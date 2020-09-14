Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Internal Medicine Triad Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

Internal Medicine

Pfizer Confidential

1

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

Our discussions during Pfizer's Investor Day include forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read- outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our investigational vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 and our investigational protease inhibitor, and our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19; our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business development activities, including our proposed transaction with Mylan N.V. (Mylan) to combine Upjohn and Mylan to create a new global pharmaceutical company; plans relating to share repurchases and dividends; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results that are each subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among other things, statements regarding revenue and earnings per share growth; the development or commercial potential of our product pipeline, in-line products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class status, blockbuster status of our medicines or vaccines; and the impact of anticipated improvements to our clinical operation performance are forward-looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com. Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of COVID-19 on our sales and operations, including impacts on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in these presentations speak only as of the original date of the presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Today's discussions and presentations are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in today's presentations are the property of their respective owners.

Leadership Team Brings 75+ Collective Years of Cardiometabolic and Internal Medicine Expertise

Mike Gladstone​

Jim Rusnak​

Morris Birnbaum

Global President,

Chief Development Officer,

Chief Scientific Officer,

Internal Medicine

Internal Medicine​

Internal Medicine​

3

We Develop Breakthroughs that Impact Millions

59M

reached We prevent and treat the most prevalent health challenges facing society

in 2019

Heritage and expertise in

Industry-leading

Strong internal

footprint with cardiology

pipeline enhanced via

cardiometabolic conditions

and primary care

strategic partnerships

NASH

Cardiovascular

Type 2 Diabetes

Disease

and Obesity

Lipitor, Norvasc, Zoloft, Lyrica transferring to Viatris upon close of the Upjohn/Mylan transaction

4

Our R&D Strategy: Address the Burden of the Dysmetabolic State, Which Contributes to Multiple Chronic Diseases

NASH increases risk of serious outcomes

(liver failure, CV events) - no approved

NASH

therapies

Six potential first-in-class metabolic MOAs in our discovery and development portfolio

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and Obesity are worldwide epidemics

Cardiovascular (CV) disease is leading cause of death worldwide

Advancing vupanorsen, a genetically validated investigational therapy to treat residual CV risk factors

Cardiovascular Type 2 Diabetes

Disease

and Obesity

Potential first small molecule oral GLP-1RA for T2D and Obesity

5

Robust Early and Mid-Stage Pipeline with Multiple MOAs

Targeting Cardiometabolic Conditions

NASH

Cardiovascular

T2D/Obesity

Cachexia

Additional

In line

Phase 3 /

Registration

Phase 2

Phase 1

Pre-Clinical

Tanezumab

DGAT2 Inhibitor

Vupanorsen

Oral GLP-1RA

ervogastat1

danuglipron3

KHK Inhibitor

KHK Inhibitor

PF-06835919

PF-06835919

ACCi / DGAT2i Combo

clesacostat2 / ervogastat1

Oral GLP-1RA

danuglipron3

CDK 4/6 (PAH)

Oral GLP-1RA

GDF15 mAb

PF-06842874

PF-07081532

PF-06946860

PNPLA3 Inhibitor

Heart Failure

Insulin Sensitization

Appetite Stimulation

HSD17b13i Inhibitor

Weight Loss

Highlighted in today's presentation

1. DGAT2i: ervogastat (PF-06865571)

2. ACCi: clesacostat (PF-05221304)

3. Oral GLP-1RA: danuglipron (PF-06882961)

6

Vupanorsen (antisense oligonucleotide)

Reducing significant residual CV risk with a genetically- validated, potential first-in- class treatment

7

Cardiovascular Disease is Still the Leading Cause of Death, Driven by Residual Cardiovascular Risk - Despite LDL-C Lowering

• Cardiovascular disease (CVD)

Substantial Residual CV Risk Remains Despite LDL-C Lowering

accounts for 1 of every 3 deaths

in the US1

FOURIER3

Median LDL-C with evolocumab = 30 mg/dL

• The average annual cost of

A. Primary Efficacy End Point

Placebo

CVD in the US is >$200 billion1

(%)

16

Hazard ratio, 0.85 (95% CI, 0.79-0.92)

14

P<0.001

evolocumab

CVD or diabetes are at high

Incidence

8

>6 million US patients with

12

10

risk despite effective LDL

Cumulative

6

RESIDUAL RISK

lowering with statins2

4

• Residual risk is driven in part by

2

0

non-HDL-C and triglyceride-

0

6

12

18

24

30

36

rich lipoproteins4,5,6

Months

1. AHA Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2019At-a-Glance. 2. Fan. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13, 100-108.

