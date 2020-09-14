PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Internal Medicine Triad Presentation 0 09/14/2020 | 03:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Internal Medicine Pfizer Confidential 1 Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices Our discussions during Pfizer's Investor Day include forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read- outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our investigational vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 and our investigational protease inhibitor, and our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19; our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business development activities, including our proposed transaction with Mylan N.V. (Mylan) to combine Upjohn and Mylan to create a new global pharmaceutical company; plans relating to share repurchases and dividends; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results that are each subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among other things, statements regarding revenue and earnings per share growth; the development or commercial potential of our product pipeline, in-line products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class status, blockbuster status of our medicines or vaccines; and the impact of anticipated improvements to our clinical operation performance are forward-looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com. Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of COVID-19 on our sales and operations, including impacts on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in these presentations speak only as of the original date of the presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Today's discussions and presentations are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in today's presentations are the property of their respective owners. Leadership Team Brings 75+ Collective Years of Cardiometabolic and Internal Medicine Expertise Mike Gladstone​ Jim Rusnak​ Morris Birnbaum Global President, Chief Development Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, Internal Medicine Internal Medicine​ Internal Medicine​ 3 We Develop Breakthroughs that Impact Millions 59M reached We prevent and treat the most prevalent health challenges facing society in 2019 Heritage and expertise in Industry-leading Strong internal footprint with cardiology pipeline enhanced via cardiometabolic conditions and primary care strategic partnerships NASH Cardiovascular Type 2 Diabetes Disease and Obesity Lipitor, Norvasc, Zoloft, Lyrica transferring to Viatris upon close of the Upjohn/Mylan transaction 4 Our R&D Strategy: Address the Burden of the Dysmetabolic State, Which Contributes to Multiple Chronic Diseases NASH increases risk of serious outcomes (liver failure, CV events) - no approved NASH therapies Six potential first-in-class metabolic MOAs in our discovery and development portfolio Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and Obesity are worldwide epidemics Cardiovascular (CV) disease is leading cause of death worldwide Advancing vupanorsen, a genetically validated investigational therapy to treat residual CV risk factors Cardiovascular Type 2 Diabetes Disease and Obesity Potential first small molecule oral GLP-1RA for T2D and Obesity 5 Robust Early and Mid-Stage Pipeline with Multiple MOAs Targeting Cardiometabolic Conditions NASH Cardiovascular T2D/Obesity Cachexia Additional In line Phase 3 / Registration Phase 2 Phase 1 Pre-Clinical Tanezumab DGAT2 Inhibitor Vupanorsen Oral GLP-1RA ervogastat1 danuglipron3 KHK Inhibitor KHK Inhibitor PF-06835919 PF-06835919 ACCi / DGAT2i Combo clesacostat2 / ervogastat1 Oral GLP-1RA danuglipron3 CDK 4/6 (PAH) Oral GLP-1RA GDF15 mAb PF-06842874 PF-07081532 PF-06946860 PNPLA3 Inhibitor Heart Failure Insulin Sensitization Appetite Stimulation HSD17b13i Inhibitor Weight Loss Highlighted in today's presentation 1. DGAT2i: ervogastat (PF-06865571) 2. ACCi: clesacostat (PF-05221304) 3. Oral