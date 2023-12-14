PFIZER : Jefferies reduces its target on the stock

Jefferies maintains its Buy recommendation on Pfizer shares, with a price target reduced from $37 to $32.



Pfizer has published its guidance for 2024 with estimated revenues of $58.5 to $61.5 billion and EPS of $2.05 to $2.25, whereas analysts were expecting $3.



The lower-than-expected EPS may be due to a lower operating margin in the core business (fixed costs related to the COVID franchise and higher new product costs), as well as higher-than-expected financing costs," the analyst points out.



Jefferies believes that Pfizer's 2024 sales targets 'look very achievable', but points out that 'it will take time for Pfizer's new product cycle to take hold, and for investors to regain confidence in a management team that burned a lot of cartridges in 2023'.



