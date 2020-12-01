Pfizer : On Pace for Highest Close Since July 2019 -- Data Talk

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is currently at $39.70, up $1.40 or 3.64%

-- Would be highest close since July 26, 2019, when it closed at $40.82

-- Would surpass the 2020 closing high of $38.56 set on Jan. 23, 2020, for the first time

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 7.69%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 8.69% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 6, 2020, when it rose 8.88%

-- Up 6.98% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2018, when it rose 20.51%

-- Down 16.24% from its all-time closing high of $47.40 on April 12, 1999

-- Up 10.15% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 3, 2019), when it closed at $36.04

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 47.12% from its 52 week closing low of $26.99 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $40.50; highest intraday level since July 29, 2019, when it hit $40.73

-- Up 5.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.36%

All data as of 12:29:43 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 1249ET