and
Minority and Non-minority
in the US
Governance
All but one Director
independent
>50% of Board of Directors
is diverse based on gender or ethnicity
"Governance and
Sustainability Committee"
* 23% reduction from 2012-2019
8
Strong, Diverse and Balanced Board of Directors
Ron Blaylock
Albert Bourla
Don Cornwell
Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Ph.D.
Joe Echevarria
Scott Gottlieb, M.D.
Helen Hobbs, M.D.
Susan Hockfield, Ph.D.
Jim Kilts
Dan Littman, M.D., Ph.D.
Shantanu Narayen
Suzanne Nora Johnson
James Quincey
Jim Smith
9
Five Highly Accomplished Scientists to Our Board of Directors
Ron Blaylock
Albert Bourla
Don Cornwell
Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Ph.D.
Joe Echevarria
Scott Gottlieb, M.D.
Helen Hobbs, M.D.
Susan Hockfield, Ph.D.
Jim Kilts
Dan Littman, M.D., Ph.D.
Shantanu Narayen
Suzanne Nora Johnson
James Quincey
Jim Smith
10
Time is Right to Pivot to Innovation
Existing innovative portfolio with strong growth (9% operational revenue growth in first half 2020)
No significant anticipated LOEs impact until 2026
5-yearrevenue CAGR expected to be at least 6%*
5-yearEPS CAGR expected to grow double-digits*
Healthy and increasing dividend income
Pipeline as strong as ever
Strong balance sheet and financial strength
* Expectations are risk-adjusted, exclude any COVID-19 revenues, and
11
are following the expected completion of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction
Growth Outlook Beyond 2026
Internal forecasts roughly in line with consensus estimates of $18-$20B in lost revenue due to patent expirations, beginning in 2026
We believe our current pipeline willat least replace those lost revenues*
* Expectations are risk-adjusted, exclude any COVID-19 revenues, and
12
are following the expected completion of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction
Pfizer
of the new
Decade
Pfizer Confidential
13
Mikael Dolsten
Chief Scientific Officer and President,
Worldwide Research Development and
Medical (WRDM)
14
Pfizer's R&D Turnaround Journey
10
104
2010
Large Number of
High Volume
Narrow
Located Away
Siloed
Key Therapeutic Areas
of NMEs
Modality Base
from Major Bio Hubs
Decision Making
Current
5
54
Focused on Areas
High Quality
Broad & Deep
Strategically located
Integrated
Where We Can Win
of NMEs
Modality Base
at Major Bio Hubs
Decision Making
NME (New Molecular Entities); 2010 NME counts as of year end; Current NME counts as of Q2 2020
15
Creation of Scientific Powerhouse Led to Step Change in Ph 2 Success Rate
Phase 2 Success Rates (NMEs1, 3 Year Rolling Average at Year End)
53%
47%
(n=15)
~30% Industry Average2
(n=15)
38%
(n=16)
17%
(n=24)
2017
2018
2019
2020 YTD (Aug)
% of NMEs (New Molecular Entity); transitioning from Phase 2 to Phase 3;
3yr rolling average; 2020 year-to-date (YTD) estimate represents the 3-year rolling average from September 1, 2017 through August 31, 2020
16
Pfizer's FIH to Approval Rate Increased by >75% & Surpassed Industry Average1
20152019
~5%
>75%
~9%
~11%~8%
Industry
1 2019 compared to 2015. 3 yr rolling cohort for Phase 1 and 5 yr rolling for later phases; FIH (First in Human)
17
Deep Expertise in Biological Drivers of Human Diseases
ONCOLOGY
INFLAMMATION
VACCINES
RARE
INTERNAL
& IMMUNOLOGY
DISEASE
MEDICINE
Cancer Vulnerabilities and
Selective and Novel
High Impact Bacterial &
Molecular Pathology of
Metabolic Dysfunction &
Drug Resistance
Cytokine Modulators
Viral Vaccines
Genetic Diseases
Cardiovascular Risk
18
Diversified Technologies Balanced Across Core & Emerging Areas
Core Technology Platforms
Small Molecules
Monoclonal Antibodies
Conjugate &
AAV
Clinical Supply
Precision Design
Precision Design