3. Sabatine MS, et al. NEJM. 2017;376:1713-22. 4. Kastelein J, et al. Circulation. 2008; 117 (23):3002-3009. 5.

Boekholdt SM, et al. JAMA. 2012; 307(12):1302-1309. 6. Nordestgaard BG, Varbo A. Lancet. 2014;384:626-635.

8

add source for third bullet

Vupanorsen May Provide a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for CV Risk Reduction Through Reducing ANGPTL3, a Genetically Validated Risk Factor

ApoB-containing lipoprotein turnover in the circulation is governed by ANGPTL3

ANGPTL3

Liver

Lipolysis

Hepatic secretion

LPL

EL

VLDL

VLDL Remnant

LDL

Uptake by liver and/or extra-hepatic tissues

ANGPTL3 inhibition promotes lipolysis and VLDL remnant clearance

Liver

Vupanorsen (ASO)

ANGPTL3

Hepatic secretion

LPL

EL

Lipolysis

VLDL

VLDL Remnant

LDL

Dewey et al. N Engl J Med 2017;377:211-21. Stitziel et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2017 Apr 25;69(16):2054-2063. Figure adapted from Adam, R.C. et. al. J, Lipid Res. https://www.jlr.org/content/early/2020/07/09/jlr.RA120000888.full.pdf. Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode

9

In a Phase 1 Study, Vupanorsen Demonstrated Robust Reductions in Triglycerides and Non-HDL Cholesterol, Important CVD Risk Factors

Reduction in non-HDL-C is strongly associated with lower risk of major vascular events

Relative Risk

1.0

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.6

Statin

Fibrates

Niacin

O3FA

0.0

0.5

1.0

1.5

2.0

Difference in non-HDL-C (mmol/L1)

HDL-Non-Cfromchangebaseline)

20

TG fromchangebaseline)

20

-40

0

0

-20

-20

-40

-60

(%

Phase 2a Doses

(%

-80

Phase 2a Doses

-60

Phase 2b Doses

Phase 2b Doses

-100

Placebo 10 mg 20 mg 40 mg 60 mg

Placebo 10 mg 20 mg 40 mg 60 mg

  • Phase 2a: Presented at ESC 2020; encouraging biomarker results in hypertriglyceridemia, T2D and NAFLD
  • Phase 2b: Initiating in 3Q 2020; investigating optimal dose to maximize target engagement and lipid lowering

In Ph1 (data above) doses administered QW. In Ph2a and Ph2b doses administered QW, Q2W or Q4W.

1. Marsten et al. Association Between Triglyceride Lowering and Reduction of Cardiovascular Risk Across Multiple Lipid-Lowering Therapeutic Classes. Circulation. 2019;140:1308-1317.

10

Vupanorsen Development Program is Intended to Support Multiple Indications and Advance the Science on ANGPTL3

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

SHTG

Phase 3 vs

Placebo

(vupanorsen)

Phase 3

vs

Phase 2b

Vascepa

CVRR

Phase 3 CVOT

(vupanorsen)

Timings are approximate and subject to change.

Potential NDA Submission

Potential Approval

Peak Year Assumptions (US)

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG): 2025 Launch

Cardiovascular Risk Reduction (CVRR): 2028 Launch

>2M

35-60%

20-35%

>6M

50-70%

20-35%

Diagnosed

Treatment Rate2

Market Share3

Diagnosed

Treatment Rate2

Market Share3

Prevalence1

Prevalence1,2

CVRR: Statin-treated CVD patients with significant residual risk. SHTG: TGs >500 mg/dL

1. Fan. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13(1): 100-10811

2. Pfizer Data on File. RWD analysis using Optum and Truven

3. Order of Entry Model, 1of 3 competitors

Clesacostat / Ervogastat (ACC / DGAT2 Inhibitors)

Leveraging our deep metabolic knowledge to develop breakthrough medicines for NASH

12

Driven by Increases in Obesity, the Impact of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is Growing and There are Currently No FDA- or EMA-Approved Therapies

