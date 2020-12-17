Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/17 12:30:29 pm
37.905 USD   +0.17%
12:24pPfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:13pPFIZER : Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PU
12:08pPFIZER : Urgent Headline News
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

12/17/2020 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Production and Distribution Working Well

New York, NY, December 17, 2020 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today released the following statement to address public statements that allege there are issues in the production and distribution of the company's COVID-19 vaccine:

"Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.

We have continuously shared with Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through weekly meetings every aspect of our production and distribution capabilities. They have visited our facilities, walked the production lines and been updated on our production planning as information has become available.

Pfizer has a successful and long track record of producing and distributing large volumes of complex vaccines that the world can trust - and we are continuing to extend this track record with our COVID-19 vaccine. Over the last several months, we have activated Pfizer's extensive manufacturing network, including thousands of highly skilled workers in multiple locations. As a result, Pfizer is manufacturing and readying for release millions of doses each day, and that volume will grow over the coming weeks.

We remain confident in our ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year, and we look forward to continuing to work with the US Government to deliver our vaccine to the American people."

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PFIZER INC.
12:24pPfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:13pPFIZER : Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PU
12:08pPFIZER : Urgent Headline News
AQ
12:08pURGENT : Pfizer to apply for Japan COVID-19 vaccine approval Fri.: sources
AQ
12:07pSTREET COLOR : Pfizer to Apply for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in Japan on Friday:..
MT
12:04pEUROPE : European shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
11:30aPfizer On Pace for Seven-Day Losing Streak -- Data Talk
DJ
10:46aPFIZER : Thinking about buying stock in Pfizer, Plug Power, CNS Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
10:29aEuropean Union Eyes Late-December Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout
DJ
10:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tech giants in the midst of controversy
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 477 M - -
Net income 2020 19 729 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,06 $
Last Close Price 37,84 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.1.94%210 330
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.61%394 013
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.91%297 088
NOVARTIS AG-12.38%206 675
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.23%201 973
ABBVIE INC.17.87%184 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