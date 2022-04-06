Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer : Ads & Social Media – 2022 Annual Meeting

04/06/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On April 6, 2022, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message on Facebook:

On April 6, 2022, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message on LinkedIn:

On April 6, 2022, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via Native Advertising:

Beginning on April 6, 2022, the following responses to questions related to Pfizer Inc.'s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders may be posted to Pfizer Inc.'s corporate social media accounts.

For questions on why receiving advertisement:

You may be interested to know more about Pfizer and its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2022. Click here to learn more: https://bit.ly/3Jo4rPP

For all other questions around process, including instructions for voting:

Visit Pfizer's Annual Meeting of Shareholders site to learn more about the annual meeting, including information and instructions for voting, available here: https://bit.ly/3Jo4rPP

# ##

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:42:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
05:43pPFIZER : Ads & Social Media – 2022 Annual Meeting
PU
01:01aAlex Therapeutics raises 3.5M in oversubscribed financing round from top tier VC inves..
AQ
04/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
04/05Thinking about trading options or stock in JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, NV..
PR
04/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Elon Musk strikes again
04/05MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 5, 2022
04/05Citigroup Adjusts Pfizer's Price Target to $57 From $46, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/05Pfizer Aims To Produce 120 Million Courses Of COVID-19 Pill In 2022
MT
04/03Media Campaign Boosts Covid-19 Vaccines Uptake
AQ
04/01UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA : UVA Pediatrician Explains How COVID-19 Vaccines for Youngest Kids..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 108 B - -
Net income 2022 38 420 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,95x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 288 B 288 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 51,24 $
Average target price 58,23 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & SVP
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-13.23%288 140
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.82%467 046
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.61%336 708
ABBVIE INC.20.70%288 664
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.89%263 928
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.86%262 341