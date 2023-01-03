Advanced search
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
2023-01-03
51.03 USD   -0.42%
10:02aPfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference
BU
05:02aThe Year of the Tripledemic
AQ
01/01Valneva's COVID-19 Booster Shot Shows Only Marginally Higher Neutralizing Antibody Response
MT
Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 10:02am EST
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

To listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

The transcript and webcast replay of the discussion will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, reorganizations, business plans, strategy and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, launches, clinical trial results and other developing data, revenue contribution and projections, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; strategic reviews; capital allocation objectives; dividends and share repurchases; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions, dispositions and other business development activities; and our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our COVID-19 products; our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Category: Finance


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100 B - -
Net income 2022 33 423 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 288 B 288 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 626
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%461 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%347 613
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.43%304 808
ABBVIE INC.0.00%285 707
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%281 302