  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pfizer, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:03 2023-02-21 pm EST
42.70 USD   -1.18%
Pfizer : 8-K Feb 21 2023 - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 05:38pm EST
pfe-20230221

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2023

PFIZER INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 1-3619 13-5315170
(State or other (Commission File (I.R.S. Employer
jurisdiction of Number) Identification No.)
incorporation)
66 Hudson Boulevard East 10001-2192
New York, New York (Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:
(212) 733-2323

235 East 42nd Street 10017
New York, New York (Zip Code)
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2 (b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $.05 par value PFE New York Stock Exchange
1.000% Notes due 2027 PFE27 New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.





Item 8.01 Other Events
On February 21, 2023, Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") relocated its corporate headquarters to 66 Hudson Boulevard East, New York, NY 10001-2192. Pfizer's telephone number remains the same, (212) 733-2323.





SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PFIZER INC.
By: /s/ Margaret M. Madden
Margaret M. Madden
Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary
Chief Governance Counsel
Dated: February 21, 2023





Attachments

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:37:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