Engineered Vaccines
Gene Therapies
Accelerations
Emerging Technology Platforms
Protein
Multi-Specific
RNA
Gene Expression
AI, Multi-omics
Degraders
Biologics
Vaccines
Modulators
& Epidemiology
19
High Caliber R&D Talent Strategically Located at Biomedical Hubs
Therapeutic Area Hubs
ONCOLOGY
I&I, RARE DISEASE, INTERNAL MEDICINE
VACCINES
La Jolla, CA
Boulder, CO
Cambridge, MA
Pearl River, NY
Science & Technology Centers
Groton, CT
Sandwich, UK
St. Louis, MO
Andover, MA
Kit Creek/Sanford, NC
20
Up to 25 Breakthroughs in Patients Hands by 2025 to Drive Growth
Select examples only
25 by 2025
2026 - 2028 Opportunities
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Xtandi
BRAF Combo
Lorbrena
Talzenna+Xtandi
Ibrance
CDK2/4/6
sasanlimab
CDK2 Selective
KAT6
HER2 ADC
ARCHES
CRC 2L/3L
1L ALK NSCLC
TALAPRO2
PATINA
Breast
NMIBC
Breast
Breast
Breast
Vyndaqel
COVID-19
Ibrance
Xtandi
BCMA+CD3
RSV Maternal
BRAF Combo
BCMA+CD3
EIF4E
GUCY2C+CD3
ATTR CM
Vaccine
PENELOPE
EMBARK
Triple MM
Vaccine
1L CRC
Double MM
Breast
Cancer
Tanezumab
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
PCV20 Pediatric
Mening. Penta
PRMT5
TYK2
JAK 'X'
EZH2
OA
AD
Alopecia
Vaccine
Vaccine
Cancer
PsO
HS
Prostate
Xeljanz
C diff
IFN-B
marstacimab
Top. brepocitinib
Top. brepocitinib
ROBO2
JAK 'X'
AS
Vaccine
Dermatomyositis
Hemo A&B
AD
PsO
Neph. Synd
IBD
PCV20 Adult
F IX GTx
F VIII GTx
Leap Frog
ritlecitinib
GBS Maternal
E-Selectin
brepocitinib
Vaccine
Hemo B
Hemo A
Drug Device
Vitiligo
Vaccine
Sickle Cell
Lupus
Somatrogon
Tanezumab
DMD GTx
ATM-AVI
Lyme Disease
Wilson's GTx
DGAT + ACC
TL1A
Ped. GHD
Cancer Pain
Duchenne
Bacterial
Vaccine
Wilson's Disease
NASH
IBD
3CL Inhibitor
p38 LMNA
Danuglipron
DGAT
Vupanorsen
COVID-19
CM
Obesity
NASH
CVD
Vupanorsen
Danuglipron
GDF15
KHK
SHTG
T2D
Cachexia
NASH
Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
21
Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Includes Internal & External Partnerships
Business Development and Bolt on M&A
Select examples only
25 by 2025
2026 - 2028 Opportunities
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Xtandi
BRAF Combo
Lorbrena
Talzenna+Xtandi
Ibrance
CDK2/4/6
sasanlimab
CDK2 Selective
KAT6
HER2 ADC
ARCHES
CRC 2L/3L
1L ALK NSCLC
TALAPRO2
PATINA
Breast
NMIBC
Breast
Breast
Breast
Vyndaqel
COVID-19
Ibrance
Xtandi
BCMA+CD3
RSV Maternal
BRAF Combo
BCMA+CD3
EIF4E
GUCY2C+CD3
ATTR CM
Vaccine
PENELOPE
EMBARK
Triple MM
Vaccine
1L CRC
Double MM
Breast
Cancer
Tanezumab
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
PCV20 Pediatric
Mening. Penta
PRMT5
TYK2
JAK 'X'
EZH2
OA
AD
Alopecia
Vaccine
Vaccine
Cancer
PsO
HS
Prostate
Xeljanz
C diff
IFN-B
marstacimab
Top. brepocitinib
Top. brepocitinib
ROBO2
JAK 'X'
AS
Vaccine
Dermatomyositis
Hemo A&B
AD
PsO
Neph. Synd
IBD
PCV20 Adult
F IX GTx
F VIII GTx
Leap Frog
ritlecitinib
GBS Maternal
E-Selectin
brepocitinib
Vaccine
Hemo B
Hemo A
Drug Device
Vitiligo
Vaccine
Sickle Cell
Lupus
Somatrogon
Tanezumab
DMD GTx
ATM-AVI
Lyme Disease
Wilson's GTx
DGAT + ACC
TL1A
Ped. GHD
Cancer Pain
Duchenne
Bacterial
Vaccine
Wilson's Disease
NASH
IBD
3CL Inhibitor
p38 LMNA
Danuglipron
DGAT
Vupanorsen
COVID-19
CM
Obesity
NASH
CVD
Vupanorsen
Danuglipron
GDF15
KHK
SHTG
T2D
Cachexia
NASH
Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
22
Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Programs to be Discussed During R&D Day
Programs to be Discussed During R&D Day
Select examples only
25 by 2025
2026 - 2028 Opportunities
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Xtandi
BRAF Combo
Lorbrena
Talzenna+Xtandi
Ibrance
CDK2/4/6
sasanlimab
CDK2 Selective
KAT6
HER2 ADC
ARCHES
CRC 2L/3L
1L ALK NSCLC
TALAPRO2
PATINA
Breast
NMIBC
Breast
Breast
