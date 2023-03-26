PFIZER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ON IMPROVING HEALTH COVERAGE I…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Biotechnology
Sin stocks
Hydrogen
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
Cybersecurity
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Fintechs
Europe's family businesses
Let's all cycle!
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Pfizer, Inc.
News
Summary
PFE
US7170811035
PFIZER, INC.
(PFE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:03:24 2023-03-24 pm EDT
40.39
USD
+0.52%
03/26
Pfizer Signs Agreement With China On Improving Health Coverage In The Country - CNBC
RE
03/26
Pfizer signs agreement with china on improving health coverage i…
RE
03/24
Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
PFIZER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ON IMPROVING HEALTH COVERAGE I…
03/26/2023 | 11:01pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
PFIZER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ON IMPROVING HEALTH COVERAGE IN THE COUNTRY - CNBC
© Reuters 2023
All news about PFIZER, INC.
03/26
Pfizer Signs Agreement With China On Improving Health Coverage In The Country - CNBC
RE
03/26
Pfizer signs agreement with china on improving health coverage i…
RE
03/24
Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit
RE
03/24
Deutsche Bank Adds to Banking-Sector Woes, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
03/24
European Midday Briefing: Bank Worries Continue -2-
DJ
03/24
GSK refutes California state court ruling on Zantac's cancer links
AN
03/24
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Lower as ..
DJ
03/23
Analysts Model Over 74% Upside For Mainz Biomed Stock Ahead Of Key 1/H 2023 Updates (..
AQ
03/22
Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike
AQ
03/22
US FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
03/17
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Pfizer to $44 From $50, Maintains Equal-Weight Rati..
MT
03/14
PFIZER INC : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/06
Jefferies Starts Pfizer at Hold With $43 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
69 191 M
-
-
Net income 2023
14 163 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
7 542 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
15,8x
Yield 2023
4,13%
Capitalization
228 B
228 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,19x
EV / Sales 2024
2,83x
Nbr of Employees
83 000
Free-Float
58,8%
More Financials
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
40,39 $
Average target price
50,20 $
Spread / Average Target
24,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten
Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca
Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion
Chief Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.
-21.17%
227 977
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-13.59%
398 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S
11.83%
340 729
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
-8.12%
303 155
ABBVIE INC.
-2.22%
278 770
MERCK & CO., INC.
-5.54%
266 044
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
Slave