    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:49 2022-09-21 pm EDT
44.16 USD   -1.36%
PFIZER : EASD Scientific Presentations
PU
11:20aU.S. CDC expects Omicron COVID boosters for kids by mid-October
RE
09:47aPfizer - CytoReason Announces Expanded Collaboration Deal with Pfizer to Deliver AI for Drug Discovery and Development
AQ
Pfizer : EASD Scientific Presentations(opens in new window)

09/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Analyst and Investor

Call to Review Oral

GLP-1 Data: Scientific

Data

The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, Stockholm

September 21, 2022

Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

1

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

This presentation and our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. We may include forward-looking statements about, among other topics, Pfizer's oral GLP-1 candidates, danuglipron and PF-07081532, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, clinical trial results and other developing data, potential market opportunity, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; anticipated operating and financial performance; capital allocation objectives; future opportunities and strategies; and growth potential. Among other things, any statements regarding growth; the development or commercial potential of the product pipeline, inline products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected profile and product labeling; and expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class or blockbuster status of products are forward- looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results.

Additional information regarding these and other factors affecting such statements can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk

Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on F orm 8-

K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of, and delays caused by, COVID-19, including on sales and operations, and on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in this presentation and made during our discussions speak only as of the original date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Cross-trial comparisons are not based on head-to-head studies and no direct comparisons can be made. This presentation is intended for the investor community only; it is not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst and Investor Call to Review Oral GLP-1 Data

2

Oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist danuglipron (PF-06882961) results in glucose lowering and body weight loss over 16 weeks in a phase 2b study in adults with

type 2 diabetes mellitus

Aditi R Saxena1, Juan Frias2, Lisa S Brown3,

Donal N Gorman4, Nikolaos Tsamandouras1,

Morris J Birnbaum1*

1Pfizer Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical,

Cambridge, MA, USA; 2Velocity Clinical Research, Los Angeles,

CA, USA; 3Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development,

Collegeville, PA, USA; 4Pfizer Worldwide Research and

Development, Cambridge, UK

*At the time of the study

#589, Presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, September 20, 2022, Stockholm, Sweden

Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

3

Introduction, Objectives and Study Design

  • Danuglipron: an oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist being investigated for T2D and/or obesity
  • Objectives and study design: phase 2b, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group, dose-ranging study to examine the effect of danuglipron on efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics over 16 weeks in adults with T2D (NCT03985293)
  • Primary efficacy endpoint: change from baseline in HbA1c at Week 16
  • Key secondary endpoints: changes from baseline in FPG and body weight at Week 16
  • Study was conducted during the early stages of the pandemic, July 2020 to July 2021
  • 411 participants were randomised and dosed, and 316 (77%) completed double-blind treatment

Study week

≤4 weeks

-2

-1

1

2

3

4

5

6 7

8

9

10 11

12

13 14

15

16 17

18

19

20

Danuglipron

Screening

Placebo

Randomised, double-blind treatment

Follow-up

target dose (BID)

6 parallel groups, with prespecified dose escalation

run-in

Placebo (n=66)

Placebo

2.5 mg (n=68)

2.5 mg

10 mg (n=68)

10 mg

40 mg (n=71)

10

20

40 mg

80 mg (n=67)

10

20

40

60

80 mg

120 mg (n=71)

10

20

40

60

80

100

120 mg

Randomisation

BID, tw ice daily; FPG, fasting plasma glucose; GLP-1R,glucagon-likepeptide-1 receptor; HbA1c, glycated haemoglobin; T2D, type 2 diabetes

Analyst and Investor Call to Review Oral GLP-1 Data

4

Eligibility Criteria and Baseline Characteristics

Key Eligibility Criteria

  • T2D treated with diet and exercise, with or without metformin
  • HbA1c ≥7% and ≤10.5%
  • Stable body weight
  • Body mass indexb 24.5-45.4 kg/m2

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics of the Overall Populationa

  • Age: 58.6 ± 9.33 years
  • Female: 49.1%
  • Race: White 83.5%, other 16.5%
  • Ethnicity: Hispanic or Latino 31.1%, other 68.9%
  • Duration of T2D: 8.8 ± 6.68 years
  • Metformin use: 91.5%
  • HbA1c: 8.07 ± 0.92%
  • FPG: 169.3 ± 41.65 mg/dL
  • Body weight: 91.3 ± 17.89 kg
  • Body mass index: 32.8 ± 5.25 kg/m2

a. Proportion of participants for categorical data and mean ± standard deviation for continuous data. b. Minimum for North America/Europe w as 24.5 kg/m2; minimum

for Asia w as 22.5 kg/m2.

FPG, fasting plasma glucose; HbA1c, glycated haemoglobin; T2D, type 2 diabetes

Analyst and Investor Call to Review Oral GLP-1 Data

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 32 739 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,91x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 251 B 251 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
