Pfizer : 8-K Feb 21 2023 - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2023





PFIZER INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events On February 21, 2023, Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") relocated its corporate headquarters to 66 Hudson Boulevard East, New York, NY 10001-2192. Pfizer's telephone number remains the same, (212) 733-2323.





















PFIZER INC. By: /s/ Margaret M. Madden Margaret M. Madden Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary Chief Governance Counsel

Dated: February 21, 2023





















