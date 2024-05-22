Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities



In the second quarter of 2024, Pfizer announced it is launching a multi-year program to reduce our cost of goods sold. This cost reduction program (the "program") will span multiple years, and is expected to include operational efficiencies, network structure changes, and product portfolio enhancements. Given the complexity in manufacturing and longer lead times required to make changes, this program will be a multi-phased effort.





The first phase of the program is focused on operational efficiencies and is expected to deliver savings of approximately $1.5 billion by the end of 2027, some of which is expected to begin being realized in 2025. The one-time costs to achieve the savings associated with the first phase of the program are expected to be approximately $1.7 billion and primarily include severance and implementation costs. These costs will be recorded primarily in 2024, with cash outlays expected in 2025 and 2026.





The estimate of costs that Pfizer expects to incur for the first phase of the program, and the timing thereof, are subject to a number of assumptions and actual results may differ from current expectations. Pfizer may also incur other charges or cash expenditures not currently contemplated due to events that may occur as a result of, or associated with, the first phase of the program as well as for potential future phases.





