Breast
Vyndaqel
COVID-19
Ibrance
Xtandi
BCMA+CD3
RSV Maternal
BRAF Combo
BCMA+CD3
EIF4E
GUCY2C+CD3
ATTR CM
Vaccine
PENELOPE
EMBARK
Triple MM
Vaccine
1L CRC
Double MM
Breast
Cancer
Tanezumab
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
PCV20 Pediatric
Mening. Penta
PRMT5
TYK2
JAK 'X'
EZH2
OA
AD
Alopecia
Vaccine
Vaccine
Cancer
PsO
HS
Prostate
Xeljanz
C diff
IFN-B
marstacimab
Top. brepocitinib
Top. brepocitinib
ROBO2
JAK 'X'
AS
Vaccine
Dermatomyositis
Hemo A&B
AD
PsO
Neph. Synd
IBD
PCV20 Adult
F IX GTx
F VIII GTx
Leap Frog
ritlecitinib
GBS Maternal
E-Selectin
brepocitinib
Vaccine
Hemo B
Hemo A
Drug Device
Vitiligo
Vaccine
Sickle Cell
Lupus
Somatrogon
Tanezumab
DMD GTx
ATM-AVI
Lyme Disease
Wilson's GTx
DGAT + ACC
TL1A
Ped. GHD
Cancer Pain
Duchenne
Bacterial
Vaccine
Wilson's Disease
NASH
IBD
3CL Inhibitor
p38 LMNA
Danuglipron
DGAT
Vupanorsen
COVID-19
CM
Obesity
NASH
CVD
Vupanorsen
Danuglipron
GDF15
KHK
SHTG
T2D
Cachexia
NASH
Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
23
Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Projected Approvals by 2021
Projected Approvals by 2021
Select examples only
25 by 2025
2026 - 2028 Opportunities
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Xtandi
BRAF Combo
Lorbrena
Talzenna+Xtandi
Ibrance
CDK2/4/6
sasanlimab
CDK2 Selective
KAT6
HER2 ADC
ARCHES
CRC 2L/3L
1L ALK NSCLC
TALAPRO2
PATINA
Breast
NMIBC
Breast
Breast
Breast
Vyndaqel
COVID-19
Ibrance
Xtandi
BCMA+CD3
RSV Maternal
BRAF Combo
BCMA+CD3
EIF4E
GUCY2C+CD3
ATTR CM
Vaccine
PENELOPE
EMBARK
Triple MM
Vaccine
1L CRC
Double MM
Breast
Cancer
Tanezumab
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
PCV20 Pediatric
Mening. Penta
PRMT5
TYK2
JAK 'X'
EZH2
OA
AD
Alopecia
Vaccine
Vaccine
Cancer
PsO
HS
Prostate
Xeljanz
C diff
IFN-B
marstacimab
Top. brepocitinib
Top. brepocitinib
ROBO2
JAK 'X'
AS
Vaccine
Dermatomyositis
Hemo A&B
AD
PsO
Neph. Synd
IBD
PCV20 Adult
F IX GTx
F VIII GTx
Leap Frog
ritlecitinib
GBS Maternal
E-Selectin
brepocitinib
Vaccine
Hemo B
Hemo A
Drug Device
Vitiligo
Vaccine
Sickle Cell
Lupus
Somatrogon
Tanezumab
DMD GTx
ATM-AVI
Lyme Disease
Wilson's GTx
DGAT + ACC
TL1A
Ped. GHD
Cancer Pain
Duchenne
Bacterial
Vaccine
Wilson's Disease
NASH
IBD
3CL Inhibitor
p38 LMNA
Danuglipron
DGAT
Vupanorsen
COVID-19
CM
Obesity
NASH
CVD
Vupanorsen
Danuglipron
GDF15
KHK
SHTG
T2D
Cachexia
NASH
Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
24
Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Projected Pivotal Readouts by 2021
Projected Pivotal Readouts by 2021
Select examples only
25 by 2025
2026 - 2028 Opportunities
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Xtandi
BRAF Combo
Lorbrena
Talzenna+Xtandi
Ibrance
CDK2/4/6
sasanlimab
CDK2 Selective
KAT6
HER2 ADC
ARCHES
CRC 2L/3L
1L ALK NSCLC
TALAPRO2
PATINA
Breast
NMIBC
Breast
Breast
Breast
Vyndaqel
COVID-19
Ibrance
Xtandi
BCMA+CD3
RSV Maternal
BRAF Combo
BCMA+CD3
EIF4E
GUCY2C+CD3
ATTR CM
Vaccine
PENELOPE
EMBARK
Triple MM
Vaccine
1L CRC
Double MM
Breast
Cancer
Tanezumab
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
PCV20 Pediatric
Mening. Penta
PRMT5
TYK2
JAK 'X'
EZH2
OA
AD
Alopecia
Vaccine
Vaccine
Cancer
PsO
HS
Prostate
Xeljanz
C diff
IFN-B
marstacimab
Top. brepocitinib
Top. brepocitinib
ROBO2
JAK 'X'
AS
Vaccine
Dermatomyositis
Hemo A&B
AD
PsO
Neph. Synd
IBD
PCV20 Adult
F IX GTx
F VIII GTx
Leap Frog
ritlecitinib
GBS Maternal
E-Selectin
brepocitinib
Vaccine
Hemo B
Hemo A
Drug Device
Vitiligo
Vaccine
Sickle Cell
Lupus
Somatrogon
Tanezumab
DMD GTx
ATM-AVI
Lyme Disease
Wilson's GTx
DGAT + ACC
TL1A
Ped. GHD
Cancer Pain
Duchenne
Bacterial
Vaccine
Wilson's Disease
NASH
IBD
3CL Inhibitor
p38 LMNA
Danuglipron
DGAT
Vupanorsen
COVID-19
CM
