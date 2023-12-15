Pfizer: dividend increases, stock rebounds

Pfizer was up on Wall Street on Friday, after announcing its intention to pay its shareholders more despite its earnings warning this week.



Nearly an hour after opening, the US biopharmaceutical giant's shares were up 1.9%, while the S&P 500 index was broadly stable.



The laboratory announced that its dividend would be raised to $0.42 from the first quarter of 2024, to be paid on March 1 to shareholders of record on January 26.



This is the 341st dividend in a row paid by the group, which has systematically raised its dividend over the past 15 years.



Pfizer this week issued forecasts for 2024 that were deemed disappointing by the market, attributed in particular to the significant costs associated with the acquisition of Seagen, a cancer treatment specialist.



For the week as a whole, the stock has lost just under 8%, bringing its year-to-date decline to over 48%.