GLP-1RA: danuglipron (PF-06882961) 6 Vupanorsen (antisense oligonucleotide) Reducing significant residual CV risk with a genetically- validated, potential first-in- class treatment 7 Cardiovascular Disease is Still the Leading Cause of Death, Driven by Residual Cardiovascular Risk - Despite LDL-C Lowering • Cardiovascular disease (CVD) Substantial Residual CV Risk Remains Despite LDL-C Lowering accounts for 1 of every 3 deaths in the US1 FOURIER3 Median LDL-C with evolocumab = 30 mg/dL • The average annual cost of A. Primary Efficacy End Point Placebo CVD in the US is >$200 billion1 (%) 16 Hazard ratio, 0.85 (95% CI, 0.79-0.92) 14 P<0.001 evolocumab CVD or diabetes are at high Incidence 8 • >6 million US patients with 12 10 risk despite effective LDL Cumulative 6 RESIDUAL RISK lowering with statins2 4 • Residual risk is driven in part by 2 0 non-HDL-C and triglyceride- 0 6 12 18 24 30 36 rich lipoproteins4,5,6 Months 1. AHA Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2019At-a-Glance. 2. Fan. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13, 100-108. 3. Sabatine MS, et al. NEJM. 2017;376:1713-22. 4. Kastelein J, et al. Circulation. 2008; 117 (23):3002-3009. 5. Boekholdt SM, et al. JAMA. 2012; 307(12):1302-1309. 6. Nordestgaard BG, Varbo A. Lancet. 2014;384:626-635. 8 add source for third bullet Vupanorsen May Provide a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for CV Risk Reduction Through Reducing ANGPTL3, a Genetically Validated Risk Factor ApoB-containing lipoprotein turnover in the circulation is governed by ANGPTL3 ANGPTL3 Liver Lipolysis Hepatic secretion LPL EL VLDL VLDL Remnant LDL Uptake by liver and/or extra-hepatic tissues ANGPTL3 inhibition promotes lipolysis and VLDL remnant clearance Liver Vupanorsen (ASO) ANGPTL3 Hepatic secretion LPL EL Lipolysis VLDL VLDL Remnant LDL Dewey et al. N Engl J Med 2017;377:211-21. Stitziel et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2017 Apr 25;69(16):2054-2063. Figure adapted from Adam, R.C. et. al. J, Lipid Res. https://www.jlr.org/content/early/2020/07/09/jlr.RA120000888.full.pdf. Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode 9 In a Phase 1 Study, Vupanorsen Demonstrated Robust Reductions in Triglycerides and Non-HDL Cholesterol, Important CVD Risk Factors Reduction in non-HDL-C is strongly associated with lower risk of major vascular events Relative Risk 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 Statin Fibrates Niacin O3FA 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 Difference in non-HDL-C (mmol/L1) HDL-Non-Cfromchangebaseline) 20 TG fromchangebaseline) 20 -40 0 0 -20 -20 -40 -60 (% Phase 2a Doses (% -80 Phase 2a Doses -60 Phase 2b Doses Phase 2b Doses -100 Placebo 10 mg 20 mg 40 mg 60 mg Placebo 10 mg 20 mg 40 mg 60 mg Phase 2a: Presented at ESC 2020; encouraging biomarker results in hypertriglyceridemia, T2D and NAFLD

Phase 2b: Initiating in 3Q 2020; investigating optimal dose to maximize target engagement and lipid lowering In Ph1 (data above) doses administered QW. In Ph2a and Ph2b doses administered QW, Q2W or Q4W. 1. Marsten et al. Association Between Triglyceride Lowering and Reduction of Cardiovascular Risk Across Multiple Lipid-Lowering Therapeutic Classes. Circulation. 2019;140:1308-1317. 10 Vupanorsen Development Program is Intended to Support Multiple Indications and Advance the Science on ANGPTL3 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 SHTG Phase 3 vs Placebo (vupanorsen) Phase 3 vs Phase 2b Vascepa CVRR Phase 3 CVOT (vupanorsen) Timings are approximate and subject to change. Potential NDA Submission Potential Approval Peak Year Assumptions (US) Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG): 2025 Launch Cardiovascular Risk Reduction (CVRR): 2028 Launch >2M 35-60% 20-35% >6M 50-70% 20-35% Diagnosed Treatment Rate2 Market Share3 Diagnosed Treatment Rate2 Market Share3 Prevalence1 Prevalence1,2 CVRR: Statin-treated CVD patients with significant residual risk. SHTG: TGs >500 mg/dL 1. Fan. