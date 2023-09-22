By Ben Glickman

Pfizer has received a recommendation from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the use of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine in pregnant people.

The New York-based pharmaceutcial company said Friday that the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend Abrysvo for pregnant people from week 32 to week 36.

Pfizer's vaccine, which allows for pregnant people to pass RSV immunity to their children, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.

The recommendation will become official once it is reviewed and adopted by the CDC's director.

The company said the ACIP had already recommended vaccines to protect from RSV in older adults, pneumonia in adults and Covid-19.

