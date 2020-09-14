PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Internal Medicine Triad Presentation
0
09/14/2020 | 03:40pm EDT
Internal Medicine
Leadership Team Brings 75+ Collective Years of Cardiometabolic and Internal Medicine Expertise
Mike Gladstone
Jim Rusnak
Morris Birnbaum
Global President,
Chief Development Officer,
Chief Scientific Officer,
Internal Medicine
Internal Medicine
Internal Medicine
We Develop Breakthroughs that Impact Millions
59M
reached We prevent and treat the most prevalent health challenges facing society
in 2019
Heritage and expertise in
Industry-leading
Strong internal
footprint with cardiology
pipeline enhanced via
cardiometabolic conditions
and primary care
strategic partnerships
NASH
Cardiovascular
Type 2 Diabetes
Disease
and Obesity
Lipitor, Norvasc, Zoloft, Lyrica transferring to Viatris upon close of the Upjohn/Mylan transaction
Our R&D Strategy: Address the Burden of the Dysmetabolic State, Which Contributes to Multiple Chronic Diseases
NASH increases risk of serious outcomes
(liver failure, CV events) - no approved
NASH
therapies
Six potential first-in-class metabolic MOAs in our discovery and development portfolio
Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and Obesity are worldwide epidemics
Cardiovascular (CV) disease is leading cause of death worldwide
Advancing vupanorsen, a genetically validated investigational therapy to treat residual CV risk factors
Cardiovascular Type 2 Diabetes
Disease
and Obesity
Potential first small molecule oral GLP-1RA for T2D and Obesity
Robust Early and Mid-Stage Pipeline with Multiple MOAs
Targeting Cardiometabolic Conditions
NASH
Cardiovascular
T2D/Obesity
Cachexia
Additional
In line
Phase 3 /
Registration
Phase 2
Phase 1
Pre-Clinical
Tanezumab
DGAT2 Inhibitor
Vupanorsen
Oral GLP-1RA
ervogastat1
danuglipron3
KHK Inhibitor
KHK Inhibitor
PF-06835919
PF-06835919
ACCi / DGAT2i Combo
clesacostat2 / ervogastat1
Oral GLP-1RA
danuglipron3
CDK 4/6 (PAH)
Oral GLP-1RA
GDF15 mAb
PF-06842874
PF-07081532
PF-06946860
PNPLA3 Inhibitor
Heart Failure
Insulin Sensitization
Appetite Stimulation
HSD17b13i Inhibitor
Weight Loss
Highlighted in today's presentation
1. DGAT2i: ervogastat (PF-06865571)
2. ACCi: clesacostat (PF-05221304)
3. Oral GLP-1RA: danuglipron (PF-06882961)
Vupanorsen (antisense oligonucleotide)
Reducing significant residual CV risk with a genetically- validated, potential first-in- class treatment
Cardiovascular Disease is Still the Leading Cause of Death, Driven by Residual Cardiovascular Risk - Despite LDL-C Lowering
1. Fan. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13(1): 100-10811
2. Pfizer Data on File. RWD analysis using Optum and Truven
3. Order of Entry Model, 1of 3 competitors
Clesacostat / Ervogastat (ACC / DGAT2 Inhibitors)
Leveraging our deep metabolic knowledge to develop breakthrough medicines for NASH
Driven by Increases in Obesity, the Impact of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is Growing and There are Currently No FDA- or EMA-Approved Therapies
Challenging to
Prevalence Expected
Health Consequences
Diagnose and Treat
to Grow
are Significant
10 to 17x increase in liver-related
Non-specific symptoms1
18 million today in the US3
mortality risk for F2, F3 patients4
Increased risk of liver failure,
No currently approved therapies2
24 million by 2035 in the US3
transplant, hepatocellular
carcinoma and CV events5,6,7,8,9
F2: Significant fibrosis
F3: Advanced fibrosis without cirrhosis
1. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Definition and Facts of NAFLD and NASH. 2. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Treatment for NAFLD & NASH. 3. Adapted model based on Estes, et al. Hepatology, 2018. 4. Reproduced from Dulai, et al. Hepatology, 2017. Meta-analysis of 5 studies 1,496 NAFLD patients with 17,452 PYF. 5. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Liver Transplant data, March 2019. 6. Haldar et al 2019. Hepatology, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2019.04.011. 7. Ekstedt M, et al. Hepatology. 2015;61:1547-1554. 8. Ekstedt M, et al. Hepatology. 2006;44:865-873. 9. Sinn DH et al. Gastroenterology. 2016 Sep; 151(3):481-488.e1.