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13(1): 100-10811 2. Pfizer Data on File. RWD analysis using Optum and Truven 3. Order of Entry Model, 1of 3 competitors Clesacostat / Ervogastat (ACC / DGAT2 Inhibitors) Leveraging our deep metabolic knowledge to develop breakthrough medicines for NASH 12 Driven by Increases in Obesity, the Impact of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is Growing and There are Currently No FDA- or EMA-Approved Therapies Challenging to Prevalence Expected Health Consequences Diagnose and Treat to Grow are Significant 10 to 17x increase in liver-related Non-specific symptoms1 18 million today in the US3 mortality risk for F2, F3 patients4 Increased risk of liver failure, No currently approved therapies2 24 million by 2035 in the US3 transplant, hepatocellular carcinoma and CV events5,6,7,8,9 F2: Significant fibrosis F3: Advanced fibrosis without cirrhosis 1. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Definition and Facts of NAFLD and NASH. 2. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Treatment for NAFLD & NASH. 3. Adapted model based on Estes, et al. Hepatology, 2018. 4. Reproduced from Dulai, et al. Hepatology, 2017. Meta-analysis of 5 studies 1,496 NAFLD patients with 17,452 PYF. 5. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Liver Transplant data, March 2019. 6. Haldar et al 2019. Hepatology, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2019.04.011. 7. Ekstedt M, et al. Hepatology. 2015;61:1547-1554. 8. Ekstedt M, et al. Hepatology. 2006;44:865-873. 9. Sinn DH et al. Gastroenterology. 2016 Sep; 151(3):481-488.e1. 13 Pfizer's Strategy is to Address the Underlying Metabolic Engine that Drives Disease Pathogenesis Disordered Inflammation and Progressive fibrosis metabolism cellular injury Normal Steatosis NASH with or Cirrhosis liver without fibrosis Anti-steatoticAnti-steatotic Anti-inflammatory Anti-fibrotic Hepatocellular Carcinoma Liver Failure Esophageal Varices Oseini A and Sanyal AJ. Liver Int. 2017;37(suppl 1):97-103; Cohen JC, et al. Science. 2011;332(6037):1519-1523; Kleiner DE, Brunt EM, Wilson LA, et al. JAMA Netw Open; 2019;2(10); Kleiner, D.E., et al. Hepatology 2005; 41: 1313-1321; Bedossa P. Liver Int. 2017;37 Suppl 1:85-89 5. Li B, et al. Can J Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018;2018:2784537; Byrne CD and Targher G. J Hepatol. 2015;62(1 Suppl):S47-S64; Wong VW, Wong GL, Choi PC, et al. Gut. 2010;59(7):969-97414 Complementary Mechanisms of Action for DGAT2 and ACC Inhibitors Offer Potential for Best-in-Class Therapy Inflammation ervogastat ? Adaptive Decrease SREBP Signaling Adaptive Increase clesacostat Fibrosis ? TG DGAT2 DAG Oxidation Fatty Acid CO2 Synthesis Malonyl CoA ACC Acetyl CoA SREBP = sterol regulatory element-binding protein. TG = Triglyceride. Kim CW, et al. Cell Metab. 2017;26(2):394-406​; Choi CS, et al. J BiolChem. 2007;282(31):22678-22688; ​Ross et al.Cell Mol Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020 Jun 9:S2352-345X(20)​. 15 DGAT2 Inhibition with Ervogastat (PF-06865571) Demonstrated Reductions in Steatosis and Serum Triglyceride 12 Phase Weeks Dosed twice daily PBO, 50, 300 mg (N = 48) Liver Fat Content (% relative change from baseline) 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 -50 Placebo 50 mg Q12 300 mg Q12 21 - 26% decrease in serum TG Saxena A, et al. Poster presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. Boston, MA; November 8-12, 2019. Abstract 2127; Pfizer Inc. Data on file. Protocol C2541005 and CSR. 2019. 16 ACC Inhibition with Clesacostat (PF-05221304) Demonstrated Statistically Significant Reductions in Steatosis and ALT, but Increases in Serum Triglycerides 2 16 Phase Weeks Dosed once daily PBO, 2,10, 25 & 50 mg (N = 305) ContentFatLiver baseline)fromchangerelative 0 ALT baseline)fromchange(% 0 TGSerumFasting baseline)fromchange(% 120 -10 -10 100 -20 80 -20 -30 60 -40 -30 40 -50 -60 -40 20 (% -70 -50 0 10 mg 25 mg 50 mg 2 mg 10 mg 25 mg 50 mg 2 mg 10 mg 25 mg 50 mg Placebo 2 mg Placebo Placebo HYPOTHESIS: Co-administration of DGAT2i will mechanistically mitigate the TG increase observed with ACCi via off-setting regulation of SREBP ALT = alanine aminotransaminase. Amin N, et al. Abstract presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. Boston, MA; November 10, 2019. Abstract 31; Pfizer Inc. Data on file. Protocol C1171002 and CSR. 2019. 