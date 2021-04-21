Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer On Pace for Longest Winning Streak In Over 30 Years -- Data Talk

04/21/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is currently at $39.51, up $0.48 or 1.23%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 11, 2020, when it closed at $41.12

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 10.03% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Feb. 4, 1991, when it rose for 11 straight trading days

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Dec. 11, 2020, when it rose 10.45%

-- Up 9.05% month-to-date

-- Up 7.33% year-to-date

-- Down 16.65% from its all-time closing high of $47.40 on April 12, 1999

-- Up 15.06% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2020), when it closed at $34.34

-- Down 7.17% from its 52 week closing high of $42.56 on Dec. 8, 2020

-- Up 30.17% from its 52 week closing low of $30.35 on June 26, 2020

-- Traded as high as $39.53; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2020, when it hit $41.66

-- Up 1.28% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:24:52 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1043ET

All news about PFIZER, INC.
10:44aPfizer On Pace for Longest Winning Streak In Over 30 Years -- Data Talk
DJ
09:30aEU snubs extra 300 mln J&J, Astra shots in bet on Pfizer-source
RE
08:30aLeaked EU-Pfizer contract shows price for COVID vaccines set at 15.5 euros pe..
RE
06:55aRecent FX Action Across the Bands
MT
06:14aPfizer Identifies Fake Covid-19 Shots Abroad as Criminals Exploit Vaccine Dem..
DJ
06:00aChile's COVID-19 vaccine drive shifts to second doses over protection, supply..
RE
05:15aPFIZER  : Japan to Buy 50 Million More Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Jab
MT
03:38aUPDATE2 : Japan to receive 50 mil. additional doses of Pfizer vaccine
AQ
02:10aPFIZER  : Japan agrees to purchase 50 million additional Pfizer vaccine doses
AQ
02:01aTIMELINE-A year in the COVID-19 vaccine scheme COVAX
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 621 M - -
Net income 2021 16 304 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,64 $
Last Close Price 39,03 $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.5.76%217 716
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.78%438 293
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.31%290 135
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.95%198 884
NOVARTIS AG-3.95%198 172
ABBVIE INC.1.75%192 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