Obesity
NASH
CVD
Vupanorsen
Danuglipron
GDF15
KHK
SHTG
T2D
Cachexia
NASH
Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
25
Up to 25 Breakthroughs by 2025: Projected Early Stage Readouts by 2021
Projected Early Stage Readouts by 2021
Select examples only
25 by 2025
2026 - 2028 Opportunities
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Xtandi
BRAF Combo
Lorbrena
Talzenna+Xtandi
Ibrance
CDK2/4/6
sasanlimab
CDK2 Selective
KAT6
HER2 ADC
ARCHES
CRC 2L/3L
1L ALK NSCLC
TALAPRO2
PATINA
Breast
NMIBC
Breast
Breast
Breast
Vyndaqel
COVID-19
Ibrance
Xtandi
BCMA+CD3
RSV Maternal
BRAF Combo
BCMA+CD3
EIF4E
GUCY2C+CD3
ATTR CM
Vaccine
PENELOPE
EMBARK
Triple MM
Vaccine
1L CRC
Double MM
Breast
Cancer
Tanezumab
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
PCV20 Pediatric
Mening. Penta
PRMT5
TYK2
JAK 'X'
EZH2
OA
AD
Alopecia
Vaccine
Vaccine
Cancer
PsO
HS
Prostate
Xeljanz
C diff
IFN-B
marstacimab
Top. brepocitinib
Top. brepocitinib
ROBO2
JAK 'X'
AS
Vaccine
Dermatomyositis
Hemo A&B
AD
PsO
Neph. Synd
IBD
PCV20 Adult
F IX GTx
F VIII GTx
Leap Frog
ritlecitinib
GBS Maternal
E-Selectin
brepocitinib
Vaccine
Hemo B
Hemo A
Drug Device
Vitiligo
Vaccine
Sickle Cell
Lupus
Somatrogon
Tanezumab
DMD GTx
ATM-AVI
Lyme Disease
Wilson's GTx
DGAT + ACC
TL1A
Ped. GHD
Cancer Pain
Duchenne
Bacterial
Vaccine
Wilson's Disease
NASH
IBD
3CL Inhibitor
p38 LMNA
Danuglipron
DGAT
Vupanorsen
COVID-19
CM
Obesity
NASH
CVD
Vupanorsen
Danuglipron
GDF15
KHK
SHTG
T2D
Cachexia
NASH
Approved; All dates (as of 9/2/2020) are subject to change and subject to clinical trial & regulatory success. Xtandi® (enzalutamide) is developed and marketed in the U.S. in collaboration with Astellas.Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
26
Our Chief Scientific Officers
Oncology - La Jolla
Oncology - Boulder
Inflammation & Immunology
Jeffrey Settleman, PhD
Nicolas Saccomano, PhD
Michael S. Vincent, MD PhD
• PhD: Yale School of Medicine
•
PhD: Columbia University
•
MD-PhD: Indiana University
• Sr. Dir., Oncology, Genentech
•
CSO Array Biopharma
•
Sr. VP, Pharmatherapeutics, Pfizer
• Professor, Harvard Medical School
• CTO, Somalogic, CSO Bend Research
•
Translational Immunology Leadership
• Years at Pfizer: 1+
•
Years at Pfizer: 25+
•
Years at Pfizer: 9+
• Published 240+ original articles
• Published 80+ original articles
• Published 40+ original articles
Vaccines
Rare Disease
Internal Medicine
Kathrin U. Jansen, PhD
Seng H. Cheng, PhD
Morris Birnbaum, MD PhD
• PhD: Phillips Universitaet, Germany
• PhD: University of London
•
MD-PhD: Brown University
• Sr. VP, Vaccine R&D Wyeth
• VP, Genetic Diseases, Genzyme
• Professor, University of Pennsylvania
• Head of Microbial Vaccines, Merck
• Global Head, Rare Diseases, Sanofi
•
Investigator, Howard Hughes Institute
• Years at Pfizer: 11+
• Years at Pfizer: 2+
•
Years at Pfizer: 6+
• Published 180+ original articles
• Published 250+ original articles
• Published 220+ original articles
27
Rod MacKenzie
Chief Development Officer & Executive Vice President, Global Product Development
From Bottom Quartile in 2015…
Industry Ranking
Industry Ranking
Industry Ranking
Days 180
#14
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
#16
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
#7
Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit
Primary Completion Date
to Database Release
Primary Completion Date
to Submission
29
Source:
To Top Quartile in 2019…
Industry Ranking
Days 180
#14 to #1
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
30 days
20
(18%)
0
Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit
Industry Ranking
80
#16 to #2
70
60
50
40
30
20
39 days
10
(54%)
0
Primary Completion Date