17 Clesacostat / Ervogastat Maintains Statistically Significant Liver Fat Lowering and Mitigates Serum Triglyceride Increases of ACCi 2a 6 Phase Weeks Dosed twice daily PBO, ACCi 15 mg; DGAT2i 300 mg; ACCi + DGAT2i (N = 99) (% relative change from baseline) 10 >50%Reduction in Liver Fat 40 60 % of Patients Achieving Liver Fat Content 0 Fasting Serum TG (% change from baseline) -10 30 45 -20 20 30 -30 15 10 -40 -50 0 0 Placebo DGAT2i ACCi ACCi/DGAT2i Placebo DGAT2i ACCi ACCi/DGAT2i Placebo DGAT2i ACCi ACCi/DGAT2i Pre-defined Triglycerides Laboratory Thresholds - Number (%) of subjects Placebo (BID) DGAT2i (300 mg BID) ACCi (15 mg BID) ACCi/DGAT2i (15 mg/300 mg BID) Number of subjects evaluable 14 27 29 26 >400 mg/dl 2 (14.3) 2 (7.4) 11 (37.9) 3 (11.5) >600 mg/dl 1 (7.1) 1 (3.7) 4 (13.8) 0 >800 mg/dl 0 0 3 (10.3) 0 Calle R et al, Co-administration of PF-05221304 and PF-06865571 delivers robust whole liver fat reduction and mitigation of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor induced hypertriglyceridemia in patients with NAFLD. Abstract presented at The Digital International Liver Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver; August 27-29, 2020. Abstract #2037; Pfizer, Inc. Data on file. Protocol C3711001 and CSR. 2020 18 We are Positioned to Advance Potential First- or Best-in-Class NASH Compounds 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 DGAT2i Phase 2b (ervogastat) Phase 3 ACCi/DGAT2i Phase 2b (clesacostat/ ervogastat) KHKi Phase 2a Phase 2b (PF-06835919) Oral GLP-1RA Phase 2b (danuglipron) Timings are approximate and subject to change. Potential Subpart H NDA Submission Potential Conditional Approval 19 Danuglipron (GLP-1RA) Addressing a metabolic epidemic with the potential first small molecule oral GLP- 1RA for both T2D and Obesity 20 Oral GLP-1RA Has the Potential to Address Treatment Gaps in Two Global Epidemics: Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Rising Rates of Diabetes and Obesity Carry Significant Health Consequences Diabetes 463 million today In US, only ~50% By 2030: 578 million1 have HbA1c below treatment goal 4 Obesity 650 million today2 Increased comorbidity risk and By 2030: 1.12 billion3 development of >200 chronic diseases5 Injectable GLP-1RAs Are Underutilized - Potential for Oral GLP-1RA to Address This Gap6,7 US $ While GLP-1RAs have 44.7% share of non- Share US TRx insulin diabetes $ sales in US, they only Share have 9.6% share of total prescriptions Oral DPP4i About 1 in 3 oral DPP4i prescribers for $ Rx Injectable diabetes in US have not written a single GLP-1S prescription for injectable GLP-1RAs Rx Non-Insulin GLP-1RA Ex-US represents 35% of global diabetes Sales Sales non-insulin sales but only 15% of GLP- 1RA sales 1. International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels, Belgium: 2019. 2. WHO. Obesity and overweight. (February 2018) https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight; 3. Obesity Policy Engagement Network (OPEN). What about the 650 million? Challenging the way we view and manage obesity. (February 2019) 4. Carls, G., Huynh, J., Tuttle, E. et al. Achievement of Glycated Hemoglobin Goals in the US Remains Unchanged Through 2014. Diabetes Ther 8, 863-873 (2017). 5. Obesity as a Disease: The Obesity Society 2018 Position Statement. 6. Jastreboff AM, Kotz CM, Kahan S, Kelly AS, Heymsfield SB. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2019 21 Jan;27(1):7-9; 7. IQVIA MIDAS,Xponent Innovative Research Led to Discovery of Breakthrough Small Molecule GLP-1RA That Differentiates from Injectable and Oral Peptide Class Clinical Candidate Phase 2 Danuglipron Potential to Offer a Uniquely Differentiated Profile Expected to deliver potent effects on blood sugar and weight loss

Expected to have safety and tolerability comparable to peptide GLP-1RA class with a convenient oral formulation

GLP-1RA class with a convenient oral formulation Good oral bioavailability

