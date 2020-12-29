Log in
Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : BioNTech to Supply EU With Additional 100 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

12/29/2020 | 01:40pm EST
By Chris Wack

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Tuesday they will supply an additional 100 million doses of Comirnaty, the companies' Covid-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union member states in 2021.

The companies said this announcement is a result of the European Commission's decision to exercise its option to buy an additional 100 million doses under its Advanced Purchase Agreement signed Nov. 11.

This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 300 million.

The additional 100 million doses will be delivered in 2021, supporting the vaccination campaigns which started two days ago in all 27 member states.

Comirnaty will be produced in BioNTech's and Pfizer's plants in Europe. The distribution of Comirnaty by the EU member states will continue to be determined according to the populations identified in EU and national guidance.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine hasn't been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization to prevent Covid-19 for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 1339ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.67% 88.59 Delayed Quote.160.06%
PFIZER INC. 0.44% 36.99 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 458 M - -
Net income 2020 19 729 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 4,08%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 41,94 $
Last Close Price 36,82 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.-0.81%204 660
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.02%403 279
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.90%293 045
NOVARTIS AG-12.00%206 792
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.54%203 541
ABBVIE INC.16.84%182 638