to Database Release
Industry Ranking
350
#7 to #3
300
250
200
150
100
50
140 days
(44%)
0
Primary Completion Date
to Submission
30
Source:
Aspiring to Improve through 2021 and Beyond
49 days
29%
Days 180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Final Approved Protocol to First Subject First Visit
44 days
60%
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Primary Completion Date
to Database Release
Projected
167 days
52%
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Primary Completion Date
to Submission
31
Source: Centre for Medicines Research International Limited (CMR)
Improving Operational Performance Along 3 Dimensions
Organization &
Operational Excellence
Rigorous Focus
Culture
& Capabilities
on Cycle Times
Integrated global
Excellence across
Focus on
development organization
processes and systems
operationally-addressable
Patient centric culture,
Innovation transforming
cycle times
focused on continuous
clinical trials
improvement
32
Created a New PFE Division for Late-Stage Development in 2016
Consolidated 4 Existing Organizations-
2 from Commercial & 2 from Worldwide R&D to Create Unified Discipline of Excellence
Oncology
Clinical
I&I, IM,
Global
Development
Rare Disease,
Regulatory
Development
& Operations
Development
Affairs
Global Product
Development
33 33
Patient Centricity and Equity in Clinical Trials
Our Goal: Design clinical trials so that enrollment can reflect
the racial and ethnic diversity of the countries in which we operate and the epidemiology of the diseases we work to treat
Focused effort to build trust
Enhance partnership with sites
Build awareness of Pfizer trials
and relationships
on shared goals of participant
by making it easy to find information
with diverse communities
experience and access to trials
and connect with sites
34
Our Chief Development Officers
Jim Rusnak, MD, PhD
Bill Gruber, MD
Mike Corbo, RPh, PhD
Brenda Cooperstone, MD
Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD
Internal Medicine & Hospital
Vaccines
Inflammation & Immunology
Rare Disease
Oncology
• MD: University of Pittsburgh
• MD, Residency, Chief Residency,
• PhD: Rutgers University
• MD: McGill University
• MD: Royal Marsden & Royal
• PhD: University of Pittsburgh
Infectious Diseases
• RPh: Rutgers College of
• Residency: Montreal Children's
Free Hospitals, London
• Residency: Mayo Clinic
Fellowship: Baylor College of
Pharmacy
Hospital
• PhD: Institute of Cancer
• 11 Years at Pfizer; 20 Industry
Medicine and Texas Children's
• 9 Years at Pfizer; 31 Industry
• Clinical Fellowship: Children's
Research, London
• Eliquis, Chantix, Lyrica,
Hospital
• Adalimumab, Bevacizumab,
Hospital of Philadelphia
• Director, University College
Steglujan, Avapro, Nulojix,
• 21 Years at Pfizer, Industry
Eucrisa/Staquis, Infliximab,
• Research Fellowship: University
London Cancer Institute
Onglyza
• Reports to Kathrin Jansen, PhD,
Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Xeljanz,
of Pennsylvania
• Adj. Professor, Yale University
Head of Vaccine R&D
Evra, Excedrin Quickmelts,
• 21 Years at Pfizer, Industry
• 7 Years at Pfizer, Industry
• Prevnar, Prevnar 13, Trumenba,
Nulojix, Orencia
• BeneFIX, Prevnar, Rapamune,
• Bavencio, Braftovi, Ibrance,
FluMist/Fluenz, FSMEImmun,
Refacto, Vyndaqel/Vyndamax
Inylta, Lorbrena, Xtandi
Meningitec, Nimenrix
100 years industry experience bringing >30 medicines and vaccines to patients, with cumulative lifetime revenues in the region of approximately $150Bn
35
Focus on Operational Excellence and Capabilities
44 Workstreams, 700+ Colleague Volunteers, & 12 Months of Work Leading to:
Excellence Across Processes & Systems
Cost Efficiencies
