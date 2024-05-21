FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - May 21, 2024 - NEW YORK, NY., Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company ("Pfizer"), is voluntarily recalling the lots listed in the table below of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Injection CarpujectTM Units and Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, USP CarpujectTM Units to the User level. The recall was initiated due to the potential for incomplete crimp seals; one customer complaint has been received for one leaking unit.
