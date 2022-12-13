Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Pfizer, Inc.
News
Summary
PFE
US7170811035
PFIZER, INC.
(PFE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:03 2022-12-13 pm EST
53.07
USD
+1.74%
05:46p
U.S. to pay Pfizer nearly $2 bln for more Paxlovid courses in 2023
RE
05:46p
Pfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government fo…
RE
05:46p
Pfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln trea…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
PFIZER SAYS ADDITIONAL 3.7 MILLION PAXLOVID TREATMENT COURSES AR…
12/13/2022 | 05:45pm EST
PFIZER SAYS ADDITIONAL 3.7 MILLION PAXLOVID TREATMENT COURSES ARE PLANNED FOR DELIVERY BY EARLY 2023
© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
05:46p
U.S. to pay Pfizer nearly $2 bln for more Paxlovid courses in 2023
RE
05:46p
Pfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government fo…
RE
05:46p
Pfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln trea…
RE
05:46p
Pfizer says additional 3.7 million paxlovid treatment course…
RE
05:46p
Pfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government…
RE
05:45p
Pfizer says additional 3.7 million paxlovid treatment courses ar…
RE
05:44p
Pfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln treatmen…
RE
05:43p
Pfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government for th…
RE
05:43p
Pfizer says teacached an agreement with the u.s. government for…
RE
04:21p
Pfizer Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
09:47a
HLS Therapeutics Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel GMP as Vascepa Prescriptions Rise; Pri..
MT
08:58a
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Pfizer to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $60 From $47
MT
08:33a
PFIZER INC : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
100 B
-
-
Net income 2022
33 423 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
3 463 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,16x
Yield 2022
3,09%
Capitalization
293 B
293 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,89x
EV / Sales 2023
3,57x
Nbr of Employees
79 000
Free-Float
59,0%
More Financials
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
52,16 $
Average target price
54,40 $
Spread / Average Target
4,29%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla
Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten
Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca
Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion
Chief Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.
-12.41%
292 790
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2.73%
464 960
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
30.69%
348 953
ABBVIE INC.
22.10%
292 266
NOVO NORDISK A/S
24.19%
291 977
MERCK & CO., INC.
42.18%
276 282
More Results