Better Data Quality & Partner Experience
~$750M Reinvested in Portfolio
Adoption of clinical trial data standards
Eliminated redundant roles and activities
Simpler data collection and review processes
Renegotiated vendor agreements
Centralized, Pfizer-owned clinical
focused on milestone achievement
and operations data model
Resulted in many fewer protocol amendments
36
First-In-Industry Innovations are Transforming our Clinical Trials
Innovations to Accelerate Trials, Improve Quality, and Drive Efficiencies
Breakthrough
Site-Less
Digitally Source
Automated Clinical
Change Accelerator
Clinical Trial
Clinical Data
Document Creation
Crowd-source innovative
Improve the patient's
Digitize clinical data transfer
Digitize clinical content to
Artificial Intelligence and
experience by bringing the
from any current EHR system or
enable re-use and
Machine Learning
clinical trial to the patient
emerging source (wearables, apps)
automate authoring
capabilities in 6 weeks
Discovered a novel
First regulatory-grade study
Integrated with Ochsner EHR
Automated protocol & study
Deep Learning capability
launched with Verily
for a Phase 2 oncology study
monitoring plan
Reduce database
Anticipated 50% reduction
0 data errors
20% reduction in time to
queries by 50%
in recruitment time and
Near real-time
author; 15% reduction in
25% increase in retention
data availability
document review time
37
External Collaborations Are Improving Clinical Trial Productivity
Focus is on Improving Data Quality & Patient Experience, Expanding Access and Speeding Patient Recruitment
Creating faster, increased patient access
Deploying digital technology
Helping doctors and clinics become
to clinical trials and streamlining data
to re-engineer how we conduct
investigators and trial sites by providing
capture via Electronic Health Records
clinical trials in the first fully-remote
resources and support to run a trial
and mobile tools
registrational study
~abrocitinib for
~RSV maternal vaccine, NASH
~crisaborole, gene therapy
vitiligo, alopecia, psoriasis
Integrating and increasing the use of
Promoting harmonization
Engaging on social media and
real-world data in our oncology trials
in systems and processes across the
partnering with patient
~Ibrance for male breast cancer
biopharma industry to simplify
communities for recruitment
clinical trials for all stakeholders
~Tanezumab™, Xeljanz™
Trademarks are the property of their respective owners and used for information purposes only
38
Removing 2.5 Years from First-in-Human to Approval Development Cycle Times
9.4 Years 5.2
4.2
Operationally Addressable
White space, strategy development,
planning, decision-making time,
time to recruit our clinical studies and
other areas in our control
Operationally Fixed
Regulatory review periods,
trial study period, statutory requirements associated with pricing & reimbursement
2017
39
FIH to Approval Clinical Operational Cycle Times Expected to Decrease by 2.5 YEARS by 2021
Times (years )
2.5 Years
Cycle
5.2
4.8
4.3
3.5
2.7
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
40
Cycle Time Improvements are Demonstrated in ALL Phases of Clinical Development
Source of Cycle Time Savings
Cycle Time Savings Expected
Earlier Investment in Clinical Supplies
8 months
Streamlined Study Start Up
2 months
Targeted Clinical Trial Recruitment
5.5 months
Rapid Database Release
3 months
Automation of Processes
11.5 months
Total Reduction
2.5 years
41
COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Accelerated Development Timeline
First Approved
Regulatory Approval
First Subject First Visit
First Subject First Visit
Protocol to
for Phase 2b/3 to
to 6K Dosed
To 20K Dosed
First Subject First Visit
