Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer Accused of Overcharging for Epilepsy Seizure Drug by UK Competition Watchdog -- Update

08/05/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker and Cecilia Butini

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it has provisionally found that Pfizer Inc. broke competition law by charging unfairly high prices for phenytoin sodium capsules, which are used to treat epileptic seizures.

The regulator said that over a four-year period Pfizer charged the U.K. National Health Service 780% to 1,600% more for the drug than it had previously. The company then sold the drug to another company--Flynn-- who sold it for between 2,300% and 2,600% more than before. This was possible because the companies de-branded the drug, which was known as Epanutin until September 2012, and, as a consequence, the treatment wasn't subject to price regulation in the same way as branded drugs, according to the authority.

"As Pfizer and Flynn were the dominant suppliers of the drug in the U.K., the NHS had no choice but to pay unfairly high prices for this vital medicine," the CMA said, explaining that the NHS went from spending 2 million pounds ($2.8 million) a year for the drug in 2012 to about GBP50 million in 2013.

The regulator said that both Pfizer and Flynn have the opportunity to respond to its provisional findings and that it will consider their representations before making a final decision on whether they broke the law.

The case started in 2016, when the companies were first fined by the CMA for breaking competition law. After a series of legal steps and appeals from the companies, the investigation was reopened in June 2020, according to the CMA.

Pfizer said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that it continues to cooperate fully with the CMA's continuing investigation. It added that the sustainable supply of products to U.K. patients was at the heart of its decision to divest the product in 2012.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0749ET

All news about PFIZER, INC.
07:50aPfizer Accused of Overcharging for Epilepsy Seizure Drug by UK Competition Wa..
DJ
06:43aAnalysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
RE
06:02aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise, BOE in -2-
DJ
05:15aPFIZER : CMA accuses pharma firms of illegal pricing
AQ
03:41aPFIZER : CMA accuses pharma firms Pfizer and Flynn of charging NHS illegal price..
AQ
02:49aPfizer epilepsy drug prices were 'unfairly high,' UK review finds
RE
02:49aPFIZER : We'd rather share the vaccine supply, not the Covid virus, says Manches..
AQ
02:33aBRITISH COMPETITION WATCHDOG : Pfizer, Flynn Pharma Overcharged NHS for Anti-Epi..
MT
01:33aU.S. COVID-19 cases hit six-month high at over 100,000  Reuters tally
RE
12:54aPfizer Accused of Overcharging for Epilepsy Seizure Drug by UK Competition Wa..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 586 M - -
Net income 2021 18 722 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 253 B 253 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,19 $
Average target price 43,82 $
Spread / Average Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.22.77%252 960
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.15%456 367
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.56%340 460
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.45%237 950
NOVARTIS AG-0.36%223 613
NOVO NORDISK A/S43.21%222 926