Challenging to

Prevalence Expected

Health Consequences

Diagnose and Treat

to Grow

are Significant

10 to 17x increase in liver-related

Non-specific symptoms1

18 million today in the US3

mortality risk for F2, F3 patients4

Increased risk of liver failure,

No currently approved therapies2

24 million by 2035 in the US3

transplant, hepatocellular

carcinoma and CV events5,6,7,8,9

F2: Significant fibrosis

F3: Advanced fibrosis without cirrhosis

1. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Definition and Facts of NAFLD and NASH. 2. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Treatment for NAFLD & NASH. 3. Adapted model based on Estes, et al. Hepatology, 2018. 4. Reproduced from Dulai, et al. Hepatology, 2017. Meta-analysis of 5 studies 1,496 NAFLD patients with 17,452 PYF. 5. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Liver Transplant data, March 2019. 6. Haldar et al 2019. Hepatology, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2019.04.011. 7. Ekstedt M, et al. Hepatology. 2015;61:1547-1554. 8. Ekstedt M, et al. Hepatology. 2006;44:865-873. 9. Sinn DH et al. Gastroenterology. 2016 Sep; 151(3):481-488.e1.

13

Pfizer's Strategy is to Address the Underlying Metabolic Engine that Drives Disease Pathogenesis

Disordered

Inflammation and

Progressive fibrosis

metabolism

cellular injury

Normal

Steatosis

NASH with or

Cirrhosis

liver

without fibrosis

Anti-steatoticAnti-steatotic

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-fibrotic

Hepatocellular

Carcinoma

Liver Failure

Esophageal

Varices

Oseini A and Sanyal AJ. Liver Int. 2017;37(suppl 1):97-103; Cohen JC, et al. Science. 2011;332(6037):1519-1523; Kleiner DE, Brunt EM, Wilson LA, et al. JAMA Netw Open; 2019;2(10); Kleiner, D.E., et al. Hepatology 2005; 41: 1313-1321; Bedossa P. Liver Int. 2017;37 Suppl 1:85-89 5. Li B, et al. Can J Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018;2018:2784537; Byrne CD and Targher G. J Hepatol. 2015;62(1 Suppl):S47-S64; Wong VW, Wong

GL, Choi PC, et al. Gut. 2010;59(7):969-97414

Complementary Mechanisms of Action for DGAT2 and ACC Inhibitors Offer Potential for Best-in-Class Therapy

Inflammation

ervogastat

?

Adaptive

Decrease

SREBP Signaling

Adaptive

Increase

clesacostat

Fibrosis

?

TG

DGAT2

DAG

Oxidation

Fatty Acid

CO2

Synthesis

Malonyl CoA

ACC

Acetyl CoA

SREBP = sterol regulatory element-binding protein. TG = Triglyceride. Kim CW, et al. Cell Metab. 2017;26(2):394-406​; Choi CS, et al. J BiolChem. 2007;282(31):22678-22688; ​Ross et al.Cell Mol Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020 Jun 9:S2352-345X(20)​.

15

DGAT2 Inhibition with Ervogastat (PF-06865571) Demonstrated

Reductions in Steatosis and Serum Triglyceride

12

Phase

Weeks

Dosed twice daily

PBO, 50, 300 mg (N = 48)

Liver Fat Content (% relative change from baseline)

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

Placebo

50 mg Q12

300 mg Q12

21 - 26%

decrease in

serum TG

Saxena A, et al. Poster presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. Boston, MA; November 8-12, 2019. Abstract 2127; Pfizer Inc. Data on file. Protocol C2541005 and CSR. 2019.

16

ACC Inhibition with Clesacostat (PF-05221304) Demonstrated Statistically Significant Reductions in Steatosis and ALT, but Increases in Serum Triglycerides

2

16

Phase

Weeks

Dosed once daily

PBO, 2,10, 25 & 50 mg (N = 305)

ContentFatLiver baseline)fromchangerelative

0

ALT baseline)fromchange(%

0

TGSerumFasting baseline)fromchange(%

120

-10

-10

100

-20

80

-20

-30

60

-40

-30

40

-50

-60

-40

20

(%

-70

-50

0

10 mg

25 mg

50 mg

2 mg

10 mg 25 mg 50 mg

2 mg

10 mg 25 mg 50 mg

Placebo 2 mg

Placebo

Placebo

HYPOTHESIS: Co-administration of DGAT2i will mechanistically mitigate the TG increase observed with ACCi

via off-setting regulation of SREBP

ALT = alanine aminotransaminase.

Amin N, et al. Abstract presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. Boston, MA;

November 10, 2019. Abstract 31; Pfizer Inc. Data on file. Protocol C1171002 and CSR. 2019.

