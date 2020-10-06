Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine to Get Rolling Data Review in Europe

By Matt Grossman

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech S.E. said Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency will review data on the duo's lead Covid-19 vaccine candidate on a rolling basis, as it becomes available from trials.

The rolling review could speed review of the vaccine by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, the companies said.

Pre-clinical and early clinical trials of the vaccine, called BNT162b2, suggest that it triggers production of neutralizing antibodies and T cells that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the companies said. The vaccine uses an mRNA approach to spur the immune system.

In Phase 3 trials, the vaccine has been administered to roughly 37,000 people. More than 28,000 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