First Subject First Visit
in Phase 2b/3
12 Days
2 Hours
18 Days
35 Days
42
For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer 2L First in Human to Approval in 4.8 years US Approval: November 2, 2018
Positive CROWN Study Results in 1L: August 2020
Previous Pfizer Median: 9.8 years
Industry Median: 7.8 years
43
Angela Hwang
Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals
44
Biopharma Positioned for Continued Growth
1
Expect At Least 6%+
2020-2025E Revenue CAGR
2
Confidence behind near-
term growth drivers
3
Exciting Pipeline with
Commercial Expertise
Strong In-Line Performance
Already Generating 9% Growth in 1H20*
No significant LoEs anticipated until 2026
•
Ibrance
•
Vyndaqel
•
Xtandi
•
Eliquis
Oncology Biosimilars• Xeljanz
Braftovi/Mektovi
~$15B potential pipeline revenue in 2025 (non-risk adjusted)
Commercial scale with established field footprint
Knowledge transfer across Biopharma to ensure launch excellence
*Operational Revenue Growth
45
Biopharma Business Units: $41.6B 2020 Revenue (2020 Guidance midpoint)
Internal Medicine
Michael Gladstone, Global President
Up to 2 Primary Care launches by 2025
6 potential first-in-class metabolic MOAs in the pipeline
Vaccines
Nanette Cocero, Global President
Up to 6 Innovative Vaccines by 2025
~$6B 2025 potential pipeline Rev
Inflammation &
Immunology
Richard Blackburn, Global President
Up to 12 NMEs across 24 potential indications
~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev
Rare Disease
Suneet Varma, Global President
Will be the only company with 3 Ph3 Gene Therapy programs
~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev
Oncology
Hospital
Andy Schmeltz, Global President
Angela Lukin, Global President
•
Up to 14 potential approvals by 2025
•
#1 in Sterile Injectables and Anti-infectives
•
~$3B 2025 potential pipeline Rev
•
3 potential Novel NMEs and new drug
device platforms by 2025
Emerging Markets
Susan Silbermann, President
Extends our Innovative Portfolio with >140 launches in 2020
* Non-risk adjusted Revenue
46
At Least 6%+ 2020-2025E CAGR Supported By In-Line and Selected Pipeline Growth Drivers
>$1B Potential Peak: RSV Vx, Talzenna, C. difficile Vx, ritlecitinib, Pentavalent Vx, Hem A GTx
$500M-$1B Potential Peak: marstacimab, somatrogon, Hem B GTx, LMNA-related DCM, Sterile Injectables
6%+ CAGR
'20-'25E
2020
2025
2020 mid-point guidance issued on July 28, 2020
Peak Revenues occur post-2025
*PCV20 not calculated as part of 2025 revenue of $15B (non- risk adjusted)
47
Select Launches by 2025
vupanorsen
(SHTG)
sasanlimab
(NMIBC)
Talzenna
Braf/Mek
(mCRPC)
(1L mCRC)
tanezumab
Lorbrena
Xtandi
BCMA + CD3
LMNA-related
(OA)
(1L ALK+ NSCLC)
(EMBARK)
(MM)
Dilated CM
Braf/Mek
abrocitinib
ritlecitinib
DMD GTx
marstacimab
recifercept
(CRC 2L/3L)
(AD)
(Alopecia)
(Pan Hem)
(achondroplasia)
Bavencio
Somatrogon
Hem B GTx
Hem A GTx
Penta Vx
Topical brepocitinib
(Bladder)
(Ped GHD)
(AD)
COVID Vx
PCV20 Adult Vx
C. difficile Vx
PCV20 Peds Vx
RSV Maternal Vx
ritlecitinib
(Vitiligo)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
KEY
Vaccines Rare Disease
I&I
Oncology
Internal Medicine
Approval timelines are subject to change and subject to clinical trial, event rates, & regulatory success. Bavencio® (avelumab) is co-developed and co-commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Pfizer has exclusive rights toBraftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib) in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has granted Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. exclusive rights to commercialize the products in Japan and South Korea, Medison in Israel, and Pierre Fabre in all other countries.
