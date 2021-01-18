Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : New York Seeks to Buy Vaccines Directly From Pfizer -- 2nd Update

01/18/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jim Carlton and Melanie Grayce West

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday asked Pfizer Inc. if it would sell its Covid-19 vaccine directly to New York state, to help alleviate a shortfall of federally allocated doses that he blames on the Trump administration.

In a letter to Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Albert Bourla, the Democratic governor said he was appealing to the company directly after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar failed to deliver on a commitment to increase the doses to New York state.

Last week, the governors of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota sent a letter to Mr. Azar urging him to grant permission for states to directly purchase doses of the vaccine. Mr. Cuomo's request marks a rare attempt to bypass the federal government and get a state its own supply of vaccine.

The governor said the state received 250,000 doses this week -- 50,000 fewer than last week -- even after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the population eligible to get a dose, to people age 65 and up.

With about seven million New Yorkers now eligible, Mr. Cuomo said it would take as long as seven months to vaccinate them all at the current supply. The state has recorded more than 33,000 Covid-19 deaths, the highest in the nation.

"It is abundantly clear that these vaccines are the weapons that will finally win the war against Covid-19," Mr. Cuomo said in the letter to Pfizer, which is based in New York. "But with hospitalizations and deaths increasing across the country this winter, we are in a footrace with the virus, and we will lose unless we dramatically increase the number of doses getting to New Yorkers."

Mr. Cuomo told the CEO he believed Pfizer wasn't bound by commitments that the other major vaccine provider, Moderna Inc., made as part of President Trump's Operation Warp Speed, and could sell directly to the state.

Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said the company "is open" to a broader collaboration model that would help expedite the distribution. However, she said federal approval would be needed for any direct sales to states.

Health and Human Services officials weren't immediately available for comment.

The supply problem, which affects states across the U.S., stems from a shortage of vaccines flowing from the federal government, governors have said. A rapid expansion of who is eligible for a vaccine was supposed to be met with an increased allocation of vaccine from a reserve of doses held by the government.

But several governors said Friday that it turned out there wasn't a ready supply from the reserve, even as states, counties and cities rapidly expanded their own infrastructure to vaccinate and the pool of people eligible for the vaccine grew.

In a press conference Monday, Mr. Cuomo said only 900,000 people have had their first of two required doses, out of a state of 20 million people. "Our allocation is nowhere near enough," Mr. Cuomo said.

As a result, one of New York's most populous counties will cancel Covid-19 vaccination clinics, citing a dramatically reduced supply of available vaccines.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Saturday canceled community vaccination clinics set to happen from today to Wednesday. Erie County includes the city of Buffalo, the second-largest city in the state.

The county will get only 1,700 doses of the vaccine this week, compared with last week when it got 4,200 doses and previous weeks when 7,500 doses were shipped, Mr. Poloncarz said. The cancellation affects thousands of people.

"Everyone is getting less," Mr. Poloncarz said during a Saturday press conference, adding that "not a single drop of vaccine" has been wasted by the county.

Write to Jim Carlton at jim.carlton@wsj.com and Melanie Grayce West at melanie.west@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -0.05% 129.65 Delayed Quote.24.10%
PFIZER INC. -0.14% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
All news about PFIZER INC.
05:48pPFIZER : New York Seeks to Buy Vaccines Directly From Pfizer -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:15pPFIZER : Some provinces see positive signs in COVID fight, but hospitalizations ..
AQ
03:58pMexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others
RE
03:55pMODERNA : New York governor asks Pfizer to directly sell COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
03:39pPFIZER : New York Seeks to Buy Vaccines Directly From Pfizer -- Update
DJ
03:30pPFIZER : NY gov explores buying virus vaccine directly from maker
AQ
01:31pRUNNING OUT OF DOSES : Alberta pauses appointments for first dose of COVID-19 va..
AQ
01:09pMexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others
RE
01:05pPFIZER : Alberta puts first doses on hold pending vaccine dose delivery improvem..
AQ
01:01pBIONTECH : Norway Warns Against Vaccinating the Terminally Ill
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 425 M - -
Net income 2020 19 798 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 41,94 $
Last Close Price 36,70 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.-0.30%203 993
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%421 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.48%305 385
NOVARTIS AG1.97%218 041
MERCK & CO., INC.1.93%210 954
ABBVIE INC.3.15%195 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