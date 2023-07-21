By Sabela Ojea

Pfizer is looking for alternative manufacturing locations as it assesses how damaged a site in North Carolina is following a tornado.

The healthcare company said Friday that it is working to identify sources to replace damaged raw materials and supplies, as well as to move product to other sites for storage, given that most damage was caused to the facility's warehouse.

Pfizer's Rocky Mount-based facility plays a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system, the company said. It makes nearly a quarter of all Pfizer's sterile injectables, which represent nearly 8% of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals.

The plant's products include anesthesia, painkillers, anti-infectives and muscle relaxants. The plant doesn't produce any vaccines or pills.