No expected food or dose restrictions, unlike large molecule oral GLP-1RAs

GLP-1RAs Believed to be suitable for monotherapy or combination therapies HYPOTHESIS: Danuglipron may differentiate from injectable and oral peptide-basedGLP-1RAs based on its oral absorption profile 22 Danuglipron Demonstrated Robust Reduction in Fasting Glucose, HbA1c and Body Weight at 28 Days in Type 2 Diabetes 1 4 Subjects with T2D on Stable Metformin Background Baseline: BMI 32.9 kg/m2 Phase Weeks Dosed twice daily PBO, 15 mg, 70 mg, 120 mg* Baseline: HbA1c: 8.3% Fasting Plasma Glucose 0 0 -10 -0.2 -20 -30 HbA1c(%) -0.4 (mg/dL) -40 -0.6 -50 -0.8 -60 -70 -1 -80 -1.2 -90 -100 Placebo 15 mg 70 mg 120 mg -1.4 Placebo 15 mg 70 mg 120 mg Declines in fasting glucose up to 90 Declines in HbA1c up to 1.2% after mg/dL with no fasting hypoglycemia only 4 weeksof treatment 0 -1 (kg) -2 -3 Weight -5 -4 Body -6 -7 -8 -9 Placebo 15 mg 70 mg 120 mg Declines in body weight up to 8 kg after only 4 weeksof treatment Consistent with the GLP-1RA class, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea were most common AEs; dose-dependent increases of these AEs were observed *Represents a subset of the doses administered in the study. 23 We Have the Potential to Dramatically Improve Treatment of Diabetes and Obesity with Our Small Molecule Oral GLP-1RA, Danuglipron 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 T2D Phase 2 Phase 3 (danuglipron) Obesity Phase 2 Phase 3 (danuglipron) NASH Phase 2b (danuglipron) Timings are approximate and subject to change. Potential NDA Submission Potential Approval 24 Internal Medicine's Innovative Pipeline Positions Us to Address Significant Needs of Patients with Cardiometabolic Diseases Our aspiration is to reduce the morbidity and mortality burden of these highly prevalent cardiometabolic diseases NASH: 18 million US patients, ~30% have F2/F31,2 CVD: >6 million US patients with CVD or diabetes are at high risk, despite statin treatment3 NASH Type 2 Cardiovascular Diabetes and Disease Obesity T2D: Only ~50% of US patients have HbA1c below treatment goal4 Obesity: Increased comorbidity risk and development of >200 chronic diseases5,6 1. Adapted model based on Estes, et al. Hepatology, 2018. 2. Estes, Chris et al. "Modeling the epidemic of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease demonstrates an exponential increase in burden of disease." Hepatology (Baltimore, Md.) vol. 67,1 (2018): 123-133 3. Fan 2019. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13, 100-108. 4. Blonde, Lawrence et al. Gaps and barriers in the control of blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes & Vascular Disease Research. 2017; 14,3:172-183.doi:10.1177/147916411667977 5. Kelishadi R, Djalalinia S, Qorbani M, Peykari N. Health impacts of Obesity. Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences. 2014;31(1). doi:10.12669/pjms. 6. Jastreboff AM etal.Obesity asa Disease: The Obesity Society 2018 Position Statement. Obesity(Silver Spring). 2019;27:7-9. 25 Thank You Pfizer Confidential 26 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pfizer Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:39:05 UTC 0 All news about PFIZER, INC. 04:00p Wall Street closes broadly higher on deal news, vaccine hopes RE 04:00p PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Vaccines Tetrad Presentation PU 03:40p PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Internal Medicine Triad Presentation PU 03:35p PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - ELT Plenary Session Presentation PU 03:24p COVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases RE 02:13p Pfizer Sees $18 - $20 Bln Lost Revenue Due To Exclusivity Losses Beginning In.. RE 11:59a COVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases RE 11:36a Pfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people in its COVID-19 vaccine trial RE 11:36a Pfizer says has enrolled more than 29,000 people in its covid-19 vaccine tria.. RE 09:27a PFIZER : and BioNTech Propose Expansion of Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Trial AQ