Pfizer : 8-K Feb 21 2023 - Form 8-K

pfe-20230221
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2023
PFIZER INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
66 Hudson Boulevard East
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions
Item 8.01 Other Events
|
On February 21, 2023, Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") relocated its corporate headquarters to 66 Hudson Boulevard East, New York, NY 10001-2192. Pfizer's telephone number remains the same, (212) 733-2323.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PFIZER INC.
By:
/s/ Margaret M. Madden
Margaret M. Madden
Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary
Chief Governance Counsel
Dated: February 21, 2023