48
Commercial Excellence Case Studies
What We Learned Today
to Enable Tomorrow
49
Vyndaqel: Suspicion and Detection of ATTR-Cardiomyopathy Building Capabilities in Diagnosis
Diagnosis†
Treatment†
Vyndaqel
Market Share†
Written Scripts
Patients on
Therapy
Vyndaqel
Payer Mix
15%
85%
Vyndaqel: 80%
Hub + Non-Hub†
~10,300
6,200
20%
Commercial/
Other
80%
Medicare
Capturing New Patients Through Education
Leading to Diagnosis
Estimated Cumulative US Diagnosis
Rate of ATTR-CM
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Actual Estimate
† Estimates as of June 2020
50
Xeljanz: Positioned for Continued Growth in 2021+ With Strong Fundamentals to Lead Our JAK Pipeline
Prevalence, Diagnosed patients, patients treated all in 000's
AS Launch dependent on regulatory approval, PDUFA 4/19/2021
51
Significant 2021 Opportunity for Pfizer's Industry-Leading Oncology Biosimilar Portfolio
Growing Role for Oncology Biosimilars and
Recognition of Pfizer's Portfolio
US mAbs Biosimilar Penetration (July)
Bevacizumab
Trastuzumab
Rituximab
42%
40%
22%
Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars:
Portfolio Expectations
>$1B
Potential Global Revenue
in 2021
#1
Broadest Portfolio, with
6 Approved Oncology Biosimilars
70-90% Expected Preferred/Parity US mAb Access in 2021
52
Ibrance: A Standard of Care in Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) Building a Portfolio of Next-Gen CDK Inhibitors
HCPs Continue to See Ibrance Remaining the
Market Leader in mBC post-PALLAS
Ibrance Continued Confidence in mBC Leadership Supported By Real-World Data
"Not really, there isn't a negative impact [from the PALLAS news]. There are always negative trials in oncology…there will be no impact in how I approach mBC"
"The findings from monarchE will not change my opinion on the CDK4/6 inhibitors in the metastatic setting…" [KOL, Oncologist, Belgium]
B
PSM
Median OS (months)
100
NR
43.1
PAL+LET LET
8095% CI 95% CI (NE-NE)(34.2-NE)
0%
60
Survival,
40
Overall
20
Hazard Rate=0.58
"I won't extrapolate the results from adjuvant to metastatic. I would just see what the trials in each setting say and go by that data"
Internal Data: HCP Survey Q2/Q3 2020 N=20
95% CI (0.46-0.73)
0
P<0.0001
0
6
12
18
24
30
48
36
42
Time, mo
Patients at risk, n:
464
444
383
312
238
172
117
64
21
464
411
357
285
222
160
103
53
23
DeMichele A, Cristofanilli M, Brufsky A, et al. Abstract P1-19-02: Overall survival for first-line palbociclib plus letrozole vs letrozole alone for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients in US real-world clinical practice. Cancer Research. 2020;80(4 Supplement):P1-19-02.
53
Best in Class Commercial Organization
Unique Breadth & Depth of Therapeutic Areas
Resource Sharing and Stronger Capital Allocation
Continual shift of indirect to direct spending
Strong track record of driving growth in each business unit
Setting New Standards for Launch
Delivering Breakthroughs
Industry leading capabilities in diagnosis, patient activation, and patient support
Extending launches in Emerging Markets (including China)
Partner Throughout
Development
Unique Triad structure for seamless partnership
Early Development → Late Development →
Lifecycle Management
Integrating Patient Centered Outcomes
Pricing and Access Insights
54
Biopharma Positioned for Significant Growth to 2025 and Beyond
Commercial Excellence to Maximize Value Focused on
7 Key In-Line Growth
Exciting Late-Stage Pipeline
Drivers ~$8B Growth by
~$15B Growth by 2025
2025
(non-risk adjusted)
Delivering An Expected 6%+ 2020-2025E Revenue CAGR
Pfizer Inc. published this content on 13 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:34:04 UTC