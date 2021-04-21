Pfizer On Pace for Longest Winning Streak In Over 30 Years -- Data Talk

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is currently at $39.51, up $0.48 or 1.23%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 11, 2020, when it closed at $41.12

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 10.03% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Feb. 4, 1991, when it rose for 11 straight trading days

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Dec. 11, 2020, when it rose 10.45%

-- Up 9.05% month-to-date

-- Up 7.33% year-to-date

-- Down 16.65% from its all-time closing high of $47.40 on April 12, 1999

-- Up 15.06% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2020), when it closed at $34.34

-- Down 7.17% from its 52 week closing high of $42.56 on Dec. 8, 2020

-- Up 30.17% from its 52 week closing low of $30.35 on June 26, 2020

-- Traded as high as $39.53; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2020, when it hit $41.66

-- Up 1.28% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:24:52 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1043ET