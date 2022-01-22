Log in
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pfizer CEO sees annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters

01/22/2022 | 02:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maintal near Frankfurt

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual COVID-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer/BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated Omicron variant but less effective in preventing transmission.

With cases soaring, some countries have expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortened the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection.

In an interview with Israel's N12 News, Bourla was asked whether he sees booster shots being administered every four to five months on a regular basis.

"This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," Bourla said.

"Once a year - it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember.

"So from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn't forget the other variants and that could be a solution," Bourla said.

Bourla has said Pfizer could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine to fight Omicron, and mass produce it, as soon as March.

Citing three studies, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting Omicron, providing 90% protection against hospitalization.

A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba Medical Center on Monday found that a fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but was likely not enoughto fend off Omicron. Nonetheless, a second booster was still advised for risk groups, Sheba said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 972 M - -
Net income 2021 22 216 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 296 B 296 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,79 $
Average target price 57,79 $
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-10.60%296 303
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.40%434 036
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.87%319 830
ABBVIE INC.-2.53%233 325
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.98%220 356
NOVO NORDISK A/S-14.11%219 146