Pfizer's Strategy is to Address the Underlying Metabolic Engine that Drives Disease Pathogenesis
Disordered
Inflammation and
Progressive fibrosis
metabolism
cellular injury
Normal
Steatosis
NASH with or
Cirrhosis
liver
without fibrosis
Anti-steatoticAnti-steatotic
Anti-inflammatory
Anti-fibrotic
Hepatocellular
Carcinoma
Liver Failure
Esophageal
Varices
Oseini A and Sanyal AJ. Liver Int. 2017;37(suppl 1):97-103; Cohen JC, et al. Science. 2011;332(6037):1519-1523; Kleiner DE, Brunt EM, Wilson LA, et al. JAMA Netw Open; 2019;2(10); Kleiner, D.E., et al. Hepatology 2005; 41: 1313-1321; Bedossa P. Liver Int. 2017;37 Suppl 1:85-89 5. Li B, et al. Can J Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018;2018:2784537; Byrne CD and Targher G. J Hepatol. 2015;62(1 Suppl):S47-S64; Wong VW, Wong
GL, Choi PC, et al. Gut. 2010;59(7):969-97414
Complementary Mechanisms of Action for DGAT2 and ACC Inhibitors Offer Potential for Best-in-Class Therapy
Inflammation
ervogastat
?
Adaptive
Decrease
SREBP Signaling
Adaptive
Increase
clesacostat
Fibrosis
?
TG
DGAT2
DAG
Oxidation
Fatty Acid
CO2
Synthesis
Malonyl CoA
ACC
Acetyl CoA
SREBP = sterol regulatory element-binding protein. TG = Triglyceride. Kim CW, et al. Cell Metab. 2017;26(2):394-406; Choi CS, et al. J BiolChem. 2007;282(31):22678-22688; Ross et al.Cell Mol Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020 Jun 9:S2352-345X(20).
DGAT2 Inhibition with Ervogastat (PF-06865571) Demonstrated
Reductions in Steatosis and Serum Triglyceride
12
Phase
Weeks
Dosed twice daily
PBO, 50, 300 mg (N = 48)
Liver Fat Content (% relative change from baseline)
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
-50
Placebo
50 mg Q12
300 mg Q12
21 - 26%
decrease in
serum TG
16
ACC Inhibition with Clesacostat (PF-05221304) Demonstrated Statistically Significant Reductions in Steatosis and ALT, but Increases in Serum Triglycerides
2
16
Phase
Weeks
Dosed once daily
PBO, 2,10, 25 & 50 mg (N = 305)
ContentFatLiver baseline)fromchangerelative
0
ALT baseline)fromchange(%
0
TGSerumFasting baseline)fromchange(%
120
-10
-10
100
-20
80
-20
-30
60
-40
-30
40
-50
-60
-40
20
(%
-70
-50
0
10 mg
25 mg
50 mg
2 mg
10 mg 25 mg 50 mg
2 mg
10 mg 25 mg 50 mg
Placebo 2 mg
Placebo
Placebo
HYPOTHESIS: Co-administration of DGAT2i will mechanistically mitigate the TG increase observed with ACCi
via off-setting regulation of SREBP
ALT = alanine aminotransaminase.
Amin N, et al. Abstract presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. Boston, MA;
November 10, 2019. Abstract 31; Pfizer Inc. Data on file. Protocol C1171002 and CSR. 2019.
Clesacostat / Ervogastat Maintains Statistically Significant Liver Fat Lowering and Mitigates Serum Triglyceride Increases of ACCi
Pre-defined Triglycerides Laboratory Thresholds - Number (%) of subjects
Placebo (BID)
DGAT2i (300 mg BID)
ACCi (15 mg BID)
ACCi/DGAT2i (15 mg/300 mg BID)
Number of subjects evaluable
14
27
29
26
>400 mg/dl
2 (14.3)
2 (7.4)
11 (37.9)
3 (11.5)
>600 mg/dl
1 (7.1)
1 (3.7)
4 (13.8)
0
>800 mg/dl
0
0
3 (10.3)
0
Calle R et al, Co-administration of PF-05221304 and PF-06865571 delivers robust whole liver fat reduction and mitigation of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor induced hypertriglyceridemia in patients with NAFLD. Abstract presented at The Digital International Liver Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver; August 27-29, 2020. Abstract #2037; Pfizer, Inc. Data on file. Protocol C3711001 and CSR. 2020
We are Positioned to Advance Potential First- or Best-in-Class NASH Compounds
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
DGAT2i
Phase 2b
(ervogastat)
Phase 3
ACCi/DGAT2i
Phase 2b
(clesacostat/
ervogastat)
KHKi
Phase 2a
Phase
2b
(PF-06835919)
Oral GLP-1RA
Phase 2b
(danuglipron)
Timings are approximate and subject to change.
