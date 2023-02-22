Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:03 2023-02-21 pm EST
42.70 USD   -1.18%
07:25aPfizer Gets FDA Priority Review for Elranatamab in Multiple Myeloma
DJ
07:13aGenentech BPCIA Trastuzumab Case Against Tanvez Dismissed After Settlement
AQ
06:46aPfizer's Elranatamab Receives FDA and EMA Filing Acceptance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer Gets FDA Priority Review for Elranatamab in Multiple Myeloma

02/22/2023 | 07:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Pfizer Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its application seeking approval of its elranatamab drug candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The New York drugmaker said the filing is based on favorable Phase 2 study results in patients with the fatal blood cancer.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period. Pfizer said it expects the FDA's decision on the application sometime this year.

Pfizer said it believes elranatamab, if approved, has the potential to become the next standard of care for multiple myeloma, given its favorable clinical results and subcutaneous route of administration.

Pfizer also said the European Medicines Agency has accepted its marketing authorization application for elranatamab, adding that it will work closely with the agency to facilitate its review and will provide updates on timing as appropriate.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0725ET

All news about PFIZER, INC.
07:25aPfizer Gets FDA Priority Review for Elranatamab in Multiple Myeloma
DJ
07:13aGenentech BPCIA Trastuzumab Case Against Tanvez Dismissed After Settlement
AQ
06:46aPfizer's Elranatamab Receives FDA and EMA Filing Acceptance
BU
02/21Pfizer : 8-K Feb 21 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
02/21Pfizer Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer
AQ
02/21Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins No Time to Wait Campaign to Raise Awareness..
AQ
02/21Health Rounds: Harmful eating behaviors affect 20% of kids
RE
02/21Pfizer Says FDA Accepts Application for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Maternal Vaccine Ca..
MT
02/21Race To The Cure : Here's Why Acurx Pharmaceuticals Could Win The Battle To Treat C. diffi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100 B - -
Net income 2022 33 053 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,30x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 240 B 240 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,70 $
Average target price 50,99 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-15.67%239 689
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.20%411 477
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.63%323 346
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.23%311 193
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.69%276 536
ABBVIE INC.-5.95%268 949