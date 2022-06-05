Pfizer : Presents First Data from Planned Interim Analysis of Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab Under Investigation for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Safety results suggest a manageable safety profile for elranatamab in this patient population with advanced multiple myeloma

With a median follow up of 3.71 months, initial efficacy results showed the objective response rate for elranatamab was 60.6%

NEW YORK, NY, June 5, 2022 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced new data from a planned interim analysis of the Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 registration-enabling trial of elranatamab in people with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) whose disease is refractory to at least one agent in each of three major classes of medications approved for the disease. These data are being presented today during an oral abstract session at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO) (Abstract # 8006).

Elranatamab is an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). MagnetisMM-3 is an open-label, multicenter, single arm, Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of elranatamab monotherapy in patients with RRMM. The participants included in this study represent a particularly difficult-to-treat MM patient population: 95.7% of participants in the current interim analysis population had triple-class refractory disease and 39.4% had penta-drug refractory disease.1

In this interim analysis, safety and efficacy was analyzed in 94 patients who had received at least one dose of elranatamab (Cohort A - BCMA-naïve) as of the data cutoff on March 23, 2022. Patients received subcutaneous (SC) elranatamab 76 mg weekly (QW) with a 2-step-up priming dose regimen administered during the first week. With a median follow up of 3.71 months, initial efficacy results showed that the objective response rate for elranatamab was 60.6%. As of the data cut-off, 89.5% of objective responders were ongoing without confirmed progression or death.

"Bispecific antibodies hold promise as the next breakthrough in the treatment of multiple myeloma. These data represent an important step forward as we look to bring elranatamab as a potential innovative new treatment to people living with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, where there is high need," said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. "We are encouraged by these early efficacy and safety results, which suggest elranatamab may have a manageable safety profile coupled with early promising clinical responses. We look forward to the final analysis from MagnetisMM-3, which is expected later this year."

The results also suggested 76 mg of elranatamab QW may have a manageable safety profile in patients with triple-class refractory MM. The most common treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were hematologic AEs- anemia (43.6%), neutropenia (38.3%), thrombocytopenia (28.7%) and lymphopenia (25.5%); and cytokine release syndrome (CRS) (60.6%). The 2-step-up priming regimen is intended to help mitigate the rate and severity of CRS, and the CRS profile appears to be predictable with the majority of events confined to the first two doses (88.4%) or first three doses (98.6%). Of the 90 patients who received the 2-step-up priming regimen, all CRS were Grade 1 (40.0%) or 2 (18.9%). Additionally, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) occurred in 2.2% of patients, all Grade 2 or less.

These results being presented at ASCO are the first data to be disclosed from the MagnetisMM-3 study. The trial is still ongoing to the primary endpoint analysis with results expected later this year, which, if positive, would form the basis of potential regulatory filings. These data also support continued development of elranatamab in the robust MagnetisMM program, with other trials planned or ongoing both as monotherapy and in combination with standard or novel therapies.

The abstract "Initial safety results for MagnetisMM-3: A phase 2 trial of elranatamab, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma," and oral presentation are available at https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/207301.

About the MagnetisMM-3 Phase 2 Trial

MagnetisMM-3 is an open-label, multicenter, nonrandomized Phase 2 study of elranatamab monotherapy in people with multiple myeloma who are refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory drug and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. This study enrolled two independent cohorts of participants: one with (Cohort A, n=123) and one without (Cohort B, n=64) prior treatment with a BCMA-directed antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC) or CAR-T therapy. Participants received a weekly 76 mg SC injection of elranatamab following 2-step-up priming doses of 12 mg and 32 mg SC on Days 1 and 4, respectively, in the first week. The primary endpoint is objective response rate as assessed by blinded independent central review. Key secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, minimal residual disease negativity rate, overall survival and safety. For more information about the trial, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About MM

MM is a blood cancer that affects plasma cells made in the bone marrow. Healthy plasma cells make antibodies that help the body fight infection. According to the latest figures available, there are approximately 34,470 new cases of MM diagnosed annually in the U.S and 176,000 globally. 2,3 Despite treatment advances, MM remains incurable. The median survival is just over five years, and most patients receive four or more lines of therapy. 4

About Elranatamab

Elranatamab is an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody. Binding affinity to BCMA and CD3 has been optimized, to potentially elicit potent T-cell-mediated anti-myeloma activity. Elranatamab is being investigated as a fixed dose subcutaneous administration, which is intended to allow higher doses than intravenous administration without increasing adverse events. Elranatamab has been granted Orphan Drug Designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of MM. The FDA and EMA have also granted elranatamab Fast Track Designation and the PRIME scheme, respectively, for the treatment of patients with MM who are refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory drug, and one anti-CD38 antibody.

1 Triple-class refers to at least 1 proteosome inhibitor, 1 immunomodulatory drug, and 1 anti-CD38 antibody. Penta-drug refers to at least 2 proteosome inhibitors, 2 immunomodulatory drugs, and 1 anti-CD38 antibody.

2 American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/multiple-myeloma/about/key-statistics.html. Accessed May 25, 2022.

3 World Health Organization. Globocan 2020: Multiple Myeloma. Available at: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/35-Multiple-myeloma-fact-sheet.pdf. Accessed May 25, 2022.

4 Mikhael, J, Ismaila N, Cheung M, et al. Treatment of multiple myeloma: ASCO and CCO joint clinical practice guideline. J Clin Oncol. 37:1228-1263.

