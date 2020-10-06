Log in
PFIZER INC.

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine to Get Rolling Data Review in Europe

10/06/2020 | 06:34am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech S.E. said Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency will review data on the duo's lead Covid-19 vaccine candidate on a rolling basis, as it becomes available from trials.

The rolling review could speed review of the vaccine by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, the companies said.

Pre-clinical and early clinical trials of the vaccine, called BNT162b2, suggest that it triggers production of neutralizing antibodies and T cells that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the companies said. The vaccine uses an mRNA approach to spur the immune system.

In Phase 3 trials, the vaccine has been administered to roughly 37,000 people. More than 28,000 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 9.50% 80.7 Delayed Quote.138.19%
PFIZER INC. 1.02% 36.75 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.55% 4921.5 End-of-day quote.16.51%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 967 M - -
Net income 2020 13 057 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 855 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 4,13%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,43 $
Last Close Price 36,75 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Wyllie Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.-7.15%204 215
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%390 263
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.53%297 897
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.68%205 476
NOVARTIS AG-12.19%194 215
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.32%162 795
