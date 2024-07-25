By Chris Wack

Pfizer said that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Durveqtix, a gene therapy to treat certain types of hemophilia.

The pharmaceutical company said the authorization is based on results from a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Durveqtix in adult male participants with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoint of non-inferiority and demonstrated a statistically significant decrease in annualized bleeding rate for total bleeds. Durveqtix was generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with Phase 1/2 results.

The conditional marketing authorization is a tool for fast-track approval of a medicine that fulfills an unmet need, according to the European Medicines Agency. It is valid for one year, with the option for annual renewal, in all 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-24 1126ET