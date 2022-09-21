Pfizer : EASD Scientific Presentations(opens in new window)

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

This presentation and our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. We may include forward-looking statements about, among other topics, Pfizer's oral GLP-1 candidates, danuglipron and PF-07081532, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, clinical trial results and other developing data, potential market opportunity, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; anticipated operating and financial performance; capital allocation objectives; future opportunities and strategies; and growth potential. Among other things, any statements regarding growth; the development or commercial potential of the product pipeline, inline products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected profile and product labeling; and expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class or blockbuster status of products are forward- looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results.

Additional information regarding these and other factors affecting such statements can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk

Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on F orm 8-

K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of, and delays caused by, COVID-19, including on sales and operations, and on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in this presentation and made during our discussions speak only as of the original date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Cross-trial comparisons are not based on head-to-head studies and no direct comparisons can be made. This presentation is intended for the investor community only; it is not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.