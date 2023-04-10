Advanced search
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:26 2023-04-10 pm EDT
41.53 USD   +0.06%
01:17pPfizer, Other US Drugmakers Urge Reversal of Texas Judge Abortion Pill Ruling
MT
01:16pPfizer, Other Drug Manufacturers Urge Reversal of Texas Judge Abortion Pill Decision
MT
12:56pPfizer : Ads & Social Media – 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
Pfizer : Ads & Social Media – 2023 Annual Meeting

04/10/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message on Facebook:

On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message on LinkedIn:

On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via Display advertising:

On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following messages via Google ads:

On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following messages via native advertising:

On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via Yahoo!Finance:

On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via email advertising:

Beginning on April 10, 2023, the following responses to questions related to Pfizer Inc.'s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders may be posted to Pfizer Inc.'s corporate social media accounts.

For questions on why receiving advertisement:

You may be interested to learn more about Pfizer and its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually on April 27, 2023. Click here to learn more: 2023 Annual Meeting Website

For all other questions around process, including instructions for voting:

Visit Pfizer's Annual Meeting of Shareholders site to learn more about the Annual Meeting, including information and instructions for voting, available here: 2023 Annual Meeting Website

# # #

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 69 124 M - -
Net income 2023 15 744 M - -
Net cash 2023 7 542 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 4,02%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 41,50 $
Average target price 50,45 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-19.01%234 243
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.51%431 635
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.67%354 160
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.67%332 160
MERCK & CO., INC.1.24%285 059
ABBVIE INC.-0.04%284 997
