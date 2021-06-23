Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer Says First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Prostate-Cancer Trial

06/23/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 trial of the use of its talazoparib drug as a treatment for men with a form of prostate cancer.

The trial will test the use of talazoparib plus enzalutamide, comparing that combination against a placebo plus enzalutamide. It will enroll about 550 men with a form of prostate cancer that includes DNA damage response gene mutations. Men with that form of the cancer have poorer outcomes than others with prostate cancer, Pfizer said. The primary endpoint of the study is radiographic progression-free survival.

Talazoparib is already approved under brand name Talzenna for treating adults with a form of breast cancer.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 0710ET

All news about PFIZER, INC.
07:18aPFIZER  : Doses First Patient in Late-Stage Study of Combination Therapy for Pro..
MT
07:11aPfizer Says First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Prostate-Cancer Trial
DJ
06:46aPFIZER  : First Participant Dosed in Pfizer's Pivotal Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 Combinat..
BU
02:11aDebate Intensifies Over A Vaccine IP Waiver's Impact On Future Pharma And Bio..
AQ
01:39aASTRAZENECA  : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
01:39aASTRAZENECA  : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
06/22Novartis to Produce Over 50 Million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in..
MT
06/22European Medicines Agency OKs Two New Manufacturing Sites for Pfizer-BioNTech..
MT
06/22MODERNA  : B.C. health officials say mixing mRNA vaccines is safe, effective
AQ
06/22Brazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 838 M - -
Net income 2021 17 466 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,61 $
Average target price 42,34 $
Spread / Average Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.7.61%221 725
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.96%430 876
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.75%324 905
NOVARTIS AG2.56%209 282
ABBVIE INC.7.05%202 586
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.88%201 295