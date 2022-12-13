Advanced search
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-13 pm EST
53.07 USD   +1.74%
05:46pU.S. to pay Pfizer nearly $2 bln for more Paxlovid courses in 2023
RE
05:46pPfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government fo…
RE
05:46pPfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln trea…
RE
PFIZER SAYS ADDITIONAL 3.7 MILLION PAXLOVID TREATMENT COURSES AR…

12/13/2022 | 05:45pm EST
PFIZER SAYS ADDITIONAL 3.7 MILLION PAXLOVID TREATMENT COURSES ARE PLANNED FOR DELIVERY BY EARLY 2023


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100 B - -
Net income 2022 33 423 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 293 B 293 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 52,16 $
Average target price 54,40 $
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-12.41%292 790
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.73%464 960
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.69%348 953
ABBVIE INC.22.10%292 266
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.19%291 977
MERCK & CO., INC.42.18%276 282