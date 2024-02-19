Pfizer: EU green light for treatment of ulcerative colitis

February 19, 2024 at 08:52 am EST Share

Pfizer announced on Monday that the European Commission had approved Velsipity for the treatment of moderate to severe forms of ulcerative colitis.



The American pharmaceutical group points out that the European Union's green light concerns patients aged 16 and over who have not responded favorably to conventional treatments.



Hemorrhagic rectocolitis, which affects around 2.6 million people in Europe, is a chronic inflammatory disease most often characterized by hemorrhagic diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue and anemia.



The authorization from Brussels concerns the 27 member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. It follows the approval granted by the FDA, the US health agency, in October 2023.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.