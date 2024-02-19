Pfizer: EU green light for treatment of ulcerative colitis
The American pharmaceutical group points out that the European Union's green light concerns patients aged 16 and over who have not responded favorably to conventional treatments.
Hemorrhagic rectocolitis, which affects around 2.6 million people in Europe, is a chronic inflammatory disease most often characterized by hemorrhagic diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue and anemia.
The authorization from Brussels concerns the 27 member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. It follows the approval granted by the FDA, the US health agency, in October 2023.