17

Clesacostat / Ervogastat Maintains Statistically Significant Liver Fat Lowering and Mitigates Serum Triglyceride Increases of ACCi

2a

6

Phase

Weeks

Dosed twice daily

PBO, ACCi 15 mg; DGAT2i 300 mg; ACCi + DGAT2i (N = 99)

(% relative change from baseline)

10

>50%Reduction in Liver Fat

40

60

% of Patients Achieving

Liver Fat Content

0

Fasting Serum TG (% change from baseline)

-10

30

45

-20

20

30

-30

15

10

-40

-50

0

0

Placebo

DGAT2i

ACCi

ACCi/DGAT2i

Placebo

DGAT2i

ACCi ACCi/DGAT2i

Placebo

DGAT2i

ACCi ACCi/DGAT2i

Pre-defined Triglycerides Laboratory Thresholds - Number (%) of subjects

Placebo (BID)

DGAT2i (300 mg BID)

ACCi (15 mg BID)

ACCi/DGAT2i (15 mg/300 mg BID)

Number of subjects evaluable

14

27

29

26

>400 mg/dl

2 (14.3)

2 (7.4)

11 (37.9)

3 (11.5)

>600 mg/dl

1 (7.1)

1 (3.7)

4 (13.8)

0

>800 mg/dl

0

0

3 (10.3)

0

Calle R et al, Co-administration of PF-05221304 and PF-06865571 delivers robust whole liver fat reduction and mitigation of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor induced hypertriglyceridemia in patients with NAFLD. Abstract presented at The Digital International Liver Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver; August 27-29, 2020. Abstract #2037; Pfizer, Inc. Data on file. Protocol C3711001 and CSR. 2020

18

We are Positioned to Advance Potential First- or Best-in-Class NASH Compounds

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

DGAT2i

Phase 2b

(ervogastat)

Phase 3

ACCi/DGAT2i

Phase 2b

(clesacostat/

ervogastat)

KHKi

Phase 2a

Phase

2b

(PF-06835919)

Oral GLP-1RA

Phase 2b

(danuglipron)

Timings are approximate and subject to change.

Potential Subpart H NDA Submission

Potential Conditional Approval

19

Danuglipron (GLP-1RA)

Addressing a metabolic epidemic with the potential first small molecule oral GLP- 1RA for both T2D and Obesity

20

Oral GLP-1RA Has the Potential to Address Treatment Gaps in Two Global Epidemics: Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity

Rising Rates of Diabetes and Obesity

Carry Significant Health

Consequences

Diabetes

463 million today

In US, only ~50%

By 2030: 578 million1

have HbA1c below

treatment goal 4

Obesity

650 million today2

Increased

comorbidity risk and

By 2030: 1.12 billion3

development of >200

chronic diseases5

Injectable GLP-1RAs Are Underutilized -

Potential for Oral GLP-1RA to Address This Gap6,7

US $

While GLP-1RAs have 44.7% share of non-

Share

US TRx

insulin diabetes $ sales in US, they only

Share

have 9.6% share of total prescriptions

Oral DPP4i

About 1 in 3 oral DPP4i prescribers for

$ Rx

Injectable

diabetes in US have not written a single

GLP-1S

prescription for injectable GLP-1RAs

Rx

Non-Insulin

GLP-1RA

Ex-US represents 35% of global diabetes

Sales

Sales

non-insulin sales but only 15% of GLP-

1RA sales

1. International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels, Belgium: 2019. 2. WHO. Obesity and overweight. (February 2018) https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight; 3. Obesity Policy Engagement Network (OPEN). What about the 650 million? Challenging the way we view and manage obesity. (February 2019) 4. Carls, G., Huynh, J., Tuttle, E. et al. Achievement of

Glycated Hemoglobin Goals in the US Remains Unchanged Through 2014. Diabetes Ther 8, 863-873 (2017). 5. Obesity as a Disease: The Obesity Society 2018 Position Statement. 6. Jastreboff AM, Kotz CM, Kahan S, Kelly AS, Heymsfield SB. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2019 21

Jan;27(1):7-9; 7. IQVIA MIDAS,Xponent

Innovative Research Led to Discovery of Breakthrough Small Molecule GLP-1RA That Differentiates from Injectable and Oral Peptide Class

Clinical Candidate

Phase 2

Danuglipron

Potential to Offer a Uniquely Differentiated Profile

  • Expected to deliver potent effects on blood sugar and weight loss
  • Expected to have safety and tolerability comparable to peptide GLP-1RA class with a convenient oral formulation
  • Good oral bioavailability
  • No expected food or dose restrictions, unlike large molecule oral GLP-1RAs
  • Believed to be suitable for monotherapy or combination therapies

