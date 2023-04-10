|
Pfizer : Ads & Social Media – 2023 Annual Meeting
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message on Facebook:
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message on LinkedIn:
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via Display advertising:
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following messages via Google ads:
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following messages via native advertising:
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via Yahoo!Finance:
On April 10, 2023, Pfizer Inc. posted the following message via email advertising:
Beginning on April 10, 2023, the following responses to questions related to Pfizer Inc.'s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders may be posted to Pfizer Inc.'s corporate social media accounts.
For questions on why receiving advertisement:
You may be interested to learn more about Pfizer and its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually on April 27, 2023. Click here to learn more: 2023 Annual Meeting Website
For all other questions around process, including instructions for voting:
Visit Pfizer's Annual Meeting of Shareholders site to learn more about the Annual Meeting, including information and instructions for voting, available here: 2023 Annual Meeting Website
# # #
Disclaimer
Pfizer Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:55:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about PFIZER, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
69 124 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
15 744 M
-
-
|Net cash 2023
|
7 542 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,7x
|Yield 2023
|4,02%
|
|Capitalization
|
234 B
234 B
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,28x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,91x
|Nbr of Employees
|83 000
|Free-Float
|58,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Last Close Price
|41,50 $
|Average target price
|50,45 $
|Spread / Average Target
|21,6%