For Immediate Release Media Contact: PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com June 3, 2024 +1 (212) 733-1226 Investor Contact: IR@Pfizer.com +1 (212) 733-4848

Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare

Conference

NEW YORK, June 3-Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investorsbeginning today.

The transcript and webcast replay of the discussion will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investorswithin 24 hours after the end of the live discussion and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

