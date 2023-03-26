Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:24 2023-03-24 pm EDT
40.39 USD   +0.52%
03/24Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PFIZER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ON IMPROVING HEALTH COVERAGE I…

03/26/2023 | 11:01pm EDT
PFIZER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ON IMPROVING HEALTH COVERAGE IN THE COUNTRY - CNBC


© Reuters 2023
All news about PFIZER, INC.
03/26Pfizer Signs Agreement With China On Improving Health Coverage In The Country - CNBC
RE
03/26Pfizer signs agreement with china on improving health coverage i…
RE
03/24Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit
RE
03/24Deutsche Bank Adds to Banking-Sector Woes, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
03/24European Midday Briefing: Bank Worries Continue -2-
DJ
03/24GSK refutes California state court ruling on Zantac's cancer links
AN
03/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Lower as ..
DJ
03/23Analysts Model Over 74% Upside For Mainz Biomed Stock Ahead Of Key 1/H 2023 Updates (..
AQ
03/22Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike
AQ
03/22US FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 69 191 M - -
Net income 2023 14 163 M - -
Net cash 2023 7 542 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,39 $
Average target price 50,20 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-21.17%227 977
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.59%398 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.83%340 729
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-8.12%303 155
ABBVIE INC.-2.22%278 770
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%266 044
