By Robb M. Stewart

Pfizer said it has seen positive survival findings in a late-stage trial of a treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive blood cancer.

The Phase 3 study of the antibody-drug conjugate Adcetris in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to lenalidomide and rituximab plus a placebo, the drug company said Tuesday.

Positive outcomes were also observed in key secondary endpoints, including survival without the disease progressing and the proportion of patients whose disease disappears or is reduced.

Pfizer said the safety and tolerability of Adcetris in its Echelon-3 trial were consistent with what has been previously presented for patients with the blood cancer treated with Adcetris in clinical trials.

Pfizer and Takeda are jointly developing Adcetris, an antibody-drug conjugate. Under the terms of a collaboration agreement, Pfizer has U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights and Takeda has rights to commercialize Adcetris in the rest of the world. The pair are equally funding joint development costs, except in Japan where Takeda is solely responsible for development costs.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 0730ET