Potential Subpart H NDA Submission
Potential Conditional Approval
Danuglipron (GLP-1RA)
Addressing a metabolic epidemic with the potential first small molecule oral GLP- 1RA for both T2D and Obesity
20
Oral GLP-1RA Has the Potential to Address Treatment Gaps in Two Global Epidemics: Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity
Rising Rates of Diabetes and Obesity
Carry Significant Health
Consequences
Diabetes
463 million today
In US, only ~50%
By 2030: 578 million1
have HbA1c below
treatment goal 4
Obesity
650 million today2
Increased
comorbidity risk and
By 2030: 1.12 billion3
development of >200
chronic diseases5
Injectable GLP-1RAs Are Underutilized -
Potential for Oral GLP-1RA to Address This Gap6,7
US $
While GLP-1RAs have 44.7% share of non-
Share
US TRx
insulin diabetes $ sales in US, they only
Share
have 9.6% share of total prescriptions
Oral DPP4i
About 1 in 3 oral DPP4i prescribers for
$ Rx
Injectable
diabetes in US have not written a single
GLP-1S
prescription for injectable GLP-1RAs
Rx
Non-Insulin
GLP-1RA
Ex-US represents 35% of global diabetes
Sales
Sales
non-insulin sales but only 15% of GLP-
1RA sales
1. International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels, Belgium: 2019. 2. WHO. Obesity and overweight. (February 2018) https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight; 3. Obesity Policy Engagement Network (OPEN). What about the 650 million? Challenging the way we view and manage obesity. (February 2019) 4. Carls, G., Huynh, J., Tuttle, E. et al. Achievement of
Glycated Hemoglobin Goals in the US Remains Unchanged Through 2014. Diabetes Ther 8, 863-873 (2017). 5. Obesity as a Disease: The Obesity Society 2018 Position Statement. 6. Jastreboff AM, Kotz CM, Kahan S, Kelly AS, Heymsfield SB. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2019 21
Jan;27(1):7-9; 7. IQVIA MIDAS,Xponent
Innovative Research Led to Discovery of Breakthrough Small Molecule GLP-1RA That Differentiates from Injectable and Oral Peptide Class
Clinical Candidate
Phase 2
Danuglipron
Potential to Offer a Uniquely Differentiated Profile
Expected to deliver potent effects on blood sugar and weight loss
Expected to have safety and tolerability comparable to peptide GLP-1RA class with a convenient oral formulation
Good oral bioavailability
No expected food or dose restrictions, unlike large molecule oral GLP-1RAs
Believed to be suitable for monotherapy or combination therapies
HYPOTHESIS: Danuglipron may differentiate from injectable and oral peptide-basedGLP-1RAs based on its
oral absorption profile
Danuglipron Demonstrated Robust Reduction in Fasting Glucose, HbA1c and Body Weight at 28 Days in Type 2 Diabetes
1
4
Subjects with T2D on Stable Metformin Background
Baseline: BMI 32.9 kg/m2
Phase
Weeks
Dosed twice daily
PBO, 15 mg, 70 mg, 120 mg*
Baseline: HbA1c: 8.3%
Fasting Plasma Glucose
0
0
-10
-0.2
-20
-30
HbA1c(%)
-0.4
(mg/dL)
-40
-0.6
-50
-0.8
-60
-70
-1
-80
-1.2
-90
-100
Placebo
15 mg
70 mg
120 mg
-1.4
Placebo
15 mg
70 mg
120 mg
Declines in fasting glucose up to 90
Declines in HbA1c up to 1.2% after
mg/dL with no fasting hypoglycemia
only 4 weeksof treatment
0
-1
(kg)
-2
-3
Weight
-5
-4
Body
-6
-7
-8
-9
Placebo
15 mg
70 mg
120 mg
Declines in body weight up to 8 kg after only 4 weeksof treatment
Consistent with the GLP-1RA class, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea were most common AEs; dose-dependent
increases of these AEs were observed
*Represents a subset of the doses administered in the study.
We Have the Potential to Dramatically Improve Treatment of Diabetes and Obesity with Our Small Molecule Oral GLP-1RA, Danuglipron
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
T2D
Phase 2
Phase 3
(danuglipron)
Obesity
Phase 2
Phase 3
(danuglipron)
NASH
Phase 2b
(danuglipron)
Timings are approximate and subject to change.
Potential NDA Submission
Potential Approval
Internal Medicine's Innovative Pipeline Positions Us to Address Significant Needs of Patients with Cardiometabolic Diseases
Our aspiration is to reduce the morbidity and mortality burden of these highly
prevalent cardiometabolic diseases
NASH: 18 million US patients, ~30% have F2/F31,2
CVD: >6 million US patients with CVD or diabetes are at high risk, despite statin treatment3
NASH
Type 2
Cardiovascular Diabetes and
Disease Obesity
T2D: Only ~50% of US patients have HbA1c below treatment goal4
Obesity: Increased comorbidity risk and development of >200 chronic diseases5,6
1. Adapted model based on Estes, et al. Hepatology, 2018. 2. Estes, Chris et al. "Modeling the epidemic of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease demonstrates an exponential increase in burden of disease." Hepatology (Baltimore, Md.) vol. 67,1 (2018): 123-133 3. Fan 2019. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13, 100-108. 4. Blonde, Lawrence et al. Gaps and barriers in the control of blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes & Vascular Disease Research. 2017; 14,3:172-183.doi:10.1177/147916411667977 5. Kelishadi R, Djalalinia S, Qorbani M, Peykari N. Health impacts of Obesity. Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences. 2014;31(1). doi:10.12669/pjms. 6. Jastreboff AM etal.Obesity asa Disease: The Obesity Society 2018 Position Statement. Obesity(Silver Spring). 2019;27:7-9.
