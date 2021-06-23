Pfizer Says First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Prostate-Cancer Trial

By Matt Grossman

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 trial of the use of its talazoparib drug as a treatment for men with a form of prostate cancer.

The trial will test the use of talazoparib plus enzalutamide, comparing that combination against a placebo plus enzalutamide. It will enroll about 550 men with a form of prostate cancer that includes DNA damage response gene mutations. Men with that form of the cancer have poorer outcomes than others with prostate cancer, Pfizer said. The primary endpoint of the study is radiographic progression-free survival.

Talazoparib is already approved under brand name Talzenna for treating adults with a form of breast cancer.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 0710ET