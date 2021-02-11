Log in
PFIZER INC.

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer : Biden Says U.S. Struck Deals for 200 Million More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses -- Update

02/11/2021 | 05:29pm EST
By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Biden said the U.S. has struck deals to purchase 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses, following a pledge last month to boost the number of shots available for Americans.

Mr. Biden said Thursday that the U.S. had signed contracts with Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. for 100 million more vaccines each. The additional vaccines will bring the total number of doses ordered by the U.S. to 600 million from 400 million.

The administration said last month that it was working on the purchases, which it said would provide enough supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans in a two-dose regimen, covering all individuals in the U.S. currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The vaccine hasn't been approved for people under 16 years old.

It will take months for the majority of the public to get vaccinated, but Mr. Biden said the companies agreed to speed up their deliveries. The president said enough doses will be available to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July.

(More to come)

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1729ET

