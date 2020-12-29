Pfizer : BioNTech to Supply EU With Additional 100 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

By Chris Wack

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Tuesday they will supply an additional 100 million doses of Comirnaty, the companies' Covid-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union member states in 2021.

The companies said this announcement is a result of the European Commission's decision to exercise its option to buy an additional 100 million doses under its Advanced Purchase Agreement signed Nov. 11.

This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 300 million.

The additional 100 million doses will be delivered in 2021, supporting the vaccination campaigns which started two days ago in all 27 member states.

Comirnaty will be produced in BioNTech's and Pfizer's plants in Europe. The distribution of Comirnaty by the EU member states will continue to be determined according to the populations identified in EU and national guidance.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine hasn't been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization to prevent Covid-19 for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.

