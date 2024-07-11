Pfizer: advances in anti-obesity pill danuglipron

Pfizer announced on Thursday that it was making further progress in the clinical development of danuglipron, its experimental anti-obesity pill designed to compete with rival drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.



Following a so-called pharmacokinetic study - which evaluates the molecule's evolution in the body - the pharmaceutical group says it has adopted a regimen of daily administration of the pill, a GLP-1 receptor agonist on a par with Ozempic and Mounjaro.



In a press release, Pfizer explains that it plans to conduct trials in the second half of the year to determine the optimal doses of the treatment.



The laboratory considers the obesity market to be a key one, which is why it is currently developing three clinical programs in this field, as well as several pre-clinical projects.



From its point of view, danuglipron, its most advanced candidate, has promising potential in the orally-administered GLP-1 market, while Ozempic and Mounjaro are currently offered as injections.



