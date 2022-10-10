Pfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Pfizer executive
with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply
agreement with the European Commission said she "categorically"
rules out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the
contract via mobile phone text messages.
"As to whether a contract negotiation such as this contract
which you referred to, 1.8 billion doses, was negotiated through
an SMS, I can categorically tell you that would not be the
case," Janine Small, president of international developed
markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special
committee on COVID-19 on Monday.
She added that such talks involve far too many people on
both sides and take far too long to be conducted via mobile
phone texts.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)