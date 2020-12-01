Log in
Pfizer, Inc.

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : On Pace for Highest Close Since July 2019 -- Data Talk

12/01/2020 | 12:50pm EST
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is currently at $39.70, up $1.40 or 3.64%

-- Would be highest close since July 26, 2019, when it closed at $40.82

-- Would surpass the 2020 closing high of $38.56 set on Jan. 23, 2020, for the first time

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 7.69%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 8.69% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 6, 2020, when it rose 8.88%

-- Up 6.98% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2018, when it rose 20.51%

-- Down 16.24% from its all-time closing high of $47.40 on April 12, 1999

-- Up 10.15% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 3, 2019), when it closed at $36.04

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 47.12% from its 52 week closing low of $26.99 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $40.50; highest intraday level since July 29, 2019, when it hit $40.73

-- Up 5.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.36%

All data as of 12:29:43 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 1249ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 265 M - -
Net income 2020 19 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,03x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,15 $
Last Close Price 38,31 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Wyllie Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.3.21%212 942
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 876
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.76%282 467
NOVARTIS AG-10.48%206 479
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.61%203 389
ABBVIE INC.18.12%184 633
