Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Analyst and Investor Call to Review Oral GLP-1 Data Presented at European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2022

09/14/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Pfizer Internal Medicine leadership will review the oral GLP-1 data presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2022.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

You can also listen to the conference call by dialing either 800-456-4352 in the United States and Canada or 785-424-1086 outside of the United States and Canada. The passcode is “70409”.

The transcript and webcast replay of the discussion will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, Pfizer’s oral GLP-1 candidate, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, clinical trial results and other developing data, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Category: Finance


© Business Wire 2022
