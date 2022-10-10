Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12 2022-10-10 am EDT
42.21 USD   -0.27%
09:39aPfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message
RE
09:16aSwitzerland OKs Pfizer-BioNTech Booster COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
10/07Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message

10/10/2022 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission said she "categorically" rules out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages.

"As to whether a contract negotiation such as this contract which you referred to, 1.8 billion doses, was negotiated through an SMS, I can categorically tell you that would not be the case," Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 on Monday.

She added that such talks involve far too many people on both sides and take far too long to be conducted via mobile phone texts. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
09:39aPfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message
RE
09:16aSwitzerland OKs Pfizer-BioNTech Booster COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
10/07Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
AQ
10/07Health Canada Okays Pfizer's Updated Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
10/07Pfizer-BioNTech's Omicron-Adapted COVID-19 Booster Dose Secures Canadian Nod
MT
10/07Health Canada Authorizes Omicron Subvariant Booster Vaccine
DJ
10/07Japan eyes rollout of free BA.5-tailored COVID-19 shots next week
AQ
10/07Canada authorises Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster
RE
10/07ViiV Healthcare Announces Recipients of Largest Philanthropic Fund in the US Dedicated ..
AQ
10/07Covid-19 - US-COVAX Grant of a Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Lands in Sudan
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100 B - -
Net income 2022 32 739 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 238 B 238 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 42,32 $
Average target price 55,75 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-28.33%237 515
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.35%421 195
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.26%310 384
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.40%269 218
ABBVIE INC.2.48%245 341
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.20%236 777