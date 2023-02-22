Pfizer Gets FDA Priority Review for Elranatamab in Multiple Myeloma

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its application seeking approval of its elranatamab drug candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The New York drugmaker said the filing is based on favorable Phase 2 study results in patients with the fatal blood cancer.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period. Pfizer said it expects the FDA's decision on the application sometime this year.

Pfizer said it believes elranatamab, if approved, has the potential to become the next standard of care for multiple myeloma, given its favorable clinical results and subcutaneous route of administration.

Pfizer also said the European Medicines Agency has accepted its marketing authorization application for elranatamab, adding that it will work closely with the agency to facilitate its review and will provide updates on timing as appropriate.

