Pfizer : EASD Scientific Presentations(opens in new window)
09/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Analyst and Investor
Call to Review Oral
GLP-1 Data: Scientific
Data
The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, Stockholm
September 21, 2022
Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices
This presentation and our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. We may include forward-looking statements about, among other topics, Pfizer's oral GLP-1 candidates, danuglipron and PF-07081532, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, clinical trial results and other developing data, potential market opportunity, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; anticipated operating and financial performance; capital allocation objectives; future opportunities and strategies; and growth potential. Among other things, any statements regarding growth; the development or commercial potential of the product pipeline, inline products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected profile and product labeling; and expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class or blockbuster status of products are forward- looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results.
Additional information regarding these and other factors affecting such statements can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk
Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on F orm 8-
K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.
Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of, and delays caused by, COVID-19, including on sales and operations, and on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials. The forward-looking statements in this presentation and made during our discussions speak only as of the original date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Cross-trial comparisons are not based on head-to-head studies and no direct comparisons can be made. This presentation is intended for the investor community only; it is not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.
Oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist danuglipron (PF-06882961) results in glucose lowering and body weight loss over 16 weeks in a phase 2b study in adults with
type 2 diabetes mellitus
Aditi R Saxena1, Juan Frias2, Lisa S Brown3,
Donal N Gorman4, Nikolaos Tsamandouras1,
Morris J Birnbaum1*
1Pfizer Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical,
Cambridge, MA, USA; 2Velocity Clinical Research, Los Angeles,
CA, USA; 3Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development,
Collegeville, PA, USA; 4Pfizer Worldwide Research and
Development, Cambridge, UK
*At the time of the study
#589, Presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, September 20, 2022, Stockholm, Sweden
Introduction, Objectives and Study Design
Danuglipron: an oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist being investigated for T2D and/or obesity
Objectives and study design: phase 2b, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group, dose-ranging study to examine the effect of danuglipron on efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics over 16 weeks in adults with T2D (NCT03985293)
Primary efficacy endpoint: change from baseline in HbA1c at Week 16
Key secondary endpoints: changes from baseline in FPG and body weight at Week 16
Study was conducted during the early stages of the pandemic, July 2020 to July 2021
411 participants were randomised and dosed, and 316 (77%) completed double-blind treatment
Study week
≤4 weeks
-2
-1
1
2
3
4
5
6 7
8
9
10 11
12
13 14
15
16 17
18
19
20
Danuglipron
Screening
Placebo
Randomised, double-blind treatment
Follow-up
target dose (BID)
6 parallel groups, with prespecified dose escalation