HYPOTHESIS: Danuglipron may differentiate from injectable and oral peptide-basedGLP-1RAs based on its

oral absorption profile

22

Danuglipron Demonstrated Robust Reduction in Fasting Glucose, HbA1c and Body Weight at 28 Days in Type 2 Diabetes

1

4

Subjects with T2D on Stable Metformin Background

Baseline: BMI 32.9 kg/m2

Phase

Weeks

Dosed twice daily

PBO, 15 mg, 70 mg, 120 mg*

Baseline: HbA1c: 8.3%

Fasting Plasma Glucose

0

0

-10

-0.2

-20

-30

HbA1c(%)

-0.4

(mg/dL)

-40

-0.6

-50

-0.8

-60

-70

-1

-80

-1.2

-90

-100

Placebo

15 mg

70 mg

120 mg

-1.4

Placebo

15 mg

70 mg

120 mg

Declines in fasting glucose up to 90

Declines in HbA1c up to 1.2% after

mg/dL with no fasting hypoglycemia

only 4 weeksof treatment

0

-1

(kg)

-2

-3

Weight

-5

-4

Body

-6

-7

-8

-9

Placebo

15 mg

70 mg

120 mg

Declines in body weight up to 8 kg after only 4 weeksof treatment

Consistent with the GLP-1RA class, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea were most common AEs; dose-dependent

increases of these AEs were observed

*Represents a subset of the doses administered in the study.

23

We Have the Potential to Dramatically Improve Treatment of Diabetes and Obesity with Our Small Molecule Oral GLP-1RA, Danuglipron

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

T2D

Phase 2

Phase 3

(danuglipron)

Obesity

Phase 2

Phase 3

(danuglipron)

NASH

Phase 2b

(danuglipron)

Timings are approximate and subject to change.

Potential NDA Submission

Potential Approval

24

Internal Medicine's Innovative Pipeline Positions Us to Address Significant Needs of Patients with Cardiometabolic Diseases

Our aspiration is to reduce the morbidity and mortality burden of these highly

prevalent cardiometabolic diseases

NASH: 18 million US patients, ~30% have F2/F31,2

CVD: >6 million US patients with CVD or diabetes are at high risk, despite statin treatment3

NASH

Type 2

Cardiovascular Diabetes and

Disease Obesity

T2D: Only ~50% of US patients have HbA1c below treatment goal4

Obesity: Increased comorbidity risk and development of >200 chronic diseases5,6

1. Adapted model based on Estes, et al. Hepatology, 2018. 2. Estes, Chris et al. "Modeling the epidemic of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease demonstrates an exponential increase in burden of disease." Hepatology (Baltimore, Md.) vol. 67,1 (2018): 123-133 3. Fan 2019. Journal of Clinical Lipidology (2019) 13, 100-108. 4. Blonde, Lawrence et al. Gaps and barriers in the control of blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes & Vascular Disease Research. 2017; 14,3:172-183.doi:10.1177/147916411667977 5. Kelishadi R, Djalalinia S, Qorbani M, Peykari N. Health impacts of Obesity. Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences. 2014;31(1). doi:10.12669/pjms. 6. Jastreboff AM etal.Obesity asa Disease: The Obesity Society 2018 Position Statement. Obesity(Silver Spring). 2019;27:7-9.

25

Thank You

Pfizer Confidential

26

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PFIZER, INC.
04:00pWall Street closes broadly higher on deal news, vaccine hopes
RE
04:00pPFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Vaccines Tetrad Presentation
PU
03:40pPFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - Internal Medicine Triad Presentation
PU
03:35pPFIZER : INVESTOR DAY 2020 - DAY 1 - ELT Plenary Session Presentation
PU
03:24pCOVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases
RE
02:13pPfizer Sees $18 - $20 Bln Lost Revenue Due To Exclusivity Losses Beginning In..
RE
11:59aCOVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases
RE
11:36aPfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people in its COVID-19 vaccine trial
RE
11:36aPfizer says has enrolled more than 29,000 people in its covid-19 vaccine tria..
RE
09:27aPFIZER : and BioNTech Propose Expansion of Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 805 M - -
Net income 2020 13 460 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,77x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,53 $
Last Close Price 36,07 $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Wyllie Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-7.94%200 437
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.31%389 079
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.89%309 677
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.11%213 670
NOVARTIS AG-10.99%198 272
ABBVIE INC.1.31%158 